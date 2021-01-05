13 Best Ice Fishing Shanties: Compare Buy & Save

Staying warm and comfortable is essential for enjoying a day of ice fishing. This makes an ice fishing shanty the ultimate hard-water piece of gear!
Our list of the best ice fishing shanties has tracked down the best pop-up and flip-style shelters so you can stay out of the elements and on the fish this cold-season!
1. Otter Xth Pro Lodge Thermal HubPrice: $519.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2 doors and 4 pull down windows
- Fishes three or four people comfortably depending on gear load (96 by 96 inches)
- 2 overhead cargo storage nets for keeping gear off the ground and walls
- 2 propane hose ports
- 3-point corner anchoring system creates greater downforce and reduces wind lift
- Some might not like the blue aesthetic
- Complaints about the door zipper quality
- Fairly expensive for it's size, yet still a solid value
The Otter Xth Pro Lodge Thermal Hub is one of our favorite options of ice shelter due to its awesome array of features, versatility, and price point. If you’re seeking an ice fishing shelter that’s warm, easy to transport and deploy and capable of fishing up to four anglers, this is a stellar affordable option.
Otter has built this hub style shelter with their THERMALTEC 600 denier fabric layering system that effectively blocks light and wind while also utilizing a quilted thermal inner shell for insulation. It’s a rock-solid shelter that’s highly portable and also holds heat well, impressive for its low weight of 42 pounds.
At 96 by 96 inches, you can comfortably fish with three anglers in here, or four depending on everyone’s gear load. There’s good headroom and even two overhead cargo nets for stashing equipment, warm layers and snacks.
Set up is rapid and intuitive, and adding a floor to get yourself off the ground could be easily modified.
The Xth Pro Lodge furthermore has two doors and four pull-down windows, as well as two propane hose ports. There is a 3-point corner anchoring system that utilizes heavy-duty nylon straps for greater downward force and wind lift reduction, so this tent isn’t going anywhere.
Once again to reiterate, this is an impressively equipped ice fishing shelter for its size and price point.
Find more Otter Xth Pro Lodge Thermal Hub information and reviews here.
2. Eskimo Quickfish 3 Pop-Up Ice Fishing ShelterPrice: $149.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Impressively compact and lightweight (26 pounds) makes this a super portable option no matter your fishing style
- 2 doors, 4 windows and 2 vents
- In-skirt grommets for fast and easy staking
- 300 Denier IceTight fabric has a 59 percent higher thread count than comparable shelter fabrics
- Impressive packed size (52 by 8.5 by 8.5 inches) for the 34 square feet of fishing space it proives - accomodating up to 3 anglers
- Nice quality carry bag with sling and backpack strapping
- 2 mesh pockets for effectively stashing and organizing your essential gear
- Very reasonable price point
- Fabric is uninsulated so keep that in mind for extreme cold conditions
- Windows are tiny, so there's not much of a view out of this one
- Lacks overhead cargo nets for gear storage - an underrated feature for smaller sized ice fishing shelters like this
The Quickfish 3 Pop-Up Ice Fishing Shelter by Eskimo is a stellar choice for those seeking a pop-up style tent with super-rapid setup times.
At 52 by 8.5 by 8.5 inches collapsed and weighing in at just 26 pounds, this is a remarkably portable ice shanty for the 34 square feet of fishing space it provides. It’s 70 by 70 inches erected and is 80 inches tall for some above-average headroom.
The carry bag has nice integrated backpack straps, so even ice fishermen who can’t haul heavy loads without a sled will have no problem moving and deploying the QuickFish 3.
We find this option to be the perfect size for ice fishing pairs who appreciate some extra space in their shelter. This shanty can fish three just fine, but duos, in particular, will love the legroom, headroom and two-door design.
The best part of the Quickfish 3 is in the name – setup is QUICK. With a bit of practice, you can get this bad boy deployed in as little as 60 seconds, so although you’ll have to pull stakes and fold it up, it’s still reasonable for “run-and-gun” fishing if you have a tendency to change spots out there.
Eskimo has built this ice shanty with their uninsulated 300 Denier IceTight fabric (same as the QuickFlip series) so although it’s especially rugged, it won’t keep you warm in the extreme cold without a tent heater. There are four windows, two doors, and two vents, so running a propane heater in the QuickFish 3 is no problem.
