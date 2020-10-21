Thousands Attend Trump’s Erie, Pennsylvania, Rally: See Crowd Photos

On Tuesday, October 20, President Donald Trump hosted a rally in Pennsylvania for his 2020 presidential campaign. Here’s a look at how many people attended his Erie, Pennsylvania, rally, along with crowd size photos.

Thousands Attended Trump’s Rally in Erie

Trump’s rally began at 6 p.m. Eastern at the Erie International Airport. So many people wanted to attend that about 400 were left behind when the shuttles between Waladmeer Park and the airport stopped running, Erie News Now reported. Erie News Now later reported that “thousands” were at the rally.

Ryan Whalen of WNY shared this crowd photo from about an hour before Trump spoke. Trump’s speech went on just shy of an hour. It was a little shorter than some of his speeches, but Trump mentioned during the speech that he was wrapping it up because of the cold temperatures.

The crowd is mostly filtered in at this point. There have been a few speakers. POTUS expected at 7 pic.twitter.com/JBhoL353hw — Ryan Whalen (@RyanWhalenCT) October 20, 2020

Will Steakin of ABC News shared this video showing a long line waiting to get into the venue.

Crowd lined up in rainy Erie, PA hours ahead of President Trump’s rally tonight 2 weeks to go pic.twitter.com/PiW0weJ4Gy — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) October 20, 2020

During his speech, Trump told the crowd they should encourage the governor to “open up Pennsylvania” and that his policies would help bring back normal life.

At one point during his speech, Trump’s mic went out. He commented, “I wonder who did that to our mic? I don’t believe it was Joe. You know who that was? Hillary.”

Trump also commented about how he wasn’t originally going to visit Erie for his campaign. “Before the plague came in I had it made. I wasn’t coming to Erie. I have to be honest, there was no way I was coming. I didn’t have to,” he told the crowd.

During his speech, Trump even played a clip of former Vice President Joe Biden and reacted to it while it played.

.@realDonaldTrump reacts as a Vice President Joe Biden video is shown on a video screen during a campaign rally at Erie International Airport in Erie, PA. pic.twitter.com/CvFE9QvaTv — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) October 21, 2020

The Hill shared this video of the large crowd at the rally, which was recorded while REM’s “Everybody Hurts” played.

REM's "Everybody Hurts" plays at Trump rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, before President Trump arrives. Many in the crowd are not wearing masks and there's no social distancing. pic.twitter.com/TNKJQEjVFP — The Hill (@thehill) October 20, 2020

Trump also complained about the media never showing the crowds at his events. But, he added, “You can hear how big these crowds are… The biggest crowds anyone’s ever had, bigger than what we had four years ago.”

Just before showing a video of Biden and Harris talking about putting an end to fracking, Trump called it a “Broadway play.” He said: “The Democrat party hates fracking. They hate coal — good, beautiful, clean coal. They hate American energy and Joe Biden will shut it all down. … This is an original Donald Trump Broadway play. … First time I’ve ever pulled it out. I had it done specifically for the people of Erie because you guys like energy, you like being energy independent.”

Trump Has More Events Scheduled for This Week

Trump has a number of events still scheduled for the coming week.

On Wednesday, he’s hosting a rally at 7 p.m. Eastern time in Gastonia, North Carolina, at the Gastonia Municipal Airport.

On Thursday, he’s participating in the final presidential debate against Biden.

