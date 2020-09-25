WATCH: Black Trump Supporters Chant ’12 More Years’ At Atlanta Event

President Donald Trump spoke at a Blacks for Trump campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, as he announced a potential second-term plan for “Black economic empowerment,” and at one point, while Trump ranted about the media, the crowd of Black supporters began chanting “12 more years.”

In a last-minute pitch to Black Americans, Trump promoted the “Platinum Plan,” which he said would make Juneteenth a national holiday, create more than 500,000 new Black-owned businesses and designate both the Ku Klux Klan and antifa as terrorist organizations.

Here’s what you need to know:

Trump Mocked the Media for Criticizing His Refusal to Commit to a Peaceful Transfer of Power & His Supporters Began a Chant of ’12 More Years’

"Will we be president in ten years? Only if we add a couple of terms," said Trump just now in Atlanta, followed by chants of "12 more years!" pic.twitter.com/PZ8hlNYcoC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2020

Trump was telling the crowd of supporters a story about an interest group coming to the White House to ask for more funding, and that he was able to pass the funding for 10 years through Congress, when he began to muse on the possibility of serving more than one more term.

“I said, ‘The only bad thing is, I like you people and I won’t see you for another 10 years,” Trump said. “Let’s see, will we still be president in 10 years? Only if we, only if we add a couple more terms.”

As the crowd cheered, Trump gestured toward the media in the Cobb Galleria Centre.

“Now we have a story, there’s your breaking news,” he said, then apparently mimicking the media, “I told you, he’s a dictator. We’ve been … he won’t give up power. Under no circumstances will he give up power. He wants to serve at least two more terms.”

Waving his hand dismissively, Trump appeared to suggest his repeated claims that he deserves two more terms in office are a joke.

“Oh, that’s a big story,” he said. “You know, you can’t joke, because if you joke, they take it away. You know, a lot of times you’re a little sarcasm and you joke, but you’re being serious. And then you start laughing after, but they always cut it before the laughter. They cut it so they think he’s serious, he wants 12 more years. They start shouting, ’12 more years.'”

Supporters than began a repeated chant of “12 more years,” as Trump smiled and waved.

At the event — which you can watch in full here via C-SPAN — Trump also said claimed that Joe Biden had “spent his career hurting Black Americans” and that “racial justice begins with Joe Biden’s retirement from public life.”