It’s definitely worth highlighting the super reasonable cost of this ice shanty option compared to a lot of comparably sized shelters. This is a high-quality option at an almost entry-level price point, and it’s built with some killer features and materials.
You get more than you pay for with this one, so if an uninsulated three-man option is suitable for your needs the QuickFish 3 is a great place to start!
Find more Eskimo Quickfish Ice Fishing Series 2-3 Person information and reviews here.
3. THUNDERBAY Ice Cube Two Man Instant ShelterPrice: $125.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Spacious for the price point at 76 by 76 inches and featuring a 67-inch ceiling height
- Hook and loop fastened windows are both adjustable and replaceable
- Blackout coating ensures natural light stays out unless you choose to open any of the four windows
- Extra wide skirting helps to keep drafts out
- Replaceable fiberglass poles and durable cast aluminum hub enable easy set-up and maintenance
- Includes six self tapping ice anchors
- Integrated vents for compatibility with tent heaters
- Very reasonable price point
- The 300 denier fabric construction is effectively durable and wind and weather resistant, but not as ruggedly built as some more heavier duty options
- The fabric is uninsulated, so look elsewhere if seeking a particularly toasty shanty option
- Getting in and out of this shelter is a little tight, so those ice fishermen with lower mobility might want to consider something a bit more spacious
The THUNDERBAY Ice Cube Two Man Instant Shelter is a wonderfully affordable option for ice fishing soloists and pairs seeking a no-frills, yet reliable ice shanty for more casual, fair-weather applications.
The 300-denier fabric construction is effectively durable and wind and weather resistant, but not as ruggedly built as some more heavier duty options, so if you can expect to endure some truly aggressive winds and snowfall, you may want to consider a more robust shelter option. The fabric is furthermore uninsulated, so those seeking a truly toasty option for keeping warm on even the most bitter of days will want to look elsewhere.
Where the Ice Cube Two Man Instant Shelter really excels is in its price point and convenience. This is a highly affordable, super easy to erect, hub-style shanty that will serve you wonderfully for many ice fishing seasons if you don’t log a ton of days each year. The shelter is easily transported alone and sets up in a matter of moments, so it’s a great choice for less intensive, grab-and-go ice fishing applications by yourself or with a friend.
A blackout coating furthermore ensures natural light stays out unless you choose to open any of the four windows, so this ice shanty can certainly be utilized by ice fishermen who are serious about their through-ice visibility.
While the shelter fabric is uninsulated, there are a few integrated vents built into the design so this option is compatible with tent heaters if you only sometimes require some added heat.
It should be noted that climbing in and out of this shelter is described as a bit tight by several customer reviews, so if you or the angler you’re shopping for struggles with mobility, be sure to consider the logistics of this detail.
All things considered, this is an excellent value ice fishing shanty for those seeking a simple and easy to implement, yet quality option.
Find more THUNDERBAY Ice Cube Two Man Instant Shelter information and reviews here.
4. Outsunny 2 Person Pop Up Ice Fishing TentPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two transparent PVC windows
- Highly portable at just 15 pounds with a carry bag included
- Two integrated side pockets for stashing gear
- Pop-up design sets up in seconds!
- Oxford fabric is not as durably built as higher end ice fishing shelters
- At 57.5 by 57.5 by 63 inches, it's perhaps a bit tight for two fishermen depending on the gear load
- Limited visibility out of the tiny windows
The Outsunny 2 Person Pop Up Ice Fishing Tent is an excellent value option for minimalist ice fishermen who are looking for a cheap, entry-level tent to keep them effectively out of the elements.
This little two-man option might not be built to last a lifetime, but for weekend warriors and anglers who only get out a few times a season, this shelter will be totally adequate. For the cost, even if you don’t actively fish in this shelter it’s perfect to have set up if only to be used for warming up between fish!
At 57.5 by 57.5 inches, it’s not the most spacious shelter for fishing pairs, but if your gear load is modest then the size is just fine. Solo anglers will love the footprint of this budget tent, so definitely consider this option if you’re seeking a me, myself and I option.
This shelter has a single door, and two small windows for peering to the outside world and ventilating the shelter when you need to. You can, of course, add some custom floor panels to keep you and your gear off the ice if you choose to.
What makes this ice shelter option particularly awesome for fair weather days is the fact that it’s just 15 pounds and deploys in seconds! It may not have the ultra-durable frame, fabrics and anchor system of some of the higher end options, but man oh man is this thing portable! Slinging the carry bag over your shoulder and hiking out to your spot, or quickly breaking down and changing holes is a breeze with this one.
