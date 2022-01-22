How to Watch UFC 270 PPV on TV, Roku & Other Devices

Buy UFC 270

Francis Ngannou (16-3-0) and Ciryl Gane (10-0-0) will highlight a loaded UFC 270 card at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Jan. 22 with the winner becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion.

the UFC 270 early prelims (6 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN+, the prelims (8 p.m. ET) will be on both ESPN and ESPN+, and the PPV (10 p.m. ET) is available for purchase exclusively through ESPN+.

UFC 270 Preview

In addition to Ngannou and Gane, newly-crowned Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will clash with the belt on the line. Still, all eyes will be on Ngannou, 35, and the 31-year-old Gane.

Ngannou will have a size advantage, as he came in at 257 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-in, while Gane tipped the scales a 247 pounds.

“In the past, I’ve fought for free,” Ngannou said leading up to the bout, via Sports Illustrated. “I’ve fought for 300 hundred euros, and I was so grateful for that and proud to do it. But I have reached a point where I know what I am worth. I want a new contract. I think I deserve more. I think my value is worth more than what it is currently on the contract. And I don’t care if people criticize me for that. I’ve been criticized before, like when I left my home country in Cameroon. People thought I was crazy. I was doing something bigger than people could understand. I am willing to stand up for my dreams and beliefs.”

Despite the size disadvantage, Gane could very well wear Ngannou down if he sticks around long enough, Gane’s technique is excellent and arguably superior to Ngannou’s, and he knows what a huge opportunity he has in front of him.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for him,” Gane told SI. “He’s come so far and accomplished a lot. I have a lot of respect for that, but this is a big opportunity for me. I’ll be ready.”

“I want to be the best fighter in the world,” Gane added. “I need to win this fight to do that. I’m only focused entirely on that.”

Here’s a look at the complete fight card, including early prelims and prelims:

Main Card:

125 lbs.: UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

170 lbs.: Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho

265 lbs.: Greg Hardy vs. Serghei Spivac — CANCELED

135 lbs.: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Cody Stamann

185 lbs.: Wellington Turman vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Early Prelims:

135 lbs.: Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

115 lbs.: Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

155 lbs.: Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

125 lbs.: Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Prelims: