WATCH: Trump Says ‘Go Ahead,’ Not ‘Good,’ After Biden Separated Kids Comment

During the final 2020 presidential debate, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden sparred about immigration and whose administration first separated children from their parents at the border. When they spoke about 500 children who are still separated from their parents, some people said it sounded like Trump said, “Good,” while others believe he said, “Go ahead.” A closer look at the video shows that Trump said, “Go ahead.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Trump Says ‘Go Ahead,’ Not ‘Good’

In a key moment during the debate, Trump and Biden discussed the topic of children separated from their parents at the border. When Biden talked about 500 children who are still separated from their parents, many people thought Trump responded, “Good.” But a closer inspection reveals that he said, “Go ahead” to the moderator, not “Good.”

Here’s the clip:

It sounds like Trump said "go ahead" not "good" here pic.twitter.com/YLHU17qQzl — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) October 23, 2020

Brandon Wall of BuzzFeed tweeted that he believed Trump said, “Go ahead.” If you listen closely, you can hear that Trump says the phrase very quickly, leading some to think he said “good.”

But others also reached the conclusion that he said, “Go ahead” based on different clips of the same moment. He was speaking to moderator Kristen Welker at the time.

Trump said “go ahead” not “good” pic.twitter.com/JQA5Nu0L9L — help how do i change this (@colbydroscher) October 23, 2020

The New York Times reported on October 21 that 545 children are still separated from their parents. Court documents revealed that the parents have not been found, and about 60 of those children are under the age of 5. These court documents became the topic of one portion of the debate.

Biden: "And yet, 525 kids not knowing where in God's name they're gonna be and lost their parents." Trump: "Go ahead."#Debates2020 #debates pic.twitter.com/wTBpQUqIQp — People's Action (@PplsAction) October 23, 2020

Many people on Twitter misheard and thought Trump said, “Good,” but he did not.

Trump actually said “go ahead” (to the moderator) but everyone on Twitter heard what Trump was really thinking: “GOOD.” #Debates2020 #debates pic.twitter.com/JPRdEJ4gi7 — Dan Leveille (@danlev) October 23, 2020

Trump Also Said Immigrants Who Attend Their Court Cases Have a ‘Low IQ’

Trump also said during the debate, when talking about Barack Obama’s “catch-and-release program” for immigration, that people who actually returned for their court dates likely had low IQs.

Here’s that moment:

Immigrants have “low IQ” according to Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/dNRbOuks6D — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) October 23, 2020

This Is the Final Debate Before the Election

This was the final debate before the presidential election.

The debate was divided into six 15-minute segments exploring the topics of:

fighting COVID-19.

American families.

race in America.

climate change.

national security.

leadership.

Each candidate had two minutes to answer the opening question for each topic while their opponent’s microphone was muted. The candidates were able to respond to each other freely after that.

Tickets for the event were limited, as were opportunities to volunteer. Belmont noted: “Due to the impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis, the amount of volunteer opportunities have decreased significantly. All available positions will likely be filled by current students, faculty and staff.”

Biden and Trump were the only participants in the debate, as Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgenson didn’t qualify. The Commission on Presidential Debates explained that qualifications included getting ballot access in enough states for a theoretical electoral college majority, along with achieving 15% in five national public polls “using the average of those organizations’ most recent publicly-reported results.” CPD announced which five polls it would use on August 28, 2020, based on frequency of polling, sample size, methodology and reputation.