There’s even two integrated side pockets for stashing some essential gear in order to keep your equipment off the ice.
All in all, Outsunny has come up with a great little ice fishing shelter at a borderline remarkable cost with this one! For anglers pursuing fish in more or less stable weather conditions, this is a great go-to!
Find more Outsunny 2 Person Pop Up Clam Ice Fishing Tent information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- 139 by 138 inches totaling to roughly 75 square feet of fishable space
- 600 Denier IllumiDark insulated Gray Interior effectively blocks light, traps heat and reduces condensation
- Oversized, trip-proof door
- All-metal ball-and-socket hub design with heavy duty fiberglass poles
- IQ insulated fabric is up to 35% warmer than a comparable uninsulated fabric
- Flared, wide-bottom design for more floor space
- Ice anchor grommets integrated into the shelter skirt for easy anchoring
- Mesh storage pockets are present to keep your gear off the ground
- Hardware, fabrics and general design is built for maximum integrity and lifespan
- Fairly expensive option
- Heavy if transporting alone at about 50 pounds
- Can be a bit difficult to set up alone in high winds due to the multi-hub system and number of tie-downs, so get some practice in on a nicer day!
The Eskimo Outbreak 450I Insulated Pop-Up Ice Shelter is a high-performance option for serious anglers. This is ideal for those who are seeking a rock-solid ice shanty with a rapid set up time and lots of interior fishing space.
This rugged ice fishing tent is 80 inches tall and 139 by 138 inches, totaling to about 75 square feet of fishable space. The bottom of the ice shanty is furthermore flared outwards for greater floor space. It can accommodate up to five anglers but is probably best fished with three or four bodies and gear.
The 600 Denier IllumiDark insulated Gray fabric of the interior effectively blocks light, traps heat and reduces condensation. This is a fully insulated ice shanty so if you’re seeking something to battle some truly bitter temps, this is a solid go-to.
There are two windows and two doors – one of which is designed to zip down all the way to the floor in order to avoid tripping over the entry point – an underrated feature in our opinion that will come in clutch when you’re moving in and out of the shelter all bundled up while carrying gear.
Eskimo has furthermore included two mesh pockets and two cargo net gear lofts for stashing everyone’s equipment and apparel in an orderly manner.
There are grommets built into the skirt of the Outbreak 450I for convenience staking it down and deluxe cam strap tie-downs with carabiner attachments. Don’t worry, this ice shanty isn’t going anywhere.
The whole shelter folds up and fits into an oversized cinch duffel bag (70 by 11.5 by 11.5 inches) so you can easily wear it as a backpack or toss it into your sled. At about 50 pounds it may be a bit difficult to carry on your own depending on your strength, but considering the amount of fishing space and its impressively durable build, it’s well worth the weight!
Find more Eskimo Outbreak 450I Insulated Pop-Up Ice Shelter information and reviews here.
6. Eskimo FatFish 949i 3-4 Person Pop Up ShelterPrice: $299.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built from IQ Insulated Quilted Fabric - two layers of IceTight fabric and one layer of insulation
- Includes deluxe cam strap tie-downs with carabiner attachments for a rock solid setup
- Up to 60% more fishable space than comparably sized shelters due to the flared out bottom of the shelter (61 sqare feet of fishing space)
- Built with an all-metal ball-and-socket hub design and heavy-duty fiberglass poles for awesome durability
- Fits into an oversized cinch duffle bag (65 by 8.25 by 8.25 inches) that's easily carried or towed
- 6 large removable window panels allow for a variety of viewing configurations
- Reflective trim for enhanced visibility in low light
- In-skirt grommets for fast and easy staking
- Very reasonable weight at just 44 pounds
- 2 mesh pockets and 2 gear lofts for stashing and organizing gear
- Fair price point
- Some complaints about the funtion of the velcro windows - be gentle with them if you want to ensure they last
- The 6 ice-anchor design is super stable, but not ideal for breaking down and re-setting up due to all the moving parts
- Some complaints about difficulty fitting this pop-up shelter back into the carry bag
The Eskimo FatFish 949i 3-4 Person Pop Up Shelter is a great choice for ice fishermen who need insulation and room for multiple anglers.
This pop-up style option is built with 600 Denier, fully-insulated fabric that very effectively traps heat and reduces condensation. There are furthermore six large removable window panels and two additional vents so using a tent heater in the Fatfish 949 is a go.
