WATCH: Tucker Carlson Says Sidney Powell ‘Never Sent Us Any Evidence’ of Vote Fraud

Fox News host Tucker Carlson repeatedly asked Sidney Powell, an attorney for President Donald Trump, for evidence of the widespread voter fraud evidence she claims to possess, but he says she never provided a single piece of evidence to his show.

Instead, he claims the former prosecutor grew angry and demanded that his show stop contacting her when they pressed her for evidence.

Tucker Carlson calls on Sidney Powell to release evidence of her claim that votes were moved illegitimately by software from Trump to Biden. He says he would have given her "the whole hour" on his show but she refused to provide evidence and told them to stop contacting her. pic.twitter.com/Lft18ZZbvq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 20, 2020

Powell appeared at a press conference on November 19 with Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis and repeated allegations that voter machine software flipped votes from President Donald Trump to Joe Biden on a massive level. The news networks have called the race for Biden, but Trump refuses to concede. So far, neither Trump nor Powell has presented evidence of widespread voter fraud that could alter the presidential election results.

In the press conference, according to Washington Examiner, Powell claimed there was “massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba, and likely China, and interference with our elections.” But she didn’t offer proof.

Carlson’s comments ignited a firestorm of criticism from conservatives on social media who are already upset at Fox News for its early call of Arizona for Joe Biden. “Because no one trusts Fox News anymore and the proper place to present evidence is in court. She doesn’t and shouldn’t give a damn whether Mr Carlson believes her. Neither should anyone else,” wrote one man on Carlson’s comment thread. “Powell does not want to show her hand & give the Dems time to counteract,” wrote another.

I expected better from Tucker Carlson tonight. Who else is disappointed? 😕 — Mark Lutchman 🇺🇸 (@marklutchman) November 20, 2020

But others slammed Powell. “Yep – she’s faking these claims. She should be disbarred and imprisoned, along with Giuliani and Trump for election fraud.. Biden won, fair and square,” alleged one Twitter user. “Great job by @TuckerCarlson. Sometimes I think he’s the only honest journalist left. Powell can’t possibly think she can BS her way through this forever. A week or 2 maybe, but she has to come up with something or it’s a ridiculous embarrassment & hurts her boss,” wrote another.

Powell has appeared on multiple news broadcasts lately, including Maria Bartiromo’s program on Fox News. She also appeared on the Lou Dobbs Tonight program on Fox Business Network.

“I’m going to release the Kraken,” Powell said, according to a YouTube video of the Dobbs’ appearance, in which she also claimed that election fraud was “organized and conducted with the help by Silicon Valley people, the big tech companies, the social media and even the media companies.”

Carlson Says He Would Have Given Powell an Entire Week on His Show to Make Her Case

In response to this @TuckerCarlson segment tonight, @SidneyPowell1 Powell tells me “Apparently Mr. Carlson missed the news conference today. I would continue to encourage him and all journalists to review all the materials we have provided so far… https://t.co/9FHZo8B7wM pic.twitter.com/0yY4Rvze0i — Anthony Leonardi (@TonyDLeonardi) November 20, 2020

Powell responded to Carlson’s comments to journalist Anthony Leonardi of the Washington Examiner. “Apparently Mr. Carlson missed the news conference today,” she told him in a statement. “I would continue to encourage him and all journalists to review all the materials we have provided so far and conduct their own investigations. Evidence continues to pour in, but a 5 minute television hit is not my focus now. Collecting evidence and preparing the case are my top priorities.”

"Massive Election Fraud" is Provable Says Trump Campaign** We apologize for the poor quality of this video, which was provided by the campaign. **Because this press conference ran nearly two hours, we will post the speakers in segments November 19, 2020 — in a press conference that ran nearly two hours, this portion is of the Trump Campaign attorney, Sidney Powell, who… 2020-11-19T20:42:34Z

Carlson opened up the segment by referring to the “bombshell at the center of today’s press conference. That was delivered by former prosecutor Sidney Powell, who has also served as General Mike Flynn’s lawyer.”

For more than a week, he noted, “Powell has been all over conservative media with the following story: This election was stolen by a collection of international leftists who manipulated vote tabulating software in order to flip millions of votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. The other day on television, Powell said of Trump that when the fraud is finally uncovered I think we’ll find that he had at least 80 million votes. In other words, rigged software stole about 7 million votes in this election.”

Carlson then ran a clip from the press conference, in which Powell said of voting machine technology, “One of its most characteristic features is its ability to flip votes. It can set and run an algorithm that probably ran all over the county to take a percentage of votes and flipped them from President Trump to President Biden.” She claimed that votes for Trump were “so overwhelming… that it broke the algorithm.”

Carlson noted that Powell has “been saying similar things for days.”

He said his show texted her. “What Powell was describing would amount to the single greatest crime in American history. Millions of votes stolen in a day. Democracy destroyed. The end of our centuries old system of self government.”

He said his show was not dismissing any of it when they contacted Powell. “We don’t dismiss anything anymore particularly when it’s related to technology. We’ve talked to too many silicon valley whistleblowers.”

