10 Best Inflatable Kayaks for Summer 2018

If you’re in the market for a new canoe or kayak you ought to consider the potential of an inflatable boat. Blow up kayaks and canoes are believe it or not pretty dam durable and reliable and are of course extremely portable compared to traditional small water craft. The puncture resistant vinyls and other materials used for construction hold up fine against the wear and tear of regular boating and are furthermore easily repairable if things do go wrong. Most inflatable kayaks are built with separate air chambers these days so you can easily isolate, locate and patch any air leaks.

You gotta love the simplicity of bringing your inflatable kayak or canoe right to the waters edge in a compact carry case and setting up for a day on the water. Most of the boats we chose for our top 10 list set up and break down in minutes and will fit inside just about any vehicle.

We’ve tracked down an awesome array of single, double and even triple occupancy boats so you can get on the water solo or with friends. There’s models here specifically suited for fishing, river paddling and of course for pure leisure. We’ve even included a unique double kayak with an attachable sail!

Whatever your boating plans entail, there’s something here for you! Tight lines, fair winds and blue skies from all of us here at Heavy!

1. Intex Explorer K2 Kayak

Intex is a popular name in inflatable kayaks and canoes that’s very well reviewed by pleasure boaters, fishermen and explorers alike! Their boats are very affordable compared to a lot of other brands and hold up great against the regular strains of kayaking/canoeing. The Explorer K2 is a two person model meant for smaller bodies of water like lakes and mild rivers.

This is the perfect inflatable canoe for those who are looking to simply get on the water and go. If you’re interested in a model boat that can handle some river rapids or open ocean, then you’ll want to keep reading through this list for something a bit more robust.

The Explorer K2 has a 400 pound weight limit and includes two adjustable, inflatable seats. There’s a fair amount of space within the boat for bringing along gear at 20 by 36 by 123 inches. There’s two separate air chambers for increased portability and for isolating air leaks in the event of a puncture. Intex even includes a removable skeg with this model to assist with directional stability. For a economically priced inflatable kayak, this bad boy tracks pretty well!

This is about as simple as it gets — if you’re not planning to catch the big one or paddle through some rough surf then this boat will serve you wonderfully! No doubt a great value buy from Intex!

Price: Starting at $119.50 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Highly affordable option

Rated well for ease of transport at just 31 pounds!

Bright yellow color is a good safety feature in case you need to be located in an emergency

Includes a removable skeg for increased tracking if you’re paddling through some current or wind

Includes aluminum paddles and air pump

Cons:

Lack of any extra features — this is a reliable, but bare bones option

2. Intex Challenger K1 Kayak

Here’s another highly affordable boat from Intex for those looking for a minimalist option. The Challenger K1 is a great boat for under $100 that’s super easy to assemble and operate. At just 27 pounds it’s about as simple as an inflatable kayak gets but also includes a few features to enhance your experience on the water.

The cockpit is designed to give the paddler maximum space and there’s furthermore a cargo net on the bow for stashing some additional gear. Grab lines on either end of the kayak make jumping in and out of the boat easy and are also great for towing swimmers. The kids will love pulling each other around and wrestling over who has the helm.

The inflatable I-beam floors ensure this boat has reasonable stability and also give the Challenger a 220 pound weight capacity. This boat isn’t for the open ocean or fast moving currents, but it’s great for exploring your local lakes and slow moving rivers with a packed lunch and a backpack full of gear. That being said, I have found a fair amount of videos online of people taking their Intex Challenger out into the surf. It may not be recommended, but if you’re feeling adventurous it is possible!

Intex includes an 84 inch aluminum oar, a hi-output manual hand pump and a repair patch with this unit. It’s super easy for adults and kids alike to set up and operate which makes it the perfect summer family boat! Strap up your gear under the cargo net and get out there with the Challenger K1

Price: $59.99 & Free Shipping (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Very affordable boat

Ease of set up and operation makes this a great inflatable kayak for the kids

Cargo net allows for some added gear storage

Super compact when broken down and only 27 pounds

Extra large cockpit makes for a spacious ride

Reviews insist the material is durable enough to bring along your dog without worrying about a puncture

Cons:

Although this boat has a rudder, it’s not recommended for use in the open ocean or fast currents — this is a kayak meant for pleasure boating and leisure

3. Driftsun Voyager 2 Person Inflatable Kayak

Here’s another crowd favorite from Driftsun. The Voyager 2 Person Inflatable Kayak is an exceptionally portable double boat that sets up and breaks down in a jiff. This is an awesome boat for easy transport — when deflated it’s an impressive 26 by 16 by 8 inches. Despite it’s super compact size, while in use, the Voyager 2 provides more than enough space for two paddlers.

I like that this inflatable kayak has a heavy-duty PVC Tarapaulin bottom for some added durability as well as a 840D coated nylon oxford fabric top cover. This unit is truly rip, tear and puncture resistant and can really take a beating. The leak proof double threaded Boston valves used in the design further enhance the toughness of this boat. The ruggedness of this canoe/kayak is what you’re paying for with this one.

I personally prefer the included adjustable, EVA padded seats to the inflatable seats you often see included with blow-up boats because it’s one less component to potentially puncture. These seats are also adjustable and provide some reasonable support compared to a lot of other inflatable boats.

There’s a cargo net on both the stern and bow of this unit so both paddlers can stash some gear. The spacious interior of this boat coupled with the added storage really allow you and a friend to sprawl out. This is a higher quality inflatable boat in terms of both durability and performance.

The rear tracking fin and the inherent design of the hull and bow allow this inflatable to take on some rougher waters. This is a blow up boat that can handle some chop. All in all, the Voyager 2 is one bad ass, ocean faring unit.

Price: $469.99 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Built super durably with high quality materials to avoid tears/puncture

Design of the hull and bow as well as the inclusion of the rear tracking fin allow this boat to both track well and take on some rougher waters

Included adjustable seats provide some solid support and won’t ever pop on you!

Two cargo nets at the stern and bow for some extra gear storage

Rear drain plug simplifies draining and cleaning

Cons:

There’s no grab lines around this boat

4. Sevylor Coleman Colorado 2-Person Fishing Kayak

Sevylor has built an awesome inflatable canoe specifically built for fishing with this unit. Rod and paddle holders, a exceptioanlly rugged design and even a mount to secure a trolling motor, this boat has you covered on all your angling endeavors.

The 8-gauge PVC construction paired with the 1000D tarpaulin bottom and 840D nylon cover make this boat one tough vessel. This is a unit capable of getting knocked around out there. It’s geared towards lake fishing but the durability of the materials and design make this boat suitable for river use as well. Sevylor’s ‘Airtight System’ furthermore ensures you won’t spring any leaks.

You gotta love the inclusion of Berkley’s Quick Set Adjustable Rod Holders with this model. You can troll around or set a bait off the bottom adding a whole lot to this boat’s fishing stats. Perhaps an ever better feature for fishing, the paddle holders on either side of the vessel allow you to go hands free with your paddle out of the way and focus on angling. There’s even a mount for securing a Sevylor trolling motor to the stern of this unit, and some customer reviews insist you can modify this inflatable to receive various brand trolling motors.

This boat has an impressive weight capacity of 470 pounds — that’s a lot of gear! Mesh pockets, D-rings and seat pockets all add up to a lot of equipment storage and organization potential. There’s no need to leave anything behind with this one!

Price: $315.00 & Free Shipping (39 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Has an impressive 470 pound weight limit and all sorts of storage space/pockets/clips for bringing along all your fishing gear

Includes a rod holder and paddle holder for each passenger to enable hands free fishing

Materials and construction are quite rugged — this is one tough boat

This inflatable can even be paired with a trolling motor if you really want to chase the big one

One year limited warranty

Very reasonably affordable considering all the included features here

Leak proof Boston air valves paired with the multiple air chamber design defends against punctures and leaks

Cons:

Does not include paddles or a pump

5. Sea Eagle Inflatable Kayak with Pro QuickSail Package

Here’s a unique and interesting approach to an inflatable kayak or canoe. The Sea Eagle Inflatable Kayak with Pro QuickSail Package allows you to both paddle your boat and harness the wind! It’s a super simple sail design that’s easily deployed and broken down in moments and stores with ease on board. It’s an awesome feature that gives you some extra oomph if your paddling with the wind and want to add some speed and power to your day on the water! Check out the attached video below for a look at how the QuickSail works.

This unit operates really well as an inflatable vessel with or without the sail. The I-beam construction of the floor coupled with the two rear skegs makes this a super rugged and manueverable boat. It has a whitewater rating up to class III which is quite impressive considering this boat is only 24 by 16 by 7 inches when deflated and stored!

Sea Eagle claims inflation and assembly takes about six minutes. This is an easy boat to travel with and operate. At only 26 pounds total and capable of squeezing into any vehicle once broken down, there’s nowhere this boat can’t go! The 33 millimeter Polykrylar material coupled with the high frequency welded seams means this boat is in it for the long run — you won’t puncture or tear this one easily.

There’s plenty of internal space within this unit for gear storage as well as an impressive 500 pound weight limit. You can easily bring along everything you need for a day on the water. Grab lines on the stern and bow furthermore create some spaces for securing gear.

All in all, this is one versatile boat that you can face down white water rapids in or even sail the high seas! Definitely a bad ass option from Sea Eagle!

Price: $449.00 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Includes the QuickSail! A easy to set up and break down kayak sail that’s a total blast to operate when conditions allow!

500 pound weight limit

Construction and design can handle up to class III rapids

includes two skegs for the hull that assist with tracking

Cons:

The inflatable seats look prone to puncture, be careful with fishing gear and other pointy objects

6. Sevylor Quikpak K1 1-Person Kayak

I love this solo inflatable kayak from Sevylor. The Quikpak K1 Kayak simplifies bringing a boat down to the water more than you could imagine. This whole boat breaks down and collapses into a backpack carry system so you can literally throw this unit over your shoulders when transporting it!

This is a sit on top style boat, so you’ll be a bit higher up on the water than a lot of other units. If you’re fishing or you’re someone who enjoys viewing whats underneath the water around you, you’ll appreciate the added visibility a little extra height provides. Keep in mind you will get a bit wetter and be more exposed to the wind and sun in this style boat.

The 21-gauge PVC construction and tarpaulin bottom is built rugged, but Sevylor still recommends this inflatable kayak for use on still water like lakes and ponds. It’s a tough little boat, just not up for battling the high seas or intense river rapids. Multiple air chambers make isolating any potential leaks a whole lot easier and also ensure you’ll stay afloat in the event of an on the water puncture.

A gear net on the bow, cup holder between the legs and some added space on the stern all add up to some solid storage space for the solo paddler. The backrest and seat system also maximize deck space while providing you with a cozy seat to lean into. This is a very well thought out and designed boat for single person use.

For the price, this is an excellent value buy from Sevylor that will be the envy of all your friends. Durability, adequate storage space and comfortable seating all in a super compact package that you can wear as a backpack — now that’s sweet!

Price: $100.00 & Free Shipping (37 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

This unit breaks down into a backpack carry system for super simple transport and storage

Sit on top style is great for enhanced visibility on the water as well as for taking in the sun

Cargo net, built in cup holder and space on the stern add up to a solid amount of gear storage

One of the best value single person inflatable kayaks around — this unit is super affordable!

Cons:

Not recommended for faster moving current or choppy waters

7. Advanced Elements AdvancedFrame Convertible Inflatable Kayak

Here’s a top quality boat for the inflatable enthusiast. The AdvancedFrame Convertible Kayak from Advanced Elements is one neat vessel. This boat incorporates aluminum ribs into the hull for enhanced durability and also to make it feel like a traditional kayak rather than an inflatable. There’s just a bit more set up involved with this one, but this boat comes together and behaves like a high quality, standard style tandem kayak.

This is a large vessel at 15 feet long. There’s multiple seat configurations so you can actually use this boat as a single or tandem. It can also be switched between an open and closed deck in moments — pretty impressive stuff.

There’s not one, but three layers of material that make up the body of this boat. Coupled with the aluminum ribs, this inflatable kayak is nearly indestructible. The price tag is by no means low on this one, but considering the highly versatile and rugged design it’s well worth the cost.

The whole boat comes pre-assembled — all set up requires is unfolding and inflating and then attaching the seats. The entire unit fits into a 52 pound duffel type bag and is transported with ease. This is truly a top quality kayak that can fit in the back seat of a regular sedan. If you like the design and style of this vessel but think 15 feet is a bit big for you, it’s also offered as a single size. No doubt a versatile and brilliantly designed water craft from Advanced Elements

Price: $699.00 & Free Shipping (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Three layers of material make this one tough boat — good luck puncturing this one

Aluminum ribs reinforce the bow and stern and enhance tracking to make this boat feel more like a traditional kayak than an inflatable

Three different seat locations allow for setup as a solo or tandem boat

Super supportive seat allow you to paddle comfortably all day long

You can switch this unit between and open and closed deck

Comes pre-assembled in a duffel bag so all set up requires is unfolding and inflating

Looks and feels like a traditional tandem kayak but can fit in the back of a sedan

Cons:

Definitely an expensive option, but you get what you pay for with this one!