The ceiling is 80 inches tall while the footprint of this ice shanty is 94 by 94 inches, totaling to 61 square feet of fishing space. The bottom of the shelter is furthermore flared out to provide an extra spacious lower half. This is a nice and large tent for three anglers and their gear, and still plenty big for four fishermen.
Considering the amount of space in there, setting up some customizable, removable flooring could be an awesome addition. These 1 by 1 foot Marine Surface panels by Dri-Dek could be a great fit and are easy to transport and set up in a flash.
This unit is just 44 pounds and measures 65 by 8.25 by 8.25 inches when broken down into the included oversized cinch duffle bag. It’s very reasonably portable for its size – especially considering you’ll likely be sharing the gear load with friends due to this being a group option.
There are in-skirt grommets built into the FatFish so you don’t have to hold out the skirt when trying to anchor the shanty – a simple but underrated feature that will make your life much easier out on the hard-water. This shelter is furthermore built with an all-metal ball-and-socket hub design and heavy-duty fiberglass poles for awesome durability.
The 6 large removable window panels allow for a variety of viewing configurations while reflective trim on the FatFish enable you to easily locate the shelter in low light.
There are two mesh pockets and two gear lofts for stashing and organizing gear so you and your fishing pals will have no excuse to make a mess in there!
All features, materials, and dimensions considered, this is one awesome value ice fishing shanty for the cost that’s perfect for COLD weather anglers.
Find more Eskimo FatFish Portable 3-4 Person Pop Up Shelter information and reviews here.
7. CLAM 3-4 Person Lightweight Pop Up Ice Fishing TentPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Four-sided hub with 56 square feet of fishable area and lots of headroom for 3-4 people and their gear
- Built with super durable 600 denier fabric and flex-tested 11mm poles for enduring extreme winter conditions
- Thermal-insulated option available enabling better heat retention and reduced condensation
- Two door, four window design allows for excellent visibility, accessibility, and venting
- Integrated oversized snow banking skirt
- Equipped with triple-layer corner pockets for additional organization and gear storage
- Includes four anchors and tie-downs for effective set-up during intense weather conditions
- Fairly expensive option
- No compatibility with a pre-fabricated floor - you will have to modify something on your own if you want to get off the ice
- No color selection available
The CLAM 3-4 Person Lightweight Pop Up Ice Fishing Tent is a top-notch option for serious hard water anglers seeking a high-performance, ergonomic shelter option that’s available as both an insulated, and uninsulated option.
This is a four-sided hub featuring 56 square feet of fishable area (90 by 90 inches) and better than average headroom (80-inch height) for three to four people and their gear. The two-door, four-window design allows for excellent visibility, accessibility, and ventilation, and furthermore includes four anchors and tie-downs for standing up to aggressive weather.
The super durable 600-denier fabric, flex-tested 11mm poles, and integrated oversized snow banking skirt utilized in the construction have been selected to effectively endure truly extreme winter conditions, so if you brave fierce winds and foul conditions each season, the superior integrity of this option is a worthwhile investment in itself!
The insulated option is a wonderful choice for groups of anglers looking to own or upgrade to a shelter that can stand up to the wild winter elements, as well as provide a downright toasty fishing environment compared to uninsulated shelters.
Triple-layer corner pockets have also been integrated here for additional organization and gear storage, so if you’re an equipment-heavy ice fisherman you’ll love the enhanced ability here to keep your shanty from becoming cluttered!
CLAM has engineered the perfect ice fishing shanty for passionate anglers on a budget that fish a lot of days each season with this option, so if you’re seeking an upgrade that you’ll truly be stoked on without breaking the break, look no further!
Find more CLAM 3-4 Person Lightweight Pop Up Ice Fishing Tent information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- 10 windows with removable flaps allow for 360 degree viewing
- Fully insulated with IQ insulated fabric
- Two door system
- Mesh gear pockets
- Poles have reflective trim and self-tapping ice anchors
- Hexagonal design for even more interior space (80 square feet)
- Whole tent rolls and fits into a large duffel for easy transport
- All-metal hub and fiberglass poles
- Fairly heavy at 52 pounds if you're not fishing with a group to help share the additional gear load
- Expensive option
- 10 windows means 10 potential places to rip stiching and compromise insulation - be careful with this one
The hexagonal Eskimo Fatfish 5-7 Person Insulated Pop-Up Portable Ice Shelter is an excellent quality and value ice shanty option for more serious groups of anglers.
