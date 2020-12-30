Man Arrested After 24 Human Limbs, 5 Heads Found in Arizona: Cops

A 59-year-old man was arrested after a disturbing number of human remains were found in Northern Arizona over the weekend, police say.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office arrested Walter Mitchell, a Washington resident, in Scottsdale on Tuesday, December 29, in connection to the human remains case of the roughly 25 limbs discovered on December 26 and December 27 near Prescott , according to the sheriff’s office. Police also found five human heads on December 27 at a different location, YCSO said on Facebook.

Physical evidence from the sites suggests both incidents are connected to a former Seattle-based business owned by Mitchell, which handled cadavers and recently closed, YCSO said.

According to the December 29 Facebook post, YCSO wrote:

Using evidence recovered from the scene, detectives discovered the remains were likely connected to a business based in Seattle, Washington, identified as ‘Future GenX,” BLANK wrote on Facebook on December 29. “Mitchell owned the business which involved the management of cadavers for research and had recently closed. Working with local police in the Seattle area, detectives obtained information that Mitchell left Seattle in 2020 with human remains belonging to 5 individuals.

Arizona state law says, “It is unlawful for a person to knowingly move a dead human body or parts of a human body with the intent to abandon or conceal the dead human body or parts.”

Mitchell is now facing 28 counts of moving human remains with the intent to conceal or abandon them, YCSO announced. A bond has not yet been set for the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

“The disrespect shown to the deceased in this case by those who were charged with caring for their remains is abhorrent and intolerable,” YCSO Sheriff-elect David Rhodes said on Facebook. “Today’s arrest is a big step in getting accountability and honor for those whose remains were so cavalierly treated.”

Mitchell’s motive remains unknown, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.

Here’s what you need to know:

Arizona Police Say They Prioritized the Case Because They Were Worried It Involved a ‘Serial Killer’

Seattle police worked closely with Arizona authorities to narrow down Mitchell as a suspect and determine where the remains were located, KTAR News reported.

YCSO Sheriff Scott Mascher said in the December 29 Facebook statement that police prioritized the case because they were worried it involved a potential “serial killer.”

“At the onset, it was important to determine that this case did not involve a serial killer,” he shared.

The sheriff also expressed gratitude to this “community for their patience” during the investigation.

“I want to thank the community for their patience as we investigated this case and am very proud of our detectives, staff and volunteers for the work they did to identify and arrest the suspect so quickly,” Mascher continued.

According to YCSO, detectives during the investigation “sought out” Arizona facilities that work with cadavers for medical research. The sheriff’s office emphasized that the case involving Mitchell is not representative of the other research facilities in this line of work.

“They want the public to know that this case in no way represents the work they do to care for loved ones who have donated their bodies to important education and research,” YCSO wrote on Facebook.

Mitchell Recently Closed His Company & Drove From Seattle With the Five Bodies, Police Say

The case stems from the December 26 discovery of 19 human limbs in a remote forest located northwest of Prescott, YCSO said. Investigators then found five more limbs in the same spot the following day, the sheriff’s office continued.

Also on December 27, YCSO discovered 5 human heads after a hunter in Camp Wood reached out.

“YCSO received a phone call from a hunter in the Camp Wood area who reported finding 2 severed human heads,” the sheriff’s office said in a December 29 Facebook statement. “Deputies arrived and confirmed what he had seen, and a follow-up search revealed 3 more human heads.”

According to YCSO, Mitchell left from Seattle with the remains of 5 individuals and drove through the Prescott area on to Scottsdale.

On Facebook, Mascher apologized to the families affected by Mitchell’s actions, writing, “This situation is unimaginable, and I am so sorry for the families whose loved ones were donated to research and treated in such a horrific fashion.”

READ NEXT: Masked Assassin Kills Russian Dancer Natalia Pronina in Terrifying Video