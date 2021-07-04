WATCH: ‘Loser-Palooza’ Plane Flies Over Trump Florida Rally

During former President Donald Trump’s rally in Florida on July 3, a plane flew over the rally displaying the words “Loser-Palooza” on its wings. It didn’t take long for #LoserPalooza to begin trending on Twitter.

The Plane Showed the Words ‘Loser-Palooza’ as It Flew Over the Rally





Florida Trump Rally See's Plane with Message "Loser Palooza" During Trump Speech – Sarasota Sarasota Florida Trump Rally See's Plane with Message "Loser Palooza" During Trump Speech Just sharing what I saw; this video does not reflect my personal opinion. 2021-07-04T03:24:17Z

The plane could be seen flying over the Trump rally in Sarasota, Florida, while Trump was speaking about disinformation. You can see one clip of the plane above in the YouTube video posted by Ryan Spicer or at this link.

In the next video, you can see another clip of the plane, shared by the YouTube account J Dub. You can hear the person filming talking about how strange they thought the plane was acting as it flew over the rally.





Plane over Freedom Rally reading "Loser-Palooza" #Trump #FreedomRally #TrumpRally #LoserPalooza It's absolutely unreal that a plane can fly over a no fly zone for almost an hour without being forced out of the sky! It seemed like people were leaving due to the continuous fly overs made by this plane! It even flew back to the airport to refuel and came back! I know this… 2021-07-04T03:36:47Z

J Dub wrote on YouTube about the video: “It’s absolutely unreal that a plane can fly over a no fly zone for almost an hour without being forced out of the sky! It seemed like people were leaving due to the continuous fly overs made by this plane! It even flew back to the airport to refuel and came back! I know this because the airport is within a few miles and I live across the street and watched it fly into the airport. So it was allowed to take off again after landing with no repercussions. UNREAL!”

MeidasTouch Took Credit for the Plane

A group called MeidasTouch took credit for the LoserPalooza plane on Twitter.

They tweeted: “There is a plane flying above Trump and his rally that says LOSER-PALOOZA. For those asking: yes we did that.”

There is a plane flying above Trump and his rally that says LOSER-PALOOZA. For those asking: yes we did that. — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 4, 2021

To prove they were the group behind the plane, they shared a video from inside the cockpit, which you can watch in the tweet below.

Inside the cockpit. Stand by for video from the ground. #LoserPalooza pic.twitter.com/Yu5uYfVpXM — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 4, 2021

Here’s another video of the plane that the group shared on Twitter.

They shared another video of the plane with the hashtag #LoserPalooza.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s our #LoserPalooza plane flying over the Trump loser fest pic.twitter.com/H5RggpgT4q — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 4, 2021

At one point after the rally, the phrase LoserPalooza was trending on Twitter.

One person wrote about trying to get the phrase trending: “Since we are being environmentally friendly and skipping fireworks tonight, let’s blow this up instead.

#LoserPalooza”

Since we are being environmentally friendly and skipping fireworks tonight, let’s blow this up instead. #LoserPalooza 🎆 https://t.co/uVioDjB1r9 — Michelle, Suburban Mom (@Meidas_Michelle) July 4, 2021

The plane also made the local news, as a Florida NBC affiliate mentioned that it was flying during the rally. The reporter said she didn’t see an anti-Trump protest, but she did see the plane flying over the crowd during the rally.

The Florida NBC affiliate talks about our #LoserPalooza plane that flew over Trump’s loser fest pic.twitter.com/Zzi4hSvSQG — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 4, 2021

According to the website MeidasTouch.com, the group was created by three brothers (Ben Meiselas, Brett Meiselas, and Jordan Meiselas) while they were in quarantine.

The website noted: “Created in quarantine by three brothers, MeidasTouch is a progressive, next-generation SuperPAC staffed solely by three siblings (and lifelong Democrats) with the primary goals of protecting American democracy, defeating Trumpism and holding Republicans accountable. Since our inception in April 2020, we have amassed an energized and engaged Twitter army of hundreds of thousands followers, garnered over one billion online impressions and helped Democrats win the 2020 presidential and Georgia runoff elections.”