This bad boy is rock solid, provides a TON of interior fishing space and features 10 large removable window panels. The Fatfish is also fully insulated with IQ Insulated Fabric for up to 35% more warmth than uninsulated options.
This is an awesome choice for groups of ice fishermen who appreciate having some space to sprawl out within their shanty, and it weighs just 52 pounds – impressive considering there’s 80 square feet of fishable space in there!
It might be worthwhile to customize a removable floor panel system for this shanty considering the amount of floor space – these 1 by 1 foot interlocking tiles by Dri-Dek work great for keeping yourself and your gear off the ice.
The all-metal hubs and fiberglass poles are built to last, and the nine self-tapping ice anchors won’t bend on you. Eskimo has you covered on quality materials, craftsmanship and hardware.
The hexagonal design measures 78 inches high and 115 by 115 inches across, creating a plethora of space compared to square or rectangular ice shanties – Eskimo claims up to 23% more interior space than other shanties of comparable capacity and size. The “elbow room” is furthermore 122 by 122 inches (due to the shape of the hexagon) so it feels even bigger!
Make sure to check out the other models in the Fatfish series through this same link ranging up to a nine-person capacity. The largest unit listed is one of our favorite big-group ice fishing options!
A killer ice shanty at a more than fair price that small and larger groups alike will enjoy the spaciousness of. Eskimo has built a unique and highly practical ice shanty with the Fatfish.
Find more Eskimo Fatfish 5-7 Person Insulated Pop-Up Portable Ice Shelter information and reviews here.
9. Tangkula 8-Person Pop-Up Ice ShelterPrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super reasonable price point for its size
- Two doors, six windows and additional ventilation
- Remarkably light at just 31 pounds
- Quite spacious at 142 by 83 inches with 71.5 inches of headroom
- Sets up and breaks down in minutes and easily fits back into the carry bag
- 300D Oxford fabric is not as durably built as higher quality ice fishing tents
- The low weight while great for portability may make this shelter more susceptible to being wind blown
- Complaints about the quality of the zippers and windows - you get what you pay for
The Tangkula 8-Person Pop-Up Ice Shelter is a super affordable large group option that is surprisingly well built and equipped for the cost.
This ice shanty is very comparable to the 5-9 man pop-up Eskimo shanty when it comes to its dimensions and features, but is offered at a far lower price point. This model is not built with the same high-quality fabrics and materials as its more expensive competitor, but unless you’re really hard on your gear or you fish a lot of days per season in truly extreme conditions, the craftsmanship here will likely serve you just fine.
This shanty is built with thin 300D Oxford fabric – the weight totaling to just 31 pounds. Broken down, it measures an impressive 70 by 7 by 7 inches, making it totally reasonable to carry without a sled. It’s a bit of a tradeoff – durability for portability, so if you don’t have a need for a truly rugged ice shelter the lower weight could work well for you.
The windows, doors, and ventilation are all more or less standard when it comes to execution and quality – the price is seemingly so low due to the materials used rather than the design itself.
The footprint is 142 by 83 inches with 71.5 inches of headroom. Fitting eight fishermen and their gear in here might be a bit tight, but it’s a massive ice fishing shanty none the less. Lay down some custom removable flooring and then you can really get comfortable in here. Getting off the ice is furthermore pivotal to a warm night’s sleep if you plan on using this shanty for overnights.
All in all, for those seeking a large group option that doesn’t necessarily need to be a rock-solid ice-fortress, the Tangkula 8-Person Pop-Up Ice Shelter is an excellent budget go-to.
Find more Tangkula 8-Person Pop-up Ice Shelter information and reviews here.
10. THUNDERBAY 8 Person Insulated Ice Fishing TentPrice: $319.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a carry bag with backpack straps - impressive for an 8 person shelter
- Highly affordable option for larger groups
- 300 denier polyester thermal shell with 60 grams of insulation
- Two doors and air vents and 6 frigostable PVC windows
- Includes 12 heavy duty ice anchors and reinforced tie downs for battling the wind
- Two-hub system is more susceptible to potential damage (more moving parts) so be gentle during set up and breakdown
- Windows are fairly small and don't allow for a great view
- Although it's impressively portable for its size, this is still a heavy option that is best transported via sled
The THUNDERBAY 8 Person Insulated Ice Fishing Tent is great affordable option for larger ice fishing groups, with a footprint of 138 by 70 inches!
