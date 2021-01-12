11 Best Inflatable Pontoon Boats: Compare & Save

Inflatable pontoon boats are a wonderful choice of vessel for a wide variety of on the water applications. Whether you’re an angler seeking a watercraft to chase fish in or a pleasure boater in search of a vessel for simply cruising and enjoying the day, an inflatable pontoon boat is a highly stable, portable, and versatile option for those who enjoy being on the water.
Depending on the boat frame and design, integrated features, and the pontoon width and length, these watercraft can be quite capable as fishing vessels or overnight pack rafts that can even be used for running rivers in place of a drift boat or raft.
Our top list has tracked down the best options for all anglers and boating enthusiasts.
1. Outcast Fish Cat Streamer XL-IR Pontoon BoatPrice: $849.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 8 feet long, 4.5 feet wide
- Total weight of 56 pounds and load capacity of 300 pounds
- Small size makes it very responsive when using oars or fins
- Suitable for stillwater and running rivers
- Seat height is nice and high to accomodate anglers
- Easy to store and transport - sets up in as little as 15 minutes
- Integrated motor mount
- 5 year limited warranty
- Fairly expensive option
- Designed for anglers under 200 pounds, so larger fishermen and boaters may find this option a bit tight
- Limited storage and organization potential
The Outcast Fish Cat Streamer XL-IR Pontoon Boat is a brilliant choice for those seeking a particularly compact and portable option for sneaking into virtually any waterbody!
This personal vessel is eight feet long, and four and a half feet wide, featuring 16-inch pontoon diameter, so it’s impressively stable for its size. Its shorter length and pontoon design make this a highly responsive boat when it comes to navigating moving water, so this is a great solo option for stream and river fishing.
Coming in with a total weight of just 56 pounds and a load capacity of 300 pounds, you can get this vessel from A to B with ease and launch it on your own without issue. The lower weight capacity does, however, limit the gear load for heavy anglers and boaters.
The seat height of the Streamer XL-IR has been designed in order to give fishermen some nice clearance above the water, so those casting a fly rod will have no problem with their back cast. The storage capacity and overall organization is limited to just the two zippered gear bags, so this is more of a day-trip option than an inflatable pontoon that’s suitable for multi-day river trips. The Streamer XL-IR is furthermore compatible with a trolling motor for those who want some added propulsion.
All in all, Outcast has come up with one of the best solo inflatable pontoon boat options for those seeking a simple, but particularly capable and responsive vessel that’s been designed with performance and lifespan in mind.
Find more Outcast Fish Cat Streamer XL-IR Pontoon Boat information and reviews here.
2. Outcast OSG Stealth Pro Frameless Pontoon BoatPrice: $999.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Total weight of just 35 pounds and load capacity of 450 pounds
- 8 feet long and 4.75 feet wide
- No frame to assemble, just inflate and go
- Excellent option for grab and go angling or boating that easily deploys and breaks down for easy storage and transport
- Can either utilize the oars, use your own fins, or both!
- Designed with urethane bladders, whitewater quality valves, and a durable PVC shell, this option is suitable for running rivers and whitewater (depending on your experience) despite its appearance
- IGSystem incorporates PVC sleeves with a movable base that accepts cargo pockets, rod holders, and anchors
- Removable stripping basket
- Stern platform accomodates up to a 20 pound anchor
- Fairly expensive considering how minimalist this option is
- Lacks organization and storage potential
- No motor mount option
The Outcast OSG Stealth Pro Frameless Pontoon Boat is one of the best vessels for boaters and anglers who prize portability. This is an easy to maintain pontoon boat option that more or less offers the same capabilities as the big boys.
While this frameless unit might come off as more of a fishing float tube than an inflatable pontoon boat, it’s on the water performance, weight capacity and responsiveness are more comparable to a framed pontoon boat than it is a float tube. That being said, the impressive portability and ease of deployment of this boat is more like a float tube than a personal pontoon boat – and you can both kick this boat around using fins, as well as row it.
