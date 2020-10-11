When Is Trump’s Next Rally? See His Upcoming Schedule

President Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is planning several rallies this week. His first event was held at the White House on October 10. Here’s a look at when and where the next events are.

Trump Is Speaking Monday in Sanford, Florida

Signing up for any event online does not guarantee a seat, as those are given first-come, first-served. Note that because of the pandemic, these events are subject to change.

His first event is a rally in Sanford, Florida scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern on Monday, October 12.

The event is being held at Orlando Sanford International Airport and doors open at 4 p.m. Eastern.

Trump Is Speaking in Pennsylvania on Tuesday

His next event after that is in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, October 13. The rally begins at 7 p.m. Eastern at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport. Doors open at 4 p.m. Eastern.

He’s Speaking in Iowa on Wednesday

Trump will next have an event on Wednesday, October 14 in Des Moines, Iowa. He’ll be at Des Moines International Airport for the event beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Central. Doors open at 3 p.m. Central.

His ‘Surrogates’ Are Speaking at Many Events This Week Too

Many other people are campaigning on Trump’s behalf in other locations this week.

Donald Trump Jr. is speaking at numerous events this week, including Fighters Against Socialism in Coconut Creek, Florida, on Sunday, October 11 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern. Then he’s hosting another event on the same day in Miami, Florida, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, October 11.

Second Lady Karen Pence is hosting an Operation Make America Great Again! event in Tampa, Florida, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern on Monday, October 12.

Eric Trump is hosting his own event in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, on October 12 at 12:30 p.m. Central. He’s then hosting a second event later that same day in Milton, Wisconsin, at 3 p.m. Central.

Vice President Mike Pence is hosting a rally in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday, October 12, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern.

Donald Trump Jr. is hosting another rally in Savannah, Georgia on October 12 at 1 p.m. Eastern. He’s then hosting a second rally in Kennesaw, Georgia, on the same day at 6 p.m. Eastern.

Rudy Giuliani and Congressman Lou Barletta are hosting an “Italian Americans for Trump Columbus Day” event in Philadelphia on October 12 at 5 p.m. Eastern.

On Tuesday, October 13, Trump Jr. is hosting a rally in Omaha, Nebraska, at 12 p.m. Central.

On Tuesday, October 13, Vice President Mike Pence is hosting a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, at 12 p.m. Central.

Evangelicals for Trump is hosting an event in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday, October 13, at 7 p.m. Eastern featuring Pastor Paula White, Pastor Jentezen Franklin, Pastor Todd Lamphere, Bishop Harry Jackson, and Pastor Tony Suarez. The same group is hosting another event that includes Eric Trump in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, October 15, at 4 p.m. Eastern.

Lara Trump and Ric Grenell are hosting an event on Tuesday, October 13, at Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, October 14, Vice President Mike Pence is hosting an event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern.

