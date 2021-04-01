Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez: Accused Gunman ID’d in Orange Mass Shooting

Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez was named as the man accused of shooting four people to death, including a 9-year-old boy, at an office building the City of Orange in California.

It was the nation’s latest mass shooting, coming on the heels of tragedies in Georgia and in Colorado.

Police initially said there were “multiple victims” at the business complex in the City of Orange, but later revealed that a man, two women, and the boy were fatally shot. Graphic video emerged from the scene. Some of the victims were found inside a mobile home business called Unified Homes.

NBC Los Angeles reported that two people were taken to an area hospital. The shooting occurred at a business complex at 202 W. Lincoln in the City of Orange on March 31, 2021. Journalist Michele Gile wrote on Twitter that Gonzalez is accused of shooting five people overall. She named Gonzalez and said he was 44 and from Fullerton, California.

Police have not identified the victims.

1. Police Say That Gonzalez Knew the Victims & May Have Laid in Wait

⚠️⚠️Distressing Video⚠️⚠️ The latest mass shooting 4 people including a child were killed in Orange, CA when suspect opened fire on a office building. This marks the 22nd mass shooting in 2 weeks. Our country is under attack and we need #GunReformNow!pic.twitter.com/sHHDac2EBj — Skyleigh😷PASS #HR1 (@Sky_Lee_1) April 1, 2021

Police gave the suspect’s name as Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, and Orange police Lt. Jennifer Amat said in a news conference that Gonzalez knew the victims, although it wasn’t clear how.

“The preliminary motive is believed to be related to a business and personal relationship which existed between the suspect and all of the victims,” Amat said. “This was not a random act of violence.”

She also confirmed that four people were dead.

The shooter is in stable condition, authorities said.

In a news conference, authorities said they were looking into whether Gonzalez laid in wait for the victims, by chaining off a gate. Orange County District Attorney Public Administrator Todd Spitzer described the attack as “targeted.” He also said Gonzalez is eligible for the death penalty.

2. Gonzalez Was Shot at the Scene; Authorities Said the Child Died ‘in His Mother’s Arms’

At Least 4 Killed in Shooting in City of Orange California, police have "captured the suspect alive" pic.twitter.com/dpFsdzEdzQ — ✨Sk Boz✨ (@skkboz) April 1, 2021

Gonzalez was also taken to the hospital and was shot, although it’s not clear if that was by police or himself. However, authorities did say there was an officer-involved shooting. Police said he was taken to the hospital.

Authorities described a heartbreaking scene in which the child died in his mother’s arms. It’s believed the mother worked at the business.

“It appears a little boy died in his mother’s arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre,” Spitzer said.

“Today at 5:30pm, the Orange Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at 202 W. Lincoln Ave. Officers arrived as shots were being fired and located multiple victims at the scene including fatalities. An officer involved shooting occurred. The situation has been stabilized and there is no threat to the public. More details to follow,” the City of Orange wrote on its Facebook page.

Amat with the Orange Police Department said in a news conference that an officer involved shooting occurred. She said that no officers were injured. “It is my understanding that there was an officer involved shooting that occurred,” she repeated. She wasn’t sure how many shots were fired. She didn’t have the conditions of the suspect or victims.

3. Graphic Video Emerged From the Scene

4 killed, including child, in shooting at office building in Orange, CaliforniaFour people, including one child, were killed and a fifth critically wounded in a shooting at an office building in Orange on Wednesday and the suspected shooter was taken into custody. The surviving victim, a woman, was hospitalized in critical condition, according to Orange Police Department Lt. Jen Amat. The suspect was also wounded, but… 2021-04-01T06:16:12Z

Video posted to Facebook showed the law enforcement response to the scene, and people being removed on stretchers. Moe Reyes streamed the video live on Facebook but later removed the video.

“This is…getting to be so dangerous these days. It’s scary,” a person commented on the thread.

Others wrote:

“Heard those shots really hard. Live by glassel and lincoln.”

“The chopper was so low over my backyard I could see the pilot.”

Distraught family members gathered at the scene.

4. The Mass Shooting Was Described as a ‘Moving Situation’ With ‘Several Areas Involved’

4 dead, including one child, after mass shooting inside this office building on Lincoln near Glassell in Orange. About 5:30pm PD showed-up during shooting, opened fire. Suspect & 1 victim in hospital injured. Conditions, identities & motive unknown, per Orange PD. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/Mb9nfVBcVU — Emily Valdez, KNX 1070 (@EmilyValdezKNX) April 1, 2021

Amat described the scene as “an actively evolving situation… It was a moving situation, so there were several areas involved.”

Authorities said they found two victims in the courtyard, one on an upstairs landing and two inside an office.

Amat also said that authorities believe the suspect brought with him a semi-automatic handgun, pepper spray, ammunition, and handcuffs.

5. Officials Expressed Sadness

Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight. https://t.co/nw3On2RJH2 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 1, 2021

On Twitter, California Governor Gavin Newsom expressed condolences.

“Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight,” he wrote.

Rep. Katie Porter issued a statement, according to NBC LA: “I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