The Outcast OSG classifies as more of a hybrid between a float tube and inflatable pontoon boat than it does in either category – offering the best features of both worlds. It’s perfect for grab-and-go-anglers and weekend warriors, just blow it up and hit the water!
Featuring a total weight of just 35 pounds and a load capacity of 450 pounds, you can really gear up with this option without feeling bogged down. The IGSystem incorporates PVC sleeves with a movable base that can accept cargo pockets, rod holders, and anchors, so you have the option to keep this boat super minimalist, or to deck it out with features specific to your boating or fishing style.
Designed with urethane bladders, whitewater quality valves, and a durable PVC shell, this option is suitable for running rivers and whitewater (depending on your experience) despite its modest appearance, so don’t count this boat out if you’re seeking something for moving water. The higher weight capacity of the Outcast furthermore makes it suitable for overnight river trips if you equip this vessel with the necessary storage system.
Find more Outcast OSG Stealth Pro Frameless Pontoon Boat information and reviews here.
3. Classic Accessories Roanoke Inflatable Pontoon BoatPrice: $264.40Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 8 feet long and about 4.5 feet wide
- Total weight of 43 pounds and max load capacity of 350 pounds
- Seat sits nice and high to accommodate better casting ability and visibility
- Zippered armrest pockets and rear storage platform total to a nice amount of gear capacity and organization for this boat's smaller size
- Footrests adjust to a wide range of leg lengths
- Mesh under seat apron
- Excellent price point
- 1 year limited warranty
- 350 pound weight capcity may be limiting for particularly heavy boaters and gear
- No motor mount
- Some may not be impressed by the fold down plastic seat, although it's easy enough to upgrade or modify
Classic Accessories’ Roanoke Inflatable Pontoon Boat is perhaps the best option for both pleasure boaters and anglers who are shopping on a budget.
This is a lightweight, minimalist option for anglers and boaters who don’t require all the bells and whistles. Coming in at eight feet long and about four and a half feet wide, this is a compact and highly portable pontoon boat compared to most other inflatable options.
Featuring a total weight of 43 pounds and max load capacity of 350 pounds, the Roanoke is easily transported and deployed on your own, so solo anglers and pleasure boaters will have no issue managing this personal vessel. Keep in mind however that this is not an ideal option for particularly heavy boaters and/or gear loads.
While this is a simple, bare-bones option, Classic Accessories has still integrated this option with zippered armrest pockets and a rear storage platform, totaling to a nice amount of gear capacity and organization for this boat’s smaller size. The seat furthermore sits nice and high to accommodate better casting ability and visibility for anglers.
The seat might not offer the same level of comfort as the higher-end options, but that doesn’t mean you can’t modify or upgrade it into something more suitable for long sits. The height of the seat is at least designed for adequate on the water visibility and ease of casting. The integrated footrests, furthermore adjust to a wide range of leg lengths, so the frame accommodates boaters of all heights.
All things considered, while the Roanoke is a simple, bare-bones option offering limited storage and customization potential, this is none the less a highly capable personal pontoon boat that will excel under the right contexts and conditions for both anglers and pleasure boaters. No doubt an excellent value buy from Classic Accessories.
Find more Classic Accessories Roanoke Inflatable Pontoon Boat information and reviews here.
4. Classic Accessories Colorado Inflatable Fishing Pontoon BoatPrice: $436.34Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 9 feet long and 4.6 feet wide
- Total weight of 71.5 pounds and max load capacity of 400 pounds
- Heavy-duty pontoons with abrasion-resistant PVC bottoms and rugged nylon tops
- Storage includes 10 mesh pockets, 12 zippered pockets and two insulated drink holders
- Additional wire rear storage and battery platform
- Anchor system with fillable mesh bag and cleat and pulley controls can fit on right or left side of boat
- Sturdy two position motor mount
- Rod holder can be mounted in three different positions on each oar stand
- Three oar lock positions
- 2-year limited warranty
- Some may not prefer the padded, fold-down plastic seat
- Some may prefer one-piece oars over the included 2-piece, 7-foot aluminum oars
- No color selection
The Colorado Inflatable Fishing Pontoon Boat by Classic Accessories is an excellent value option. It is “close to full-feature” fishing pontoon boat that’s offered at an exceptional price point for its capabilities and level of inclusiveness.
This unit is nine feet long and about four and a half feet wide, featuring a total weight of 71.5 pounds and max load capacity of 400 pounds. The Colorado offers extensive storage and customization potential and a fairly large base-frame to work with, so you can do a lot with this boat.
The integrated storage includes 10 mesh pockets, 12 zippered pockets, and two insulated drink holders, so bringing all of your gear and gadgets along shouldn’t be a problem.
An additional wire rear storage and battery platform offer room for more cumbersome and awkwardly sized items, so there’s really nothing you can’t bring along! This makes the Colorado a great inflatable pontoon boat for overnight river trips and multi-day floats.
The heavy-duty pontoons with abrasion-resistant PVC bottoms and rugged nylon tops can handle a serious beating, so you’ll find it difficult to damage this boat no matter what you put it through!
An innovative anchor system utilizes a fillable mesh bag and cleat and pulley controls and can be oriented on either the right or left side of boat, while an integrated motor mount allows you to attach some propulsion if you choose to. This makes the Colorado a great fishing option for both still water and rivers and streams.
Three oar-lock positions, an integrated rod holder (fly rod compatible) and built-in fly-patches add even greater versatility and function to this option – Classic Accessories has really hit all the bases with this one!
The brand even offers a 2-year limited warranty on this boat, a sure sign of a quality product!
Find more Classic Accessories Colorado Inflatable Fishing Pontoon Boat With Motor Mount information and reviews here.
5. Classic Accessories Colorado XT Inflatable Pontoon BoatPrice: $519.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 9 feet long and 4.6 feet wide
- Total weight of 77 pounds and max load capacity of 400 pounds
- Heavy-duty pontoons with abrasion-resistant PVC bottoms and rugged nylon tops
- Storage includes 20 total pockets and two insulated drink holders
- Additional wire rear platform storage that doubles as a battery platform
- Removable side pockets combine to create a portable gear bag.
- Integrated transport wheel allows for easy solo put-ins and take-outs
- Anchor System with fillable mesh bag and cleat and pulley controls can fit on right or left side of boat
- Sturdy two position motor mount
- Integrated stripping baasket
- Three oar lock positions and three rod holder positions
- Multiple color options
- 2-year limited warranty
- Some may not be impresed by the padded, fold-down plastic seat
- Some rowers might prefer one-piece oars over the included 2-piece, 7-foot aluminum oars
- Accessing the trolling motor can be a bit awkward, so this is not an ideal option for trolling
Classic Accessories’ Colorado XT Inflatable Pontoon Boat is a river-capable inflatable pontoon boat. It is built on the same base-frame as the Colorado and features the same dimensions and weight capacity, coming in at just a few pounds heavier (77 pounds). Storing, transporting, and managing this boat on your own is however made a whole lot easier with the addition of an integrated transport-wheel on the stern.
By simply unfolding the built-in wheel you can roll this vessel right down to the launch, and then back up to your vehicle or trailer once you hit the take out. It’s a brilliant design that makes all the difference moving your boat around, without any hassle or interference on the water.
Storage includes 20 total pockets and two insulated drink holders as well as an additional rear wire basket that doubles as a battery platform. The main side pocket on one of the pontoons is furthermore removable in order to create a portable gear bag. It’s a brilliant feature that allows you to leave the extensive storage behind when you don’t need it while also providing you with an effective gear tote for a range of potential applications.
Classic Accessories has also included an integrated stripping basket with the XT that is also easily utilized or left behind – another brilliant biuilt-in feature for fly fishermen in particular.
With a few different color options to choose from and a 2-year warranty, you can buy a preferred aesthetic and know that you’re covered in the event of a defect or mishap! Another stellar value pontoon boat from Classic Accessories!
Find more Classic Accessories Colorado XT Inflatable Pontoon Boat information and reviews here.
6. Classic Accessories Colorado XTS Inflatable Fishing Pontoon BoatPrice: $552.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 9 feet long and 4.6 feet wide
- Total weight of 80 pounds and load capacity of 400 pounds
- Heavy-duty pontoons with abrasion resistant PVC bottom, tough nylon tops and powder coated steel tube frame
- Stowable transport wheel allows you to easily transport this boat on your own
- Extensive storage and organization potential
- Two-position integrated anchor system with fillable mesh bag, cord and pulley
- Removable side pockets combine to create a portable gear bag
- Padded swivel seat and two-position motor mount enable a luxurious ride
- Removable stripping basket
- Wire rear storage and battery platform
- Rod holder can be mounted in six different positions
- Integrated cup holders and fly pathces for added convenience
- Excellent price point
- 2 year limited warranty
- Those who don't require more extensive storage may find this boat to be a bit cluttered
- Some may prefer one-piece oars over the included seven foot, 2-piece aluminum oars
- No color selection
The Colorado XTS Inflatable Fishing Pontoon Boat by Classic Accessories is the ultimate option within the brand’s Colorado line.
The XTS, like the other Colorado models, is nine feet long and about four and a half feet wide, but weighs just a touch more than the other boats at 80 pounds. The extra weight comes from the added transport wheel, integrated stripping basket, and padded swivel seat.
The slightly higher price tag stems from the padded swivel seat included with this option. The XTS offers more comfortable, versatile seating for anglers and pleasure boaters alike, so it’s a great option for those who appreciate a more luxurious ride.
With an integrated anchor system, motor mount, extensive storage, and built-in rod holders and fly patches, this pontoon boat is truly equipped for virtually every style angler.
Easy to transport off the water and highly capable on the water, the Colorado XTS is one of the ultimate affordable options for those seeking a full-feature inflatable pontoon boat.
Find more Classic Accessories Colorado XTS Inflatable Fishing Pontoon Boat With Transport Wheel information and reviews here.
7. Outcast Fish Cat 13 Pontoon BoatPrice: $2,999.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 13 feet long, 5.5 feet wide
- Total weight of 147 pounds and load capacity of 750 pounds
- Alternative to a driftboat or raft for running rivers - great option for angling pairs
- Removable front mod converts this pontoon into a single-person boat
- Easy to assemble and modify aluminum frame
- Four removable gear bags add up to some extensive storage
- Can easily outfit this boat for overnight river trips
- Optionional motor mount
- Limited five year warranty
- Expensive option
- Although this boat offers reasonable storage capcity and organization, it's a minimalist design that does not utilize all the available space - it's a matter of preference
- Storage and transport may be diffucult due to this pontoon's size
The Outcast Fish Cat 13 Pontoon Boat is a killer option for angling pairs. It is an excellent still water fishing vessel, as well as a highly capable alternative to a drift boat or raft for running rivers.
This is a full-size inflatable pontoon boat for two boaters or fishermen coming in at 13 feet long, 5.5 feet wide and with a total weight of 170 pounds. This is a heavier boat with a larger frame, so it’s not the pontoon you’re looking for if you’re seeking something you can either inflate at the launch or throw in the back of your truck bed.
The Fish Cat 13 features a 20-inch pontoon diameter, giving it an impressive load capacity of 750 pounds, so you can bring all your gear and some with this workhorse. The rock-solid aluminum frame is designed to handle rougher river conditions and is designed with a spacious standing/casting platform for the front passenger or angler. There is even an integrated lean bar for some assistance and support standing and fishing from the bow.