This hub style ice fishing shanty sets up and breaks down quickly and is reasonably portable for its size (about 60 pounds) making it a great option for ice fishing groups who prefer to be mobile. All the tie downs and anchors (12 total) will certainly take a little while to disengage and re-setup, but all things considered the dual-hub system makes it easy enough to pack up shop and move across the lake when you want to – especially if you have a group of capable friends.
This unit is built from an insulated 300 denier polyester thermal shell, so it holds heat well, an important detail if where you fish is truly frigid considering the large interior area of this ice shanty. There is a door on either side, 6 frigostable PVC windows and two vents for running a heater.
Despite it’s massive erected size, this ice fishing tent fits into a carry bag that can be worn as a backpack – so you don’t necessarily require a sled to transport it. Just make sure whoever is hauling the shanty is wearing a pair of ice cleats so they don’t lose their footing under all that weight!
There are some integrated gear pockets for out of the way storage of equipment, and all the floor space makes it easy to set up some custom flooring on one side in order to keep off the ice.
Find more THUNDERBAY 8 Person Insulated Ice Fishing Tent information and reviews here.
11. Eskimo QuickFlip 1 Portable Flip Style Ice Shelter with Sled & Tripod ChairPrice: $337.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Double-walled hinges are impressively durable and allow for quick and easy conversion into a wind break (open in the front)
- Can be easily towed with a hitch and also includes a tow rope for pulling manually
- 300 Denier IceTight fabric has a 59% higher thread count than comparable shelter fabrics for maximum durability
- Fair price point
- Removable window panels
- Mesh storage pockets for effectively stashing your gear
- Seat is not integrated into the ice shanty design (this may be a pro rather than a con depending on your preference)
- This option is not insulated but can of course be paired with a propane heater
- The collapsed size (50 by 32 by 17 inches) pulls/tows with ease on the ice, but may be a bit difficult to transport in your vehicle if you don't drive a truck
The Eskimo QuickFlip 1 Portable Flip Style Ice Shelter is one of the ultimate options when it comes to uninsulated, one-man ice fishing shanties.
This compact little flip-style ice shelter is built into a sled for easy towing or pulling (tow rope included) and deploys in a matter moments. For solo run-and-gun ice fishermen, this is an excellent go-to that allows you to switch spots and cover water with ease.
Rigging this up to a tow hitch for use with a snowmobile or ATV is a piece of cake, so if you’re not the type of angler who likes to manually haul their shanty, that’s ok!
This flip style shelter like most others can be opened in the front, and remain closed in the back in order to act as a windbreak rather than as a full tent. On fair weather days it’s nice to spend some time outside of your tent, the QuickFlip 1 lets you do so while still retaining some effective wind-defense.
At 96 by 32 inches and 60.5 inches tall there’s more than enough space in there for one angler and their gear. This size shanty could also be suitable for one adult and one child if the gear load is manageable.
Eskimo has built the QuickFlip with their 300 Denier IceTight fabric – claiming a 59% higher thread count than comparable shelter fabrics for maximum durability. It’s an uninsulated fabric, but it’s tough as nails.
All in all, a great choice of ice shanty for solo anglers who are adamant about having the freedom to find the fish, wherever they are.
Find more Eskimo QuickFlip 1 Portable Flip Style Ice Shelter with Sled & Tripod Chair information and reviews here.
12. Frabill Citadel Sidestep ShelterPrice: $1,539.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two-door sidestep entry makes getting in and out a breeze without stepping over your hole or gear
- Patented modular seating system with under-seat storage is super practical for stashing all sorts of gear - including rods
- Vertical front wall creates more room for hook sets and reduces chances of heater damage
- Insulated 600 Denier fabric and alloy frame is built rock solid
- Built on an impressively sturdy thermo-formed base that slides great
- Well designed, spacious design (98.5 by 71 inches with a 75.5 inch height) that easily accommodates two anglers and their gear
- Heavy shelter at 106 pounds - this ice shanty is best towed
- Expensive option, but you get what you pay for
- Broken down, this ice shanty is still quite large so you'll likely need a larger vehicle or a trailer to transport it
The Frabill Citadel Sidestep Shelter is without a doubt one of the ultimate two-man flip-style ice shanties on the market. It provides excellent gear storage, particularly comfortable seating, and warm insulation.
