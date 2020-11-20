Rudy Giuliani‘s song Andrew Giuliani, who also serves as a special assistant to President Donald Trump, announced on Twitter that he tested positive for coronavirus on November 20.

The 35-year-old White House worker, who married wife Zivile Rezgyte in 2017, tweeted, “This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing.”

Unfortunately, contact tracing will show that he was in contact with numerous fellow White House staff, including his father, who works as Trump’s personal lawyer. Giuliani was present during the former New York mayor’s press conference on November 19, an event that went viral for numerous reasons. Rudy Giuliani reenacted a scene from “his favorite law movie,” My Cousin Vinny to tout his unsubstantiated claims on voter fraud, and then photos of his face trended on Twitter after he started sweating so profusely, hair dye dripped down his face.

Giuliani Started Working for the Trump Administration in 2017, He’s In Charge of Arranging Sports Teams’ Visits to The White House



Rudy Giuliani’s son started working as an associate in the Office of Public Liason in March 2017, according to The Atlantic. In 2018, his job, which involved organizing sports teams’ visits to The White House, earned him a salary of $90,700.

While sports teams’ visiting the president is not a regular occasion, Steve Muisteris, who served as principal director of the Office of Public Liason from February 2017 to February 2019, noted that Giuliani also serves as White House representative at meetings discussing the opioid crisis.

If it sounds like Giuliani, who used to be a professional golfer, is getting well-paid for a job that doesn’t require much work, a White House official told The Atlantic that he doesn’t have aspirations to do more in his role in Trump’s administration. “He doesn’t really try to be involved in anything,” the source said. “He’s just having a nice time.”