The frame is ideal for guiding clients or friends while fishing and the removable front mod can furthermore be modified to accommodate just one boater if you would prefer to take the Fish Cat 13 out on your own.
Four removable gear bags provide plenty of storage for all sorts of gear, so this option is more than capable of multi-day floats and river trips if you want to cover some ground. An optional motor mount furthermore allows you to add some propulsion if you choose to.
Outcast even offers a limited five-year warranty on this boat so you can buy in confidence! A super solid and equipped boat for true adventurers that’s up for virtually anything, the Fish Cat 13 is a stellar option for those seeking the best of the best!
Find more Outcast Fish Cat 13 Pontoon Boat information and reviews here.
8. AQUOS Heavy-Duty Inflatable Pontoon Boat with Grab Bar, Folding Seat, and Trolling MotorPrice: $739.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 7.5 feet long and about 4.5 feet wide
- Total weight of 44 pounds and max load capacity of 374 pounds
- Includes a bow mounted trolling motor (Haswing 12V 20lb thrust), swivel seat, lean bar, and rod holder
- Exceptionally compact option - able to wear the carry bag as a backpack (without the seat, lean bar and motor)
- Four pontoon design adds even greater stability - suitable for two person use
- 120mm thick aluminum floor
- Military marine grade PVC is exceptionally durable
- Highly customizable option
- Set up is as quick as 15 minutes
- Excellent overall value
- Only one, 5.9 foot paddle included - you're likely better off using a trolling motor
- Some may find the deck to be a bit cluttered with the addition of the seat and trolling motor
- No oar locks present
The AQUOS Heavy-Duty Inflatable Pontoon Boat with Grab Bar, Folding Seat, and Trolling Motor is one of the ultimate options for still water fishing on ponds and lakes.
This seven and a half foot long pontoon boat is impressively stable, featuring a 120mm thick aluminum floor that spans more or less the entire footprint of the vessel. The four, rather than two pontoon design furthermore adds even greater stability, even suitable for two person use despite the shorter length.
Between the four pontoons and the spacious dimensions of the deck, this option provides a ton of (highly stable) room for actively angling, sunbathing, and just hanging out! It should be noted however that this boat has a max load capacity of 374 pounds, so if you and your passenger are both on the heavier side this pontoon may be close to maxed out.
AQUOS includes a bow-mounted trolling motor (Haswing 12V 20lb thrust), swivel seat, lean bar, and rod holder with this package deal purchase, so you’re fully outfitted and ready to hit the water right out of the box.
Most impressive of all, this entire vessel breaks down into a remarkably compact carry bag that can even be worn as a backpack (just 44 pounds) for easy transport and storage. Those who are relatively fit could easily pack this boat into more remote lakes and ponds in order to access otherwise impossible to boat on water, although taking the trolling motor with you on the trail is probably not all that practical!
Set up is furthermore as quick as 15 minutes, so you won’t waste any time getting this two-man, or personal vessel on the water.
While this option is only really suitable for still water applications, the included value for the price point is better than excellent for those seeking a unique and highly capable fishing or pleasure boat.
Find more AQUOS Heavy-Duty Inflatable Pontoon Boat with Grab Bar, Folding Seat and Trolling Motor information and reviews here.
9. AQUOS Heavy-Duty 7.5 Foot Inflatable Pontoon BoatPrice: $429.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 7.5 feet long and about 4.5 feet wide
- Total weight of 44 pounds and max load capacity of 374 pounds
- Exceptionally compact option - able to wear the carry bag as a backpack
- Four pontoon design adds even greater stability - suitable for two person use
- 120mm thick aluminum floor
- Military marine grade PVC is exceptionally durable
- Highly customizable option - you can mount a motor, add a swivel seat, lean bar and more!
