How Many Attended Trump’s Pennsylvania Rally? See Pittsburgh Crowd Size Photos

President Donald Trump led a “Great American Comeback” event on Tuesday, September 22. Here’s a look at how many people attended the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, rally, along with crowd photos.

Thousands Attended the Rally at the Pittsburgh International Airport

Shelby Cassesse of KDKA reported that there were thousands at the rally tonight. The event took place at the Pittsburgh International Airport. Some sources referred to the event as technically taking place in Moon Township, which is part of the greater Pittsburgh metro area. The Times reported that the crowd numbered “several thousand.”

Allegheny County currently allows 100 people in outdoor gatherings, KDKA reported. To get around this, Trump typically refers to his events as peaceful protests, which he did again on Tuesday night.

President Trump has arrived at the podium, addressing about thousands in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/n8RpooZK4L — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) September 22, 2020

The photo below, shared by Trump, shows a massive crowd in Pennsylvania for the rally. He spoke for about 90 minutes. In the tweet below Trump capitalized “RALLY” and distinctly called the event by that name, which he usually hasn’t done since his event in Tulsa early during the pandemic.

Our GREAT RALLY tonight in Pennsylvania. Tremendous energy! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/kL29rJe6sh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2020

During his speech, Trump shared that he would be announcing his Supreme Court pick at 5 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, and the person he chooses will be a woman.

A video below shows the loud, enthusiastic crowd at Trump’s Pittsburgh event. Alex Alper of Reuters wrote: “Boisterous crowd greets @realDonaldTrump in Pittsburgh, PA, where he touts his support for fracking his upcoming Supreme Court pick and mocks @joebiden for wearing a mask.”

Boisterous crowd greets @realDonaldTrump in Pittsburgh, PA, where he touts his support for fracking his upcoming Supreme Court pick and mocks @joebiden for wearing a mask pic.twitter.com/1Ry6ANfrIh — Alex Alper (@alexalper) September 22, 2020

Steven Prtnoy of CBS News Radio reported that the crowd was mostly maskless. Many of Trump’s rallies require temperature checks before admittance.

HAPPENING NOW: Trump rallies a large, nearly entirely maskless crowd at the Pittsburgh airport. He begins by offering congratulations to the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/ICAFB7x410 — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) September 22, 2020

Trump talked about topics like the pandemic, the economy, and fracking. He applauded his support for law enforcement and even praised the quarterback of the Steelers.

Trump also took time during his speech to praise Sen. Mitt Romney for agreeing to a vote on a new Supreme Court nominee. “He was very good today,” Trump said. “Now I’m happy. Thank you, Mitt.”

Below is a video shared by a Trump supporter that shows the long line of people waiting to get into the venue before the rally started.

MUST WATCH video of this MASSIVE crowd tonight for President Trump’s HUGE TRUMP RALLY in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania!!! #MAGA @realDonaldTrump @WhiteHouse 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xeolKrE3Hg — Michael Solakiewicz (@michaelsolakiew) September 22, 2020

At one point during the event, Trump asked the crowd if they thought Joe Biden would wear a mask during the debate on September 29. He also talked about how far away Biden stays from people during his events, commenting: “He’s 100 yards from the nearest human being.”

Gage Goulding of WTOV9 reported that there were likely thousands who could not get a seat in the venue.

TRUMP IN PITTSBURGH: We’re inside the event space. The crowd is filling in with likely thousands left outside still. @WTOV9 pic.twitter.com/Qg3dAXmzUg — Gage Goulding (@GageGoulding) September 22, 2020

Trump Has More Events Planned in the Coming Week

Trump has a number of future events scheduled. He’s hosting an event in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Eastern. This will be at Cecil Airport.

After that is an event in Middletown, Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 26 at 7 p.m. Eastern at AvFlight Harrisburg.

