Trump Mugshot Memes, GIFS & Jokes Hit Social Media

Memes flew – on both sides of the political aisle – after Fulton County released former President Donald Trump’s mugshot.

Trump, who is accused in a sweeping racketeering indictment in Georgia, was booked and released from the jail, CNN reported. He then spoke at the airport, calling the indictment “election interference,” and he repeated that accusation in a post on Truth Social and X, in which he shared the new mugshot.

You can see some of the Trump mugshot memes throughout this article. Some Trump supporters used the mugshot to boost Trump, who posted it on Twitter:

He’s Back on X. This Trump Mugshot says, “REVENGE” all over it 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7fKurGnOu4 — DEL (@delinthecity_) August 25, 2023

Trump opponents also had fun with the mugshot.

donald trump mugshot meme prison while miley cyrus prisoner featuring dua lipa is playing pic.twitter.com/wqSSX908f7 — mileysarchives 📁 (@mileysarchives) August 25, 2023

Some people added captions to Trump’s mugshot.

“When I’m craving Chick Fil A but I realize its Sunday #TrumpMugShot,” a man wrote, sharing the mugshot. Another person wrote, “When I’m driving and somebody cuts me off #trumpmugshot.”

When I’m craving Chick Fil A but I realize its Sunday #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/R6EmBMoFi3 — ً👹 (@Randommarnz) August 25, 2023

Here’s what you need to know:

Donald Trump Was Booked as Inmate No. P01135809 as the Mugshot Was Taken

Some people turned the mugshot into GIFs.

BREAKING: Footage released of Trump during the mugshot being taken. #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/wW8ngHywIS — Wilhelm (@DrPMeme) August 25, 2023

According to CNN, Trump wanted to look “defiant” in the mugshot so he chose not to smile.

CNN reported that Trump was booked as inmate No. P01135809.

Some people turned fake Trump mugshots into memes.

me: man my job sucks i should probably quit donald trump mugshot if he were an alien: pic.twitter.com/0i5fOHV0pz — aëgybab (@alienpostingg) August 25, 2023

It’s Trump’s fourth indictment but this is the first time he’s had his mugshot taken.

He was booked and released by the Fulton County Jail on a $200,000 bond, according to NBC News.

Live Photo of the entire nation waiting on the #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/q6NHsdp2N7 — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) August 25, 2023

There are 19 defendants in the Georgia racketeering case, many of them Trump’s former lawyers. Some of them, including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani have also posed for mugshots.

Some people photoshopped the mugshot.

REAL mugshot of trump before the right-wing media photoshopped it.#TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/RdTGyjwy5w — Wilhelm (@DrPMeme) August 25, 2023

According to CNN, some pro Trump protesters showed up at the jail. The Trump arrest and mugshot come the day after his eight Republican rivals met on the debate stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, without Trump, who sat for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson instead.

Some people made fun of other people on X.

Everyone on twitter after trump dropped his mugshot #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/8SeoxXoe4D — 𝕭ron (Parody) (@cookedbylegoat) August 25, 2023

Trump getting his mugshot taken: pic.twitter.com/tiOw3fHzrJ — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) August 25, 2023

Supporters Used President Trump’s Mugshot to Express Further Support for Him

Maybe it’s fake, maybe it’s not, but I made a meme regardless.

I find it humorous that Trump is the one who said “lock her up” and now he’s the first one to get a mugshot. pic.twitter.com/haLtdAo6DF — Paul Leavitt (@legitleavitt) August 25, 2023

Trump posted his own mugshot on Truth Social, along with the words “never surrender” and “election interference” and a link to his website. Trump’s campaign immediately started selling T-shirts with the mugshot. Trump also tweeted out the mugshot, his first tweet in two years on the platform now known as X. The post had 3 million impressions in just 12 minutes.

Trump accompanied the tweet with a link to his website, which contained the message, “Today, at the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, I was ARRESTED despite having committed NO CRIME” and a fundraising solicitation.

The Trump campaign has dropped a mugshot t-shirt pic.twitter.com/hXnrka1sJl — Reinstate @NickJFuentes 🍎 (@NOTLazyGroyper) August 25, 2023

Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney who filed the indictment, previously told CNN, “What I could envision is that we actually live in a society where Lady Justice is blind, and that it doesn’t matter if you’re rich poor, Black, White, Democrat or Republican. If you violated the law, you’re going to be charged.”

We need Jackie Wilson's 'Higher and Higher' and a mobile Statue of Liberty immediately. #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/EaP43sNeTp — Caylen Duke (@CaylenDuke) August 25, 2023

