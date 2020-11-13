WATCH: Did Trump Concede the Election During His Rose Garden Speech?

Donald Trump held his first public conference since Democratic candidate Joe Biden was officially projected winner of the 2020 presidential election last week, and while he was sharing updates on Operation Warp Speed, Trump came very close to admitting that the next administration may have a different approach to ridding the nation of coronavirus.

Ideally, we won’t go to a lockdown,” Trump says. “I won’t go into a lockdown. This administration will not be going into a lockdown. Hopefully, whatever happens in the future – who knows which administration it will be – I guess time will tell… lockdowns cost lives.”

Twitter quickly reacted to Trump’s surprising comments. After a week of making unsubstantiated claims that the election was fraudulent, this was the first time the president has publicly floated the idea that he may not be Commander in Chief come 20201.

One person tweeted, “So basically Trump is trying to set himself or a designated successor up for 2024 by claiming credit for vaccine success while blaming Biden for an anticipated shutdown under the next administration’s watch.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman noted that Trump was very close to naming the Biden administration in his speech. She tweeted, “Trump in Rose Garden says “this administration” won’t go to a “lockdown” for the virus, then starts to say he hopes Biden won’t, catches himself and says ‘hopefully, whatever happens in the future,’ no one will.”

Hours Before Trump’s Press Conference, Biden was Announced as the Projected Winner in Georgia

On November 13, hours before Trump gave his Rose Garden speech, the former vice president was announced as the projected winner in the state of Georgia. This victory notched Biden another 16 electoral votes, bringing his total to 306, the same amount of electoral college votes Trump earned in 2016. Biden is also the first Democrat nominee to win the state of Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Not be left out, Trump also earned a few more electoral college votes on Friday. He was the projected winner in North Carolina, bringing his final total electoral colleges votes on 232.