8. Sevylor Big Basin 3-Person Kayak

How about three passengers on your next inflatable outing? The Big Basin 3-Person Kayak from Sevylor allows you and two buddies to all pile in and get on the water at a reasonable cost. This is a simple but reliable boat you can trust for some fun on the lake with your pals.

This is another heavy-duty PVC designed boat with a tarpaulin bottom for increased puncture resistance. There’s multiple air chambers with this unit to simplify locating leaks and making repairs. Make sure to tighten up to Boston valves really snug when using this boat — some customer reviews claim they experienced slow leakage until they realized the valves were simply a bit loose.

The three seats are conveniently adjustable so everyone on board can find their comfort zone. Unless you’re all olympic level paddlers who are capable of stroking in perfect unison, it will likely be easiest to have the front and back passengers do the paddling while the center seat kicks back and relaxes.

This is a tough boat, but it’s design is definitely more for leisure than sport. It’s a lake or pond vessel that shouldn’t be tested in particularly rough waters but is great for exploring with friends. My one real complaint is that there’s a lack of gear storage on this unit. With three people on board you might struggle to find space for everyone’s stuff! Despite the lack of fancy features, Sevylor has still built an awesome three man boat for summer fun with the Big Basin!

Price: $300.00 & Free Shipping (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Allows three people to comfortably get on the water together!

Employs multiple air chambers

1 year limited warranty

Includes an optional skeg for increased tracking ability

Reasonably priced considering how much boat you’re getting!

Cons:

Has three seats, but only has a 490 pound weight limit

This boat lacks storage space

Does not include paddles or pump

9. Elkton Outdoors Comorant 2 Person Fishing Kayak

Here’s another inflatable canoe for all you anglers out there. The Elkton Outdoors Comorant is a fully equipped fishing boat for pairs who want to chase the big one! Fishing pole and paddle holders, a rear gear loft and easy carry handles make this the ultimate fishing inflatable!

This unit is built from 18-gauge rip resistant 1000D PVC — it’s specially designed to be hook resistant so you don’t have to experience constant paranoia while fishing. Despite it’s extra tough exterior, this vessel still deflates and breaks down into a compact duffel type bag for easy transport. An inflatable fishing boat of this style allows you to bring this boat wherever you please in any size vehicle.

The design of this boat is definitely a bit less hydro dynamic than a lot of other inflatable boats, but the focus here is on stability, not speed. This vessel is designed to feel like a solid and unsinkable water craft while you reel in monster fish.

Adjustable, padded seating also adds to this boat’s fishing stats. This vessel allows you to sit upright, lean back or even lay out when you’re riding solo. A rugged built, highly inclusive inflatable kayak for the cost, Elkton Outdoors has come up with a great fishing boat with this one.

Price: $419.99 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Material is hook resistant so you can fish on with confidence

Includes rod and paddle holders for hands free fishing as well as a skeg for enhanced tracking

Breaks down into a duffel for convenient transport

Built with multiple air chambers

Includes a gear loft at the stern for some added storage space

Cons:

This boat is built to be stable, not hydrodynamic so it won’t cut the water that well or be able to paddle effectively through rougher seas

10. Sevylor Tahiti Hunt and Fish Kayak

Here’s one more inflatable vessel for the sportsmen out there looking for an affordable and portable option to get on the water with a friend. This is a minimalist choice of boat for the budget buyer that lacks any special features. It’s referred to as a ‘Hunt and Fish’ kayak but there’s no rod holders or even added gear storage. This is a solid boat that will hold up just fine — where it really excels is its low price tag.

What you see is what you get with this one. There’s three separate air chambers for inflation — including the seats. The 21 gauge PVC construction is rugged enough to be considered a tough boat, but don’t go racing down any river rapids with this one, it’s designed for still water use.

One feature that is pretty neat with the Tahiti is that you can reconfigure and remove the seats. This means if you want to pop out the seating, anchor the vessel and lay out for a nap you’re good to go. There’s even some hand lines on the bow and stern for when you want to jump in the water and cool off!

Perhaps not the most advanced inflatable kayak, yet still a solid choice of boat that comes at a righteous price!

Price: $137.49 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Seats can be arranged or removed allowing for different seating or lounging configurations

Very affordable tandem kayak

Three separate air chambers

90 day limited warranty

Cons:

Lacks any real storage space or features for fishing

Paddles and pump not included

