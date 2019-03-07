10 Best Value Spinning Reels For Freshwater Fishing (2019)

The new Penn Battle is my current surf casting reel. I love this reel for saltwater fishing, I've beaten the absolute hell out of mine and caught countless fish - it's no doubt one of the best value spinning reels for durability and smoothness! The Penn Battle II is a workhorse of a saltwater reel, but it's also offered in 1000, 2000, and 2500 sizes great for freshwater applications!

Penn has built this model reel with a full metal body and side plate making it dam tough. It's a bit on the heavy side, but I personally like the more heavy-duty feel of this unit. The entire reel from the bail to the drag adjustment to the ergonomic handle has a great look and feel, Penn has done a bang-up job designing this one.

The HT-100 carbon fiber drag system is silky smooth, providing 9 pounds of drag with the 1000 series, 10 pounds with the 2000 series., and 12 pounds with the 2500 series. It's not a stupendously powerful drag system, but it's more than enough for almost every freshwater angling scenario. Precise adjustments are a breeze to make and boy oh boy does this reel have a great sound when the drag is singing.

Five sealed stainless steel ball bearings make the Batlle II exceptionally smooth. The general rule of thumb is that more bearings equals a more fluid retrieve, but this reel outperforms many reel models with 8+ bearings in terms of smoothness. Whatever Penn has done to make this unit so creamy is a brilliant innovation in spinning reel internals.

The Battle II is built with a 6:2:1 gear ratio so it features faster than average line pickup. This is a tough as nails reel that's built to keep up with any fish. This reel accepts braid well (no issues with the line roller) and the spool even has capacity rings that mark when it's is 1/3 and 2/3 filled. A simple, but helpful feature.

A bulletproof reel with surprisingly smooth performance, the Penn Battle II is a best-value winner when it comes to both salt and freshwater spinning reels!