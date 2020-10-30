Trump vs. Biden Tampa Rally Attendance: See Crowd Size Photos

Both former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump hosted rallies in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, October 29, as part of their 2020 campaigns. Here’s a look at how many people attended those rallies, crowd size photos, and what happened at each.

Biden Hosted a Socially Distanced, Drive-In Rally Attended By Close to 300 Cars

Biden hosted a rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Unlike Trump’s rally, Biden’s was a drive-in rally that enforced social distancing. NBC News reported that Biden’s rally was attended by close to 300 cars.

When Biden spoke in Tampa on Thursday evening, he said that Trump had just hosted “a superspreader event here again. He’s spreading more than just the virus, he’s spreading division,” he said.

Biden also advocated for wearing masks. “This isn’t a political statement, it’s a patriotic duty,” he said. “But still, Donald Trump refuses to listen to science.”

While Trump’s rally earlier in the day used water hoses to help cool down supporters, Biden’s rally was interrupted by a heavy downpour of rain, which led to the rally ending early, NBC News reported. Biden told the crowd that he was shortening his speech. “Get out of the rain!” he advised.

Biden spoke about topics like healthcare, the pandemic, and taxes. Supporters honked in their cars to show support.

Joe Biden has taken the stage here in Tampa. His messages have been about Trump’s handling of the pandemic, healthcare, and taxes. “Why should you pay more taxes than Donald Trump?” Supporters are asked to honk to show support ⁦@BN9⁩ pic.twitter.com/LLxQwou3TO — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) October 29, 2020

Biden’s rally enforced social distancing, shared Angie Angers of Bay News 9. She said masks were mandatory if people left their cars and they were asked not to gather in groups.

A lot of people are getting out of their cars to listen to a number of supporters over the loud speaker ahead of Joe Biden’s Tampa rally. Masks are mandatory if you leave your car and people are asked to not gather in groups ⁦@BN9⁩ pic.twitter.com/yMjDh0gjdS — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) October 29, 2020

Raymond Arroyo, a contributor to Fox News, shared the following photos comparing the two rallies:

The @IngrahamAngle Tonight! I covered President Trump and Joe Biden's duelling rallies in Tampa today…and spoke to their supporters. What issues are driving these voters? Surprising answers at 10pm E @Foxnews pic.twitter.com/WA9Yk9OW8R — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) October 30, 2020

Thousands Attended Trump’s Rally

Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune said the campaign told him that 15,000 tickets were requested. The number of attendees was estimated as being in the “thousands” and the crowd was packed together tightly.

The crowd so far @realDonaldTrump Tampa rally. The campaign says 15,000 tickets requested. Trump is set to speak I’m just over an hour. pic.twitter.com/0GI4KRcbdC — Zac Anderson (@zacjanderson) October 29, 2020

A large crowd greeted Trump outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The temperature was 87 degrees and so hot that a fire truck sprayed water on the crowd near the back to help them stay cool, TMZ reported.

Some people passed out because the rally got so hot, shared Monica Alba of NBC News. She said medics were being called every five to 10 minutes because of the heat. NBC News later reported that 17 people needed medical attention and about a dozen had to go to the hospital.

It’s so hot here in Tampa (87 degrees) that there’s a truck blasting water at the back of the Trump rally crowd. Multiple people have passed out already, with supporters calling for medics every 5-10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/Iu7I2KbgYi — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 29, 2020

First Lady Melania Trump was at the rally and introduced Trump.

Thousands attended Trump’s rally, Alba shared, and although they were given masks, some told her that they didn’t feel the need to wear them.

Long, long lines in Tampa for President Trump’s rally outside the Bucs’ stadium. Very few folks wearing masks with some supporters telling volunteers who were encouraging them to do so that they didn’t feel they needed them. Thousands expected to gather here today. pic.twitter.com/fBEZIZ2GCN — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 29, 2020

The crowd was packed shoulder-to-shoulder for the rally.

This video also shows the crowd.

A glimpse of the crowd at President Trump’s rally in Tampa. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/sm8KuD1vOY — Dalia Dangerfield (@DangerDalia) October 29, 2020

Trump spoke about his platform during his speech, including the economy. He also talked about Hunter Biden and joked that people told him not to do so.

Trump also addressed the pandemic, saying that a vaccine was near and the pandemic was “rounding the corner.”

