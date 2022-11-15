WATCH: Trump Live Stream Press Conference Today

President Donald Trump announced in a live stream press conference today, November 15, 2022, that is he running for president again in 2024.

You can watch the press conference video here:

Play

Live: Former President Donald Trump to make 'special announcement' Former President Donald Trump makes a 'special announcement.' #foxnews Subscribe to Fox News! bit.ly/2vaBUvAS Watch more Fox News Video: video.foxnews.com Watch Fox News Channel Live: foxnewsgo.com/ FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been… 2022-11-15T19:13:44Z

“This is our country, our government,” Trump said. “…We are coming to take those corridors back.” He said the Biden administration had “destroyed” the American economy, promising to “build the greatest economy ever.” He said the Biden administration had “put America last…We will again put America first.”

He added, “I will fight like no one has ever fought before.”

“We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. We will make America glorious again. And we will make America great again,” Trump said.

President Joe Biden responded on Twitter with a video, accusing Trump of failing America.

Donald Trump failed America. pic.twitter.com/fylyocYcse — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 16, 2022

Here’s what you need to know:

Trump Said, ‘I am Your Voice’ in the Press Conference

Trump slammed President Joe Biden as a failure.

“Just as I promised in 2016, I am your voice. The Washington establishment wants to silence us, but we will not let them do that,” he said in the press conference.

He said he had built the “greatest movement in history” because it wasn’t about politics but rather love of country.

“I am running because I don’t believe the world has seen the true glory of what this nation can be… first we have to get out of this ditch.”

Trump said that the United States was “leap frogging China” and “everyone else” before COVID-19 hit.

“I will ensure that President Joe Biden does not get another four years in 2020,” said Trump. “Our country can not take that. I say that, not in laugh but in tears.”

He said the country was fragile and can “only take so much.” He said he would reach out for more Latino votes. “We will defend the family as the center of American life,” Trump said.

The Press Conference Comes as Trump Faces a Possible Challenge From Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

The press conference comes as Trump faces a possible primary challenge from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis hasn’t announced a presidential run but comes off a big victory in Florida and has given speeches in some swing states, like Wisconsin.

The announcement comes as some of the candidates Trump pushed in the 2022 midterm elections did not win at the ballot box, including governor candidates Kari Lake in Arizona and Tim Michels in Wisconsin, and Senate candidate Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. There are also multiple investigations probing matters involving Trump, including confidential documents.

“We have to save our country,” Trump said in the news conference. He decried what he called the “weaponization” of the Wisconsin Department of Justice. He said he was a “victim” of the FBI, citing the Christopher Steele dossier. Trump said he wanted all ballots counted by election night.

READ NEXT: The Death of Takeoff