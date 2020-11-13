Was Trump’s Hair Grey in Today’s Press Conference? Twitter Wants to Know

After President Donald Trump’s latest press conference, Twitter is abuzz about the President possibly sporting grey hair. Many people think his hair looks decidedly different than it has in other press conferences. But if it is grey, this wouldn’t be the first time.

One person tweeted: “Does Trump have grey hair now?”

Does Trump have grey hair now? — Broke Boy (@thebr0keb0i) November 13, 2020

Another tweeted: “Trump has grey hair!”

At one point, Trump seemed to almost refer to the “Biden administration,” but other people could only talk about his possible grey hair. One person wrote: “Am I the only one suddenly noticing that Trump has grey hair now?”

Am I the only one suddenly noticing that Trump has grey hair now? https://t.co/UTTnoTUhEw — Eric George (@ericpaulgeorge) November 13, 2020

Some people are already claiming it’s a conspiracy. Others joked about it being from a bad breakup. And others just couldn’t quit talking about it, writing: “I thought he had a blonde hair? Just went to grey hair within a week?”

I thought he had a blonde hair? Just went to grey hair within a week? pic.twitter.com/Alik6vKl1k — Yetnayet Kide (@YetiKide) November 13, 2020

Others said he looked “less orange.” One person wrote on Twitter: “Is it just me or is defeated Trump rolling with grey hair instead of the fake yellow? He even looks a little lighter on the bronzer. Wonder if today is the first time he’s worn clothes since 11/3 (other than Vet’s Day)?”

Is it just me or is defeated Trump rolling with grey hair instead of the fake yellow? He even looks a little lighter on the bronzer. Wonder if today is the first time he’s worn clothes since 11/3 (other than Vet’s Day)? pic.twitter.com/SoDKJG8w8a — t i m m y f e v e r (@TimmyFever) November 13, 2020

Here’s a photo of Trump from the November 13 press conference.

And here he is on November 5:

His hair certainly appears to be lighter on November 13 than on November 5, people on Twitter are saying.

This Isn’t the First Time His Hair Has Been Greyer in Color

This actually wouldn’t be the first time that Trump’s hair has been lighter in color in recent months. In July, 1010 Wins reported that his hair looked lighter and people couldn’t stop talking about it then either. At the time, it was said that his hair had a slight blue tint to it too.

Here’s a photo from the July press conference that got everyone’s attention.

President @realDonaldTrump just signed legislation and an executive order to hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong. pic.twitter.com/1BEiGyejYh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 14, 2020

One person wrote: “So is NO ONE going to talk about the elephant in the room here???????? When did Trump decide to tone down the spray tan and embrace his grey hair?!”

So is NO ONE going to talk about the elephant in the room here???????? When did Trump decide to tone down the spray tan and embrace his grey hair?!https://t.co/6s5vzAZerf — Rachael Van Oranje (@GameDayOJ) July 14, 2020

In late March, Vanity Fair reported that Trump was experimenting with a silver tone to his hair. This was after another press conference, where Trump appeared with more gray hair. Vanity Fair surmised that maybe he was going grey to match the tone of the pandemic and appear more relatable.

His hair had turned from golden to grey overnight, and Twitter noticed back then too. Some wondered at the time if maybe it was because of practicing social distancing from the pandemic. Others wondered if it was from the stress of dealing with COVID-19.

Historian Alexis Coe told Vanity Fair that she thought it was just about public image. She said at the time: “What I think might be happening is a kind of manipulation of the American public in which he is attempting to show citizens that he is suffering as well. It’s about optics—Trump is trying to distract from his late, dangerous, and sometimes fatal messaging around coronavirus.”

So while Trump’s hair may have looked grey today, it wasn’t the first time.

