WATCH: Orange Mass Shooting Reports at California Business [VIDEO]

A mass shooting with “multiple victims” occurred at a business complex in the City of Orange, in California, the Police Department is confirming.

“Today at 5:30pm, the Orange Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at 202 W. Lincoln Ave. Officers arrived as shots were being fired and located multiple victims at the scene including fatalities. An officer involved shooting occurred. The situation has been stabilized and there is no threat to the public. More details to follow,” the City of Orange wrote on its Facebook page.

Dramatic video emerged from the scene, which you can watch below. Be aware that some might find it disturbing. The information is preliminary; police have not yet confirmed a suspect, motive, or the exact number of victims or fatalities. The mass shooting occurred on March 31, 2021.

Lt. Jennifer Amat with the Orange Police Department said in a news conference that an officer involved shooting occurred. “It was an actively evolving situation… It was a moving situation, so there were several areas involved.” She said that no officers were injured. “It is my understanding that there was an officer involved shooting that occurred,” she repeated. She wasn’t sure how many shots were fired. She didn’t have the conditions of the suspect or victims.

She said there were multiple deaths but didn’t say specifically how many and added that the suspect was taken to the hospital.

Here’s what you need to know:

Video Showed the Massive Law Enforcement Response to the Scene

Video posted to Facebook showed the law enforcement response to the scene, and people being removed on stretchers. Moe Reyes streamed the video live on Facebook.

“This is…getting to be so dangerous these days. It’s scary,” a person commented on the thread.

Others wrote:

“Heard those shots really hard. Live by glassel and lincoln.”

“The chopper was so low over my backyard I could see the pilot.”

“Thank you for the live coverage. I live in Riverbend. I was on my patio and I heard the shots.”

Rep. Katie Porter issued a statement, according to NBC LA: “I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Six People May Have Been Shot, Including a Child, Early Reports Say

Mass shooting in #Orange. Sources say 4 are dead and that there may be 6 victims total hit at a business complex on Lincoln Avenue @cbsla #cbsla #massshooting pic.twitter.com/5GfO76FG7D — michele gile (@michelegiletv) April 1, 2021

Orange County journalist Michele Gile wrote on Twitter, “Mass shooting in #Orange. Sources say 4 are dead and that there may be 6 victims total hit at a business complex on Lincoln Avenue.”

NBC Los Angeles reported that four were dead at the scene with two people being taken to an area hospital. The condition of the shooter is not clear.

Journalist Ella Sogomonian wrote on Twitter, “At around 5:30 p.m. 202 W. Lincoln in city of Orange officers arrived to an active shooting. (This is near @ChapmanU) a child was shot. 4 people are dead.” The child’s condition is not clear.

Scott Stedman, an investigative journalist, wrote on Twitter, “Following reports of a mass shooting in Orange, CA. Reports of up to 6 shot.”

He added, “Eyewitness video from the scene shows at least 2 lifeless bodies.”

Records for the address show it’s an office building. The mass shooting comes after mass shootings left a trail of people dead in Georgia and Colorado in recent weeks.