- Set up is as quick as 15 minutes
- Excellent price point
- Only one, 5.9 foot paddle included - you're likely better off using a trolling motor
- No included seat
- No oar locks present
The AQUOS Heavy-Duty 7.5 Foot Inflatable Pontoon Boat is a bare bones option of the previous vessel listed that’s included here for its stellar price point, simple design and exceptional portability.
AQUOS has designed this pontoon boat to be a clean canvas for you to customize and make your own. You can install upgrades and modify this one or two man watercraft to specifically match your fishing or boating needs, and at a laughably cheap price point.
The total weight is 44 pounds, and the entire vessel breaks down into a backpack-style carry bag for easy transport. With a little practice, you can have this boat inflated and assembled in just 15 minutes, so it’s truly versatile in its applications.
It should be noted that the brand only includes one paddle and there are no integrated oarlocks. This means paddling (rather than rowing) this boat will be a bit awkward, so don’t plan on covering a lot of water on this one, it’s more for leisurely floats and fishing sessions than it is for exploring. That being said, there is a motor mount for securing some propulsion which will enable you to zip around in this bad boy.
All things considered, this is a remarkably affordable inflatable pontoon boat option that’s a killer choice for those seeking a highly-deployable, simple option, and those who want a clean template for designing and modifying their own personal watercraft.
Find more AQUOS Heavy-Duty 7.5 Foot Inflatable Pontoon Boat information and reviews here.
10. AQUOS Heavy-Duty 12.5 Foot PVC Inflatable Pontoon BoatPrice: $1,299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 12.5 feet long and about 5 feet wide
- Total weight of 129 pounds and max load capacity of 970 pounds
- 94 by 51 inch aluminum floorboard schematic is super spacious for multiple anglers/boaters
- Four pontoon design adds even greater stability - suitable for two person use
- Includes a pedestal swivel seat and guard bars
- Impressively compact and portable for its size - set up taking as little as 30 minutes
- Military marine grade PVC is exceptionally durable
- 3 year warranty
- Fairly expensive option
- Frame and oarlocks are not particularly robust and sturdy - likely better off utilizing a trolling motor
- No color selection
The AQUOS Heavy-Duty 12.5 Foot PVC Inflatable Pontoon Boat is a unique option that’s particularly awesome for pleasure boating applications!
This monster is 12.5 feet long and about 5 feet wide, coming in at 129 pounds and featuring a maximum load capacity of 970 pounds! The four pontoon design enables this vessel to handle a lot of weight, so you can pile on the passengers and gear if you’re simply going for a leisurely float.
The 94 by 51 inch aluminum floorboard schematic is super spacious, enabling multiple anglers to actively fish at once, or for multiple sunbathers to lay out to name just a few potential applications.
While the boat’s impressive size might seem like it would be super intensive to assemble and inflate, you can get this vessel fully set up in as little as 30 minutes with a bit of practice.
The brand includes a pedestal swivel seat and guard bars with this purchase that you can choose to utilize or not. The beauty of this inflatable pontoon boat is its ability to be modified and customized to your boating needs. There’s a ton of space to work with here, so put your imagination to work and set this bad boy up however you see fit.
Constructed from military marine grade PVC, this is an exceptionally durable watercraft despite its inflatable build. AQUOS furthermore includes a 3 year warranty – a sure sign of a reliable product.
While this is an impressively stable pontoon boat, its responsiveness and ability to maneuver is not impressive, so don’t push its limits on moving water. While there are oar locks present, once you truly load this pontoon boat up with some passengers and gear, you’ll find it’s likely pretty difficult to get effectively moving on your own two arms. Fortunately, there is an integrated motor mount for securing some propulsion!
Find more AQUOS Heavy-Duty 12.5 Foot PVC Inflatable Pontoon Boat information and reviews here.
