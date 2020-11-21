WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Blows His Nose, Then Wipes Face With Handkerchief

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was the subject of mockery online after what appeared to be hair dye drizzled down his face at a press conference alleging voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. But there was another moment that also got some attention on the internet.

At one point during the press conference, Giuliani blew his nose into a handkerchief. While attorney Sidney Powell spoke to the media, Giuliani wiped the handkerchief on his mouth and then all over his face. You can watch the video here:

Causing some serious consternation, though; Giuliani’s son, Andrew, announced the day after the press conference that Andrew has tested positive for COVID-19. It’s not known whether Rudy Giuliani has been tested for COVID-19. Andrew Giuliani attended the press conference on November 19 with his dad.

The news media have called the election for former Vice President Joe Biden, who leads in popular vote and the electoral college; President Donald Trump has refused to concede but has lost a series of legal battles throughout the country. Powell alleged that an algorithm was purposely planted in voter machines to subtract votes from Trump and give them to Biden but didn’t provide proof. The voting machine company has denied the allegations, and Fox News’ host Tucker Carlson revealed on TV that he asked Powell for proof, and she angrily told him to stop talking to her.

Legislators in Michigan say they haven’t seen evidence of voter fraud that would overturn Biden’s lead there, according to USA Today. Giuliani said he has affidavits but did not offer evidence proving widespread fraud capable of overturning the election results.

Giuliani Alleged Widespread Voter Fraud That Hasn’t Been Proven

(Nov. 19) Watch live as Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. hosts a press conference with former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani and Trump Campaign Senior Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis at the RNC Headquarters in Washington D.C., on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

During the press conference, Giuliani said he was representing the Trump campaign and President Trump.

“The best way to describe this is when we began our representation of the president, we were set with a very anomalous set of results. The president was ahead on election night,” he said.

He said the campaign has statisticians who say “that it’s almost statistically impossible for Trump to have lost Pennsylvania in the time frame it happened.”

He said witnesses have come forward. “It’s not a singular voter fraud in one state. This pattern repeats itself in a number of states,” claimed Giuliani.

He alleged that the patterns would “suggest there was a plan from a centralized place to execute these various acts of voter fraud. Specifically focused on big cities controlled by Democrats and particularly focused on big cities that have a long history of corruption.” He cited Philadelphia and Detroit, but did not present evidence of a centralized scheme to engage in widespread voter fraud.

The accusations have not been backed up with evidence documenting widespread fraud.

Giuliani Focused on Absentee Ballot Questions

Giuliani launched into a political attack, saying Biden won areas “controlled by Democrats, which means they can get away with anything they want to do.”

He claimed that “mail ballots are particularly prone to fraud,” and claimed there are affidavits raising concerns.

He claimed that some ballots were allowed to be cured in only some areas of the state, disadvantaging Trump.

Giuliani also alleged that “people were told not to ask for identification.”

In Wisconsin, he claimed absentee voters don’t always have applications that can be reviewed.