Carlson noted, “We literally do UFO segments…because there is evidence UFOs are real and everyone lies about it.” Thus, he said the show doesn’t disregard things other people dub conspiracy theories out of hand.

“We took Sidney Powell seriously. We had no intention of fighting with her; we’ve always respected her work,” said Carlson. “We simply wanted to see the details.”

He invited Powell on his show. “I would have given her the whole hour. I would have given her the whole week actually and listened quietly the entire time at rapt attention,” said Carlson.

However, he claimed, “she never sent us any evidence despite a lot of requests, polite requests. Not a page. When we kept pressing, she got angry and told us to stop contacting her.”

He said the show “checked with others around the Trump campaign, people in positions of authority. They told us Powell has never given them any evidence either. Nor did she provide any today.”

Carlson concluded, “Why are we telling you this? We’re telling you this because it’s true. And in the end it’s all that matters. The truth. It’s how we’re different from them.”

He said he remained hopeful that Powell “will come forward with details.”

Powell Is Claiming There Was Massive Fraud in the Presidential Election, But Dominion Denies It

Sidney Powell With Lou Dobbs: Release The KrakenFollow the show: https://www.metaxastalk.com/ Subscribe to Metaxas Super to watch all interviews commercial-free AND additional exclusive content: https://metaxassuper.com/ 2020-11-14T14:46:27Z

A lot of Powell’s comments in her television appearances refer to Dominion Voting Systems. That voting machine company denies any fraud allegations in a lengthy statement on its website, which you can read here. “Vote deletion/switching assertions are completely false,” the company says. “Dominion has no company ownership relationships with any member of the Pelosi family, the Feinstein family, or the Clinton Global Initiative, Smartmatic, Scytl, or any ties to Venezuela. Dominion works with all political parties; our customer base and our government outreach practices reflect this nonpartisan approach.” The company adds, “Claims about software updates being done the night before Election Day are 100% false.”

We reached out to the company to see if it wants to make comment on Powell’s claims specifically after her Lou Dobbs’ appearance. This was their response:

The gist it that some erroneous claims appear to be conflating Dominion with a different industry company called Smartmatic. DOMINION IS NOT, AND HAS NEVER BEEN, OWNED BY SMARTMATIC. Dominion is an entirely separate company and a fierce competitor to Smartmatic. Dominion and Smartmatic do not collaborate in any way and have no affiliate relationships or financial ties.

Dominion does not use Smartmatic software.

he only associations the companies have ever had were:

– In 2009, Smartmatic licensed Dominion machines for use in the Philippines. The contract ended in a lawsuit.

– In 2010, Dominion purchased certain assets from Sequoia, a private U.S. Company. Smartmatic, a previous owner of Sequoia, pursued legal actions against Dominion.

Trump has also made claims against Dominion, writing on Twitter, “Report: Dominion deleted 2.7 million Trump votes nationwide. Data analysis finds 221,000 Pennsylvania votes switched from President Trump to Biden. 941,000 Trump votes deleted. States using Dominion Voting Systems switched 435,000 votes from Trump to Biden.” He did not provide evidence.

However, USA Today reported that a national coalition has announced there “is no evidence that any voting software deleted or changed votes” in the 2020 presidential election. You can read the statement of that national coalition here.

The group “includes the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Association of State Election Directors” described the election as “the most secure in American history,” USA Today reported, quoting the coalition as saying, “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

On the Dobbs’ program, Powell said,

I can hardly wait to put forth all of the evidence we have collected on Dominion, starting with the fact it was created to produce altered voting results in Venezuela for Hugo Chavez, and then shipped internationally to manipulate votes for purchase in other countries including this one. It was funded by money from Venezuela and Cuba and China has a role in it also…We have staggering statistical evidence.

As soon as the states stopped counting “the most egregious problems occurred,” Powell claimed.

She called the fraud “serious” and said machines were “producing altered election results…We are talking about hundreds of thousands of votes. President Trump won this election in a landslide. It’s going to be irrefutable.” Powell said “patriots are coming forward all day every day faster than we can collect their information” and said the machines were updated the night of the election and after the election. She said votes were “put in and replicated. There needs to be a massive criminal investigation, and it’s going to affect millions of voters and elections.”

She added that “changing a ballot” is a federal felony. She said Dominion has “been used all over the world to defy the will of people who wanted freedom.”

She said some governors and secretaries of state bought into the Dominion systems.

Who is Sidney Powell?

Powell’s Amazon.com biography says she was an Assistant United States Attorney “in three judicial districts under 9 United States Attorneys from both political parties. She represented the United States in 350 criminal appeals, and represented private parties in another 150, all resulting in more than 180 published decisions.”

The bio continues that she “was the youngest Assistant U.S. Attorney when she began practicing. She is an elected member of the American Law Institute, and the past president of the Bar Association for the Fifth Federal Circuit and the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers.”

Her website says she “established her firm, dedicated to federal appellate practice, in 1993. She is now practicing in the Second, Fourth, Fifth, Ninth, Tenth, and Eleventh Federal Circuits, and the United States Supreme Court.”