11. DAMA Inflatable Fishing Pontoon Tube BoatPrice: $299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 6.33 feet long, 3.25 feet wide
- Weight capacity of 380 pounds
- Integrated backpack carry straps for easy transport
- Can be either rowed with the included oars or kicked with fins
- Anchor system utilizes a fillable mesh bag and features cleat and pulley controls that can fit on either side of the boat
- Includes a removable awning!
- Two detachable storage bags on either arm rest and one larger, removable storage bag behind the seat total to an impressive amount of storage
- Removable mesh stripping 'basket'
- Heavy-duty pontoons with abrasion-resistant PVC bottoms and rugged nylon tops for solid durability
- Speed of this option is low compared to traditional pontoon options
- Quality of the included oars is not impressive
- Integrted backpack straps have potential to become hung up on structure if not removed
Small, but ideal for the budget-conscious or those who need something extremely lightweight and portable. The DAMA Inflatable Fishing Pontoon Tube Boat is honestly more closely related to a fishing float tube than it is an inflatable pontoon boat, but we wanted to include it here for its impressive integrated features, portability and on the water comfort.
This personal watercraft is 6.33 feet long and 3.25 feet wide, featuring a 380-pound weight capacity. As far as float tubes go, this is an absolute Cadillac when it comes to the comfort of the seating, and the included accessories. You can either row this vessel with the included oars, or kick it while wearing fins like you would a traditional float tube.
While the portability and set-up/break down time is that of a float tube, some of the integrated features here are those more typically included in more full-feature fishing vessels. An anchor system, rod holders, extensive removable storage bags, and even a detachable awning all add up to a highly equipped watercraft for the cost – far more capable than your standard float tube.
DAMA has brilliantly included some built-in backpack straps to this kick boat so you can throw it onto your back and trek into otherwise difficult to access launch points. The straps are then removable when you put in.
Heavy-duty pontoons with abrasion-resistant PVC bottoms and rugged nylon tops have excellent puncture resistance and overall durability, so beating up on this float tube a bit is not an issue.
While the hydrodynamic hull is shaped for superior tracking and steering, this vessel won’t be nearly as responsive as a framed pontoon boat, so don’t expect to be able to make quick and precise steering adjustments if you’re floating down a river or stream. That being said, this is still a suitable option for fishing moving water if you know the route and are mindful of the river conditions.
For those anglers seeking a highly portable personal fishing vessel that’s also quite comfy to fish out of, be sure to give this unique option from DAMA a look.
Find more DAMA Fishing Inflatable Pontoon Tube Boat with Detachable Seat and Awning information and reviews here.
Fishing Pontoon Boats
While most inflatable pontoon boats are designed with fishing as a focus, there are a few models in particular that are particularly well-equipped for anglers.
With built-in features such as integrated stripping baskets, anchor and trolling motor mounts, rod holders and more, our top choices for angling are brilliantly designed for getting you on the fish.
Here are some of our favorite options for anglers:
- Outcast Fish Cat 13 Pontoon Boat
- Outcast Fish Cat Panther
- Classic Accessories Colorado XTS Inflatable Fishing Pontoon Boat
- Outcast Fish Cat Streamer XL-IR Pontoon Boat
Pleasure Pontoon Boats
If you're simply seeking an inflatable pontoon boat for lounging, reading, or just drinking some beers with friends, there are some great available options that don't focus so much on integrated fishing features.
A few of our top picks for those who are simply looking to kick back on the water include:
- AQUOS Heavy-Duty Inflatable Pontoon Boat
- AQUOS Heavy-Duty 12.5 Foot PVC Inflatable Pontoon Boat
- DAMA Inflatable Fishing Pontoon Tube Boat
Minimalist Pontoon Boats
If you're a bare-bones fisherman who doesn't require a lot of gear or a pleasure boater who only ever packs a lunch, some water, and a book, then there are some brilliant minimalist pontoon boats that don't include all the bells and whistles.
