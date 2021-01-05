13 Best Ice Fishing Shanties: Compare Buy & Save

Our list of the best ice fishing shanties has tracked down the best pop-up and flip-style shelters so you can stay out of the elements and on the fish this cold-season!

Staying warm and comfortable is essential for enjoying a day of ice fishing. This makes an ice fishing shanty the ultimate hard-water piece of gear!

Ice Fishing Shelters Come in Many Shapes and Sizes

Take a moment to consider exactly how you target fish during a typical day of ice fishing. Do you prefer to set up and stay put, or "run-and-gun" around the lake until you find the fish?

There are a few different approaches to ice fishing shelters that are suited for either style of angling, so choose wisely!

Flip Style Ice Fishing Shanties

Flip style ice fishing tents are probably the most popular for their all-inclusive design that really sets you up for fishing.

These shelters are built onto a sled, so you can tow or drag the whole structure out onto the ice with ease. There are chairs (oftentimes removable) integrated into the design, so all you have to do is simply "flip-up" the frame and you've got yourself an ice fishing tent. If you're not feeling your spot on the water, flip it back down in just a few moments and sled over to the next spot!

Oftentimes flip style ice shanties can be modified to leave the front open while the back and sides remain erected in order to act as a windbreak, rather than being a fully enclosed structure. This is a great feature on nicer days where you want the option to get a little air and enjoy the scenery but still want the option to hunker down!

Flip style ice fishing shanties are typically built compact in order to be so rapidly deployable, so the headroom and storage space sometimes lack compared to hub style options. The good news is, they stay warmer!

Pop-Up or Hub Style Ice Fishing Shanties

Hub style ice fishing shelters are the most affordable, portable and often spacious style option when it comes to ice shanties.

These tents typically break down small enough to fit into the trunk of a vehicle and often come in a carry bag that can be easily walked with and deployed.

The walls are furthermore steep and the ceilings are high, so there's a lot of room in there. Great for piling in fishermen and gear, not so great for efficiently trapping your heat. Pop-up style shelters often call for higher-powered tent heaters for this reason.

Hub style ice shanties have to be staked down into the ice in order to fight the wind unlike flip style shelters that are built on a sled, so moving them around once out on the ice actively fishing can be a bit of a pain. There are also no chairs included, so chances are you'll need to purchase some additional gear in order to be fully set up.

Flooring For Your Ice Fishing Shanty

Ice fishing shelters don't have floors because well...you need to drill into the ice once you're in there! When you and your gear are in direct contact with the ice, you're much more susceptible to getting wet and therefore cold.

Just because you need to drill one or several holes within your ice shanty doesn't mean you can't incorporate some custom flooring to at least cover the floor space you're not fishing over!

A few easy and affordable options that are totally portable include:

Tent Heaters

Chances are if you're utilizing an ice fishing shanty, it's because conditions are COLD. While the protection from the elements an ice fishing tent provides is a huge help when it comes to combatting the chill, a portable propane heater will make a tremendous difference when it comes to all-day warmth.

There are many portable propane heaters that are suitable for enclosed spaces, and some that require ventilation, so ALWAYS practice caution and be mindful when utilizing any type of heating device in your ice shanty.

Mr. Heater's Buddy Heater is a really popular option for ice fishermen and blind hunters due to its quiet operation, extensive array of safety features, impressive portability and run times, and of course, awesome heat output.

Check out our list of the best tent heaters for some additional options suitable for ice fishing applications.

Ice Cleats

When you're tromping around on the ice all day, it's nice to have some added traction no matter how sure on your feet you think you might be.

Finding your spot, setting up your shelter and most of all exciting fishing moments can take you off your feet if you don't remain diligent regarding your footing - a pair of ice cleats from our top list that can be secured to your footwear will ensure you stay standing out there!

Ice Fishing Chairs

If you're not utilizing a flip-style ice fishing shelter, chances are there is not any included seating. If you're shacked up all day in your shanty, you'll certainly need some seating to remain comfortable and alert.

Anglers can choose between minimalist, ultralight seating options in order to keep their gear load low, or more luxurious fishing chairs if comfort is a priority during long sit times and if gear load is not an issue.

Some highly portable and compact options for minimalist seating include this retractable folding stool from Heartbeat, or this 2.2 pound tripod stool by TravelChair.

If you're towing rather than carrying or dragging your gear load, a few of our favorite options for all-day, or multi-day comfort include Earth Product's Ultimate Adjustable Fishing Chair and KingCamp's Heavy Duty Steel Folding Chair with a Cooler Bag and Side Table

Another option that could be right up your alley if warmth is your top concern could be The Hot Seat Heated Portable Chair, a USB powered seating option that radiates heat for hours utilizing a power bank.

Make sure to check out our top list of fishing chairs if you need some seating for your ice shanty, just be sure to consider the weight and the footing (on ice) of each option!

Ice Fishing Sleds

If you utilize a pop-up or hub style ice fishing shelter rather than a flip style shelter that slides on its own, chances are you could use the assistance of an ice fishing sled to transport your shanty and additional gear

Our list of the best ice fishing sleds has tracked down all the best options, both big and small, for effectively toting your shanty and equipment out on the hard water

