Buy UFC 260

The heavyweight belt is on the line at UFC 260 as Stipe Miocic defends his title against Francis Ngannou in a highly-anticipated rematch on Saturday from Las Vegas.

The UFC 260 PPV begins at 10 p.m. ET, with Miocic vs Ngannou 2 to start around 12:15 a.m. ET.

With the ESPN+ app now available on both the PlayStation 4 and the new PlayStation 5, you can watch on either console. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to watch Miocic vs Ngannou 2 and all the fights:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Watch UFC 260 on PS4 or PS5

1) Buy the UFC 260 PPV right here 2) Turn on your PS4 or PS5 3a) If you already have the ESPN+ app downloaded, skip to step 6 3b) If you don’t have the ESPN+ app, select “Search” 4) Start to type “ESPN” until you find it 5) Select “Download” 6) Open the ESPN+ app 6) Select the settings icon (gear symbol) in upper-right corner 7) Select “ACCOUNT INFORMATION” then “ESPN ACCOUNT” 8) Sign in with the ESPN+ account you used to purchase the PPV 9) Go to the “FEATURED” tab and select either the UFC 260 prelims or the UFC 260 main card to start watching

How Much Does UFC 260 Cost?

By itself, the UFC 260 PPV costs $69.99. However, if you don’t already have ESPN+, or you only have a monthly subscription to ESPN+, you can get a special bundle that includes one year of ESPN+ ($59.99 value) and the UFC 260 PPV for $89.98, which works out to over 30 percent savings.

Where Else Can You Watch UFC 260?

If you don’t want to watch on your PS4 or PS5, you can do so on any other phone, tablet or streaming device that supports the ESPN app. This includes, but isn’t limited to:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch both the prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 260 Preview

Stipe Miocic has a chance to add to his already legendary resume as he defends his heavyweight title against Francis Ngannou.

Even before entering the ring on Saturday, Miocic has a case as one of the best heavyweights of all-time. He holds the record for most successful title defenses at heavyweight and most heavyweight title victories, with six.

Miocic has lost just once since 2015 — a knockout at the hands of Daniel Cormier. He avenged that loss — twice — and looks to continue his run against Ngannou. Miocic beat Ngannou in 2018, using his grappling skills to neutralize Ngannou massive power.

Ngannou has knocked out four consecutive opponents and says he’s made some improvements since their meeting in 2018.

“Obviously we have a game plan for Stipe, but for the past two years, I’ve been working not just for Stipe, but for any other challenge that could come my way,” Ngannou said. “In order to be ready for that, I have to do anything I can in my power in terms of training and trying to improve in any area of the fighting game.

“I wouldn’t say specifically for Stipe — I’m doing things to improve my game, which includes building good skills to fight a guy like Stipe. Remember, after Stipe, that is not the end — there is always a challenge coming your way all the time.”

The fight also marks the return of Sean O’Malley, a polarizing figure in the UFC who is coming off his first loss eight months ago against Marlon Vera. It was his first loss as a pro, but his confidence is not shaken.

“It comes from the work; I’ve been doing this for 10 years now,” O’Malley told UFC.com. “I’ve had a lot of fights, and each fight camp I learn a little bit more. The confidence comes from the preparation I’ve put in.”

O’Malley is facing off against Thomas Almeida, who has lost four of his last five.

“What excites me most about this matchup is that he’s a good fighter,” O’Malley said. “Going into this fight, this dude’s technical. I’m going to have to be really calculated and set up my shots to get to his chin. He’s got good defense, good offense, and he gets me excited. It’s a tough fight and I think it’s gonna make putting his lights out even better.”

UFC 260 card

Francis Ngannou -125 vs. Stipe Miocic (c) +105, heavyweight championship

Vicente Luque -260 vs. Tyron Woodley +210, welterweight

Sean O’Malley -330 vs. Thomas Almeida +260, bantamweight

Miranda Maverick -165 vs. Gillian Robertson +140, women’s flyweight

Khama Worthy -130 vs. Jamie Mullarkey +110, lightweight

Alonzo Menifield -270 vs. Fabio Cherant +220, light heavyweight

Abubakar Nurmagomedov -240 vs. Jared Gooden +200, welterweight

Michał Oleksiejczuk -160 vs. Modestas Bukauskas +135, light heavyweight

Omar Morales -195 vs. Shane Young +165, featherweight

Marc-Andre Barriault -120 vs. Abu Azaitar +100, middleweight

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.