Some of our favorite options for keeping it simple include:
- Outcast Fish Cat Streamer XL-IR Pontoon Boat
- Outcast OSG Stealth Pro Frameless Pontoon Boat
- Classic Accessories’ Roanoke Inflatable Pontoon Boat
- AQUOS Heavy-Duty 7.5 Foot Inflatable Pontoon Boat
Full Feature Pontoon Boats
While their inherent build is quite simple, there are some highly equipped, impressively designed inflatable pontoon boat options when it comes to integrated features.
Adventurers seeking a boat for multi-day river trips and serious anglers requiring a particularly capable boat will be wise to check out some of these full feature options in order to satisfy their more gear-intensive needs:
- Classic Accessories’ Colorado XT Inflatable Pontoon Boat
- Classic Accessories Colorado XTS Inflatable Fishing Pontoon Boat
- Outcast Fish Cat 13 Pontoon Boat
- AQUOS Heavy-Duty Inflatable Pontoon Boat with Grab Bar, Folding Seat, and Trolling Motor
Frameless Pontoon Boats
A frameless pontoon boat enables even greater portability and ease of deployment. While the lack of frame might make this style feel more like a float tube than a pontoon boat when it comes to responsiveness on the water, this style of construction is certainly easier to manage and maintain.
The best frameless pontoon boats still position anglers nice and high above the water for effective sighting and casting, and offer adequate storage depending on what you're up to, so don't necessarily think of these boats as an inferior alternative to framed options. The pros and cons of a frameless boat are specific to your fishing or boating style.
A few of our top frameless picks include:
Inflatable Pontoon Boats For White Water
Most inflatable pontoons are not all that suitable for white water applications, but that doesn't mean they can't handle some rougher conditions along your route. Most brands do not offer a white water rating on their boats - likely to leave that determination up to the paddler because a boat's ability on the river has just as much to do with the person rowing as it does the boat!
ALWAYS be confident in your rowing ability and knowledgable of the route and conditions before attempting to run rivers in any pontoon boat - while these boats are highly versatile in their applications make sure to learn your vessel's (and your own) limitations before embarking.
That being said, there are certainly some inflatable pontoon boats that are built with particularly resilient frames designed in anticipation of moving water. Our top picks for those who want to embark on river fishing trips and big water overnights include:
- Outcast Fish Cat Panther
- Outcast Fish Cat Streamer XL-IR Pontoon Boat
- Outcast Fish Cat 13 Pontoon Boat
Pontoon Boat Accessories
One of the most beautiful aspects of owning a pontoon boat is the ability to modify it and add accessories. These are highly customizable boats that you can truly outfit to match your needs and wants.
Check out a few of these potential accessories for some inspiration personalizing your own pontoon boat:
- MSC 4 Bow Bimini Top Boat Cover
- Extreme Marine Products Cuisinart Grill Modified for Pontoon Boats
- Arnalls Pontoon Boat Table
- Scotty Baitcaster/Spinning Rod Holder
- ROBOCUP Multiuse Cupholders
Fishing Float Tubes
If you're seeking a personal fishing vessel that's easy to transport and deploy regardless of your strength or vehicle size, perhaps an inflatable pontoon boat is a bit excessive for your needs.
Fishing float tubes are very comparable in their design and intended applications to pontoon boats, but are drastically easier to store, transport, set up and break down.
Most pontoon boats are intended to be left inflated for the season rather than assembling and dissassembling every time you want to get on the water, so a float tube can be a superior alternative for those seeking a simple grab-and-go fishing vessel.
Check out our top list of the best fishing float tubes for the top available options.
Inflatable Kayaks
Inflatable kayaks offer remarkable portability for their versatile on the water applications. Many inflatable kayak options break down into a backpack carry system and can be easily packed in a sedan trunk, stored in a bedroom closet or even slid underneath a bed!
There's a variety of both single and tandem options that are suitable for angling, running rapids, pleasure boating and more, so make sure to check out our list of the best inflatable kayaks for the some killer choices!