If you’re a serious ice fisherman seeking a serious upgrade this season, the Citadel Sidestep should definitely be on your radar. This is a brilliantly designed flip-style shelter that truly acts as a fishing companion, not just a shelter!
The main feature that makes the Citadel Sidestep so righteous is the two-door, side-entry system. By putting the doors on the side rather than on the front, anglers don’t have to step over their holes, heater, rods, or other gear. It’s a simple, but highly practical feature that will make your life a lot easier out there – trust us!
At 98.5 by 71 inches and with a 75.5 inch height, this is quite a spacious ice shanty for two fishermen. Windows on the front and side are also present to ensure you can keep an eye on any tip-ups set up outside the shelter.
The front of this ice shanty is furthermore built with a particularly steep, vertical wall in order to create more room for hooksets and to avoid potential heater burns to the fabric.
The Citadel Sidestep is built with insulated 600 Denier fabric, so it’s pretty warm on its own, especially if you have two bodies in there. The frame is constructed from a lightweight alloy while the sled is a sturdy thermo-formed base. This bad boy weighs just over 100 pounds, so manually pulling it is probably not realistic.
In my opinion, the coolest (and most luxurious) component to this ice fishing shelter is the patented modular seating system with under-seat storage. There is a comfortable bench-style seat that easily fits two anglers, that can be folded up to reveal a foam-lined compartment beneath. The foam insert can be customized to accommodate virtually anything you can fit in there, including fishing rods. It’s a brilliant use of space that will keep your shanty from becoming cluttered – and the seating is darn comfy too!
All things considered, if you have the fishing funds to spring for an ice shanty like this, you’ll love the comfort, organization, and instant mobility it provides. No doubt a stellar choice from respected outfitter, Frabill.
Find more Frabill Citadel Sidestep Shelter information and reviews here.
13. Clam Nanook XL 2 Man Flip Style Ice ShelterPrice: $629.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be deployed in several different configurations in order to fish out in the open or fully sheltered
- Integrated seats (300 pound weight capacity) and sled
- Three doors total including a front symetry side-door system
- Overhead mesh storage
- Compatible with removable floors
- Spacious dimensions (23 square feet of fishing space) with a center height of 69 inches
- Packs down to 60 by 37 by 22 inches (including seats)
- 600 denier fabric is built rugged
- Not insulated - but designed with two vents for heater use
- Not impressively lightweight at 76 pounds yet still tows and pulls wonderfully
- Fairly expensive option
The Clam Nanook XL 2 Man Flip Style Ice Shelter is hands down one of the ultimate inclusive ice fishing systems for diehard solo anglers and duos.
This is a flip style shelter with integrated swivel seating and a sled, so you can pull it or tow it wherever you’d like on the ice and have a seat when you get there. It’s built from tough 600 denier fabric (uninsulated) and is absolutely made to last, so this is an ice fishing companion you’ll fish with for years!
For a two-man shelter, the Nanook XL is a spacious option measuring 92 by 61 inches deployed with a 69 inch center height – not too shabby! There is no floor to the Nanook XL, but there is a removable floor kit specially built for this model available. The floor will help to insulate the shelter and therefore result in less propane use if you’re using a heater and can furthermore be left installed when you go to break down the tent.
Perhaps the coolest feature of this shelter option is the fact that it has three doors! There is a rear door, and then a symmetrical two-door system on the front so each angler has their own entry. A simple but awesome feature! There is also some overhead mesh storage within the Nanook in order to stash some of your essentials.
This unit packs down to 60 by 37 by 22 inches including the seats and pulls wonderfully on the ice making it impressively mobile for the comfort it provides. No doubt one of the top options when it comes to solo angling or fishing with a partner!
Find more Clam Nanook XL 2 Man Flip Style Ice Shelter information and reviews here.
Ice Fishing Shelters Come in Many Shapes and Sizes
Take a moment to consider exactly how you target fish during a typical day of ice fishing. Do you prefer to set up and stay put, or "run-and-gun" around the lake until you find the fish?
There are a few different approaches to ice fishing shelters that are suited for either style of angling, so choose wisely!
Flip Style Ice Fishing Shanties
Flip style ice fishing tents are probably the most popular for their all-inclusive design that really sets you up for fishing.
These shelters are built onto a sled, so you can tow or drag the whole structure out onto the ice with ease. There are chairs (oftentimes removable) integrated into the design, so all you have to do is simply "flip-up" the frame and you've got yourself an ice fishing tent. If you're not feeling your spot on the water, flip it back down in just a few moments and sled over to the next spot!
