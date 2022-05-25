Ellie Garcia Video: Uvalde Victim Spoke About Jesus Christ Dying for Her

Ellie Garcia, 10, loved church, her father wrote in a heartbreaking Facebook post after the child was named among the 21 victims of the Uvalde elementary school gunman.

In a video shared by her father, and which you can watch later in this article, Ellie spoke lovingly about Jesus Christ dying for her. Her name is also given as Ellie Lugo.

“It’s hard to issue out a statement on anything right now my mind is going at 1000 miles per hour… but I do wanna send our thoughts and prayers to those who also didn’t make it home tonight!!!” her father, Steven Garcia, wrote on Facebook. “Our Ellie was a doll and was the happiest ever… I was gonna DJ for her at her party like she wanted me too!!! Mom and Dad love you never forget that and please try and stay by our side Amor!!!! Send prayers to all UVALDE we really need it!!!!”

The gunman, identified by Texas Governor Greg Abbott as Salvador Ramos, 18, was shot and killed by law enforcement at the scene, but not before he slew 19 children and two fourth-grade teachers.

Ellie and the other victims were all in the same classroom, The Associated Press reported.

Ellie’s video about Jesus brings to mind the well-known story of Columbine victim Cassie Bernall telling a gunman “yes” when he asked if she believed in God (Vox reported that another girl, Val Schnurr, was likely the victim who made that comment, however. She survived.)

Ellie Garcia Says In the Video That She Had Three Pictures of Jesus Christ in Her Room

“Why why why… She loved church so much,” her father Steven Garcia wrote on his Facebook page.

In the video that Garcia shared of Ellie Garcia, 10, the girl said, “Hey guys…Jesus, he died for us. When we die, we will be up there for him. In my room, I have three pictures of him.”

He also shared other videos of the girl.

Hillsboro Sports Association shared photos of Ellie and wrote,

HSA is sad to say that the events that transpired in Uvalde yesterday have hit close to home. Ellie Garcia, only 10 years old, was killed in the shooting. She is a relative of John Rodriguez, one of our board members. We will take donations to aid with funeral expenses to send to the family. You can donate through venmo and put Uvalde in the subject or you can make donation at the concession at ballgames. All monies raised will go to the family to aid in funeral expenses. HSA will donate $2500 to help as well. No amount will bring back this precious angel, but please donate if you can to help.

Ellie’s Mom Wrote on Facebook That Her Heart Was Broken

The girl’s mother, Jennifer Lugo, wrote on Facebook, “My heart broken 💔 I don’t know what to do. I feel so numb. I miss you baby !!!!!💔😭😭😭.”

She posted a frantic message earlier seeking information about her daughter’s whereabouts. “Who is the other teacher that is with Mrs garcia ??? Is anyone children in my daughters class ???” she wrote before the girl’s death was confirmed.

Her father shared a photo of them together and wrote, “Ellie please come back to daddy PLEASE!!!!”

