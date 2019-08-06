11 Best Fly Boxes: Your Buyer’s Guide

A trusty fly box is a massively underrated piece of fishing gear. Every angler requires a reliable and organized system of storing their flies!
There are many different styles of fly boxes that are geared towards different styles of fly fishing – check out our top list for the best available options for every angling scenario!
Whether you’re hopper-dropper fishing on your favorite creek or chasing saltwater species with big sloppy streamers, we’ve tracked down the best fly box options for you!
- 7 by 4 by 1 inches, 8 ounces
- Holds 66 to 100 flies
- Latchless waterproof closure
- Molded silicone slits
- Breathable design allows trapped internal moisture to escape
Here’s an interesting innovation in the fly box world from renowned outfitter, Tacky. The Flydrophobic SD Fly Box is a high quality option that features a unique breathable design that allows your flies to dry out within the box when closed!
Putting your flies back into a waterproof fly box before they’re properly dry can cause hook rusting and potential damage to natural fibers – the idea of the Flydrophobic SD is to allow your bugs to breath within the box to avoid any potential damage or corrosion! It’s a brilliant innovation that is well worth the cost when you consider the money you’ll likely save in the long run due to better tackle maintenance!
Aside from the unique breathable design, this Tacky box features waterproof magnetic closure, molded silicone slits and up to a 100 fly capacity.
For the fly fishermen out there who are serious about on the water organization and maintaining their tackle, this is an excellent go-to.
- 7 by 3.75 by 1 inches
- High capacity, holding up to 336 flies
- Latchless magnetic closure
- Silicone inserts
Here’s perhaps the gold standard when it comes to owning a highly organized, large capacity fly box for dries and nymphs. The Tacky Deluxe Fly Box is an excellent quality option for those anglers who require a truly extensive array of bugs out on the water.
This option has silicone inserts for up to 336 flies, so there’s no shortage of space with this one! If you often fish water where it’s neccessary to try all sorts of patterns, this is a great “bring-everything” option.
The magnetic closure of these boxes is snug and secure, and the silicone housing for the flies is of top quality. Tacky boxes can truly handle a lot of abuse, so you’ll own this unit for many years of fishing, and maybe even pass it on someday to an aspiring angler!
- 7 by 3.75 by 1.25 inches
- Holds up to 240 flies
- One side is for larger flies, while the other is for smaller flies – great for dropper fishing
- Polycarbonate box with Tacky silicone mats
- Latchless magnetic closure
The Tacky Collab Dropper Fly Box is highly comparable to the Deluxe Fly Box previously listed, but has dedicated one side of the box to housing larger flies.
The idea here is to set up your fly box with larger dries and terrestrials on one side, and smaller dries and nymphs on the other. If you’re a fan of fishing “hopper-dropper” rigs then this is a killer box for organization that can fit quite a few bugs (up to 240).
I myself do not get the opportunity to fish many hopper-dropper rigs, so I choose to fill the “hopper” side of the box containing the larger silicone slits with my freshwater streamer selection. I’ve also utilized this fly box on a recent trip to the Carribean for effectively storing crab and bonefish patterns.
This is a high capacity, reliable and impressively versatile fly box option that’s a great choice for all sorts of angling applications!
- 7 by 3.5 by 1 inches, 2.4 ounces
- Holds up to 72 flies up to size 2/0
- Rock-solid Polycarbonate box with clear lid
- Latchless magnetic closure
- Unique, tear-drop cutout silicone slit system
Here’s a stellar choice of fly box for larger sized bugs and streamers that features an impressive capacity for its dimensions.
The Big Bug Box by Tacky is built with an ultra-tough clear polycarbonate lid so you can see your bugs in there, and also features latchless magnetic closure.
The tear-drop silicone cutouts space your flies nicely and also allow for attaching hook sizes up to 2/0. Go ahead and fill this box with your big beefy hoppers and streamers, or set it up with an assortment of smaller and bigger flies – it’s up for anything!
Another stellar choice from Tacky.
- 7.4 by 4.3 by 0.6 inches, 2.6 ounces
- 156 internal foam slots
- Waterproof