Oftentimes flip style ice shanties can be modified to leave the front open while the back and sides remain erected in order to act as a windbreak, rather than being a fully enclosed structure. This is a great feature on nicer days where you want the option to get a little air and enjoy the scenery but still want the option to hunker down!
Flip style ice fishing shanties are typically built compact in order to be so rapidly deployable, so the headroom and storage space sometimes lack compared to hub style options. The good news is, they stay warmer!
Pop-Up or Hub Style Ice Fishing Shanties
Hub style ice fishing shelters are the most affordable, portable and often spacious style option when it comes to ice shanties.
These tents typically break down small enough to fit into the trunk of a vehicle and often come in a carry bag that can be easily walked with and deployed.
The walls are furthermore steep and the ceilings are high, so there's a lot of room in there. Great for piling in fishermen and gear, not so great for efficiently trapping your heat. Pop-up style shelters often call for higher-powered tent heaters for this reason.
Hub style ice shanties have to be staked down into the ice in order to fight the wind unlike flip style shelters that are built on a sled, so moving them around once out on the ice actively fishing can be a bit of a pain. There are also no chairs included, so chances are you'll need to purchase some additional gear in order to be fully set up.
Flooring For Your Ice Fishing Shanty
Ice fishing shelters don't have floors because well...you need to drill into the ice once you're in there! When you and your gear are in direct contact with the ice, you're much more susceptible to getting wet and therefore cold.
Just because you need to drill one or several holes within your ice shanty doesn't mean you can't incorporate some custom flooring to at least cover the floor space you're not fishing over!
A few easy and affordable options that are totally portable include:
- Dri-Dek Marine Surface Interlocking Tiles
- SafetyCare Interlocking Rubber Drainage Floor Mats
- Rubber-Cal Commercial Interlocking Anti-Fatigue Rubber Matting
Tent Heaters
Chances are if you're utilizing an ice fishing shanty, it's because conditions are COLD. While the protection from the elements an ice fishing tent provides is a huge help when it comes to combatting the chill, a portable propane heater will make a tremendous difference when it comes to all-day warmth.
There are many portable propane heaters that are suitable for enclosed spaces, and some that require ventilation, so ALWAYS practice caution and be mindful when utilizing any type of heating device in your ice shanty.
Mr. Heater's Buddy Heater is a really popular option for ice fishermen and blind hunters due to its quiet operation, extensive array of safety features, impressive portability and run times, and of course, awesome heat output.
Check out our list of the best tent heaters for some additional options suitable for ice fishing applications.
Ice Cleats
When you're tromping around on the ice all day, it's nice to have some added traction no matter how sure on your feet you think you might be.
Finding your spot, setting up your shelter and most of all exciting fishing moments can take you off your feet if you don't remain diligent regarding your footing - a pair of ice cleats from our top list that can be secured to your footwear will ensure you stay standing out there!
Ice Fishing Chairs
If you're not utilizing a flip-style ice fishing shelter, chances are there is not any included seating. If you're shacked up all day in your shanty, you'll certainly need some seating to remain comfortable and alert.
Anglers can choose between minimalist, ultralight seating options in order to keep their gear load low, or more luxurious fishing chairs if comfort is a priority during long sit times and if gear load is not an issue.
Some highly portable and compact options for minimalist seating include this retractable folding stool from Heartbeat, or this 2.2 pound tripod stool by TravelChair.
If you're towing rather than carrying or dragging your gear load, a few of our favorite options for all-day, or multi-day comfort include Earth Product's Ultimate Adjustable Fishing Chair and KingCamp's Heavy Duty Steel Folding Chair with a Cooler Bag and Side Table
Another option that could be right up your alley if warmth is your top concern could be The Hot Seat Heated Portable Chair, a USB powered seating option that radiates heat for hours utilizing a power bank.
Make sure to check out our top list of fishing chairs if you need some seating for your ice shanty, just be sure to consider the weight and the footing (on ice) of each option!
Ice Fishing Sleds
If you utilize a pop-up or hub style ice fishing shelter rather than a flip style shelter that slides on its own, chances are you could use the assistance of an ice fishing sled to transport your shanty and additional gear
Our list of the best ice fishing sleds has tracked down all the best options, both big and small, for effectively toting your shanty and equipment out on the hard water
