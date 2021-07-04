Trump’s Sarasota, Florida Rally Attendance: See Crowd Photos

Former President Donald Trump hosted his second rally since President Joe Biden won the election. His rally on Saturday, July 3, 2021, was held in Sarasota, Florida. This was part of what Trump is calling a “Save America” tour. Read on to learn more about how many people attended Trump’s Florida rally.

Thousands Attended the Rally, Which Included Fireworks

Trump’s second post-presidency rally was held at Sarasota Fairgrounds on Ringling Blvd. in Sarasota, Florida. The event was sponsored by Save America, according to his website. As of the time of this article’s publication, Trump did not have another rally on his schedule.

The Guardian reported that the event was expected to draw several thousand people. The Herald-Tribune reported after the rally that officials had estimated the crowd “numbered in the thousands.”

Ryan McKinnon, reporting for the Herald-Tribune, shared this video of what the crowd looked like when Trump took the stage.

Tweets weren’t loading during rally but here is look at crowd when Trump took the stage. pic.twitter.com/LgHPUz46JG — Ryan McKinnon (@JRMcKinnon) July 4, 2021

Leonardo Feldman of the conservative outlet Newsmax shared a video of the crowd at the rally before it began. Feldman tweeted that “thousands” were expected.

He later shared this video of the crowd.

Derek Gilliam of the Herald-Tribune shared that Congressman Matt Gaetz spoke at the rally before Trump. In late March, Axios reported that Gaetz was considering early retirement to take a Newsmax job, but Gaetz did not confirm the report. There is an ongoing federal investigation involving Gaetz, ABC News reported. Prosecutors told ABC News that a decision on whether or not to bring charges against Gaetz could be reached as early as this month.

Congrassman Matt Gaetz just finished speaking. He hit several republican talking points, including second amendment rights, critical race theory and winning back congress from democrats in 2022. pic.twitter.com/oqjg7T9FZN — Derek Gilliam (@ReporterDerek) July 3, 2021

Gilliam said thousands showed up and were waiting in line before the rally.

Lines are long at the Sarasota Fairgrounds as thousands show up for #Trump in #Sarasota. pic.twitter.com/mBkSHzaRv5 — Derek Gilliam (@ReporterDerek) July 3, 2021

Trump’s speech was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern, although doors opened earlier at 2 p.m. The rally also hosted a fireworks display at 9 p.m. Eastern, and the event was billed as an independence celebration, Herald-Tribune reported. Trump spoke for about 90 minutes, roughly the same length he typically spoke during his campaign rallies.

McKinnon shared that rain started to fall on the crowd while Gaetz was speaking and a couple of hours before Trump was scheduled to take the stage.

Dark clouds getting closer at Sarasota Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/Od5K9YKipK — Ryan McKinnon (@JRMcKinnon) July 3, 2021

But, he later added, the crowd didn’t dissipate much despite the rain.

Still raining. Crowd hasn’t dissipated much, if at all. Macho Man being played again. — Ryan McKinnon (@JRMcKinnon) July 3, 2021

Trump’s Ohio Rally Had Thousands in Attendance

Trump’s first post-presidency rally was in Ohio last weekend. This rally was in support of Miller, a former White House adviser who is running in the 16th Congressional District primary against incumbent Anthony Gonzalez, Fox 8 reported. Reuters estimated actual attendance being in the “thousands.”

Trump told Newsmax that he will decide whether he’s running for the 2024 election in the “not too distant future.” He added, “Right now, I’m helping a lot of people get into office, and we’re fighting the deep state, and we’re fighting radical left. They’re after me. They’re after Rudy, they’re after you, probably. They’re after anybody.”

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is possibly considering a 2024 run for President, USA Today reported. He was not expected to be at the rally, but is instead continuing to help with recovery efforts after a 12-story condominium collapsed near Miami. More than 100 people are still missing.

Two days before the Florida rally, The Trump Organization and chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to criminal charges, The Guardian reported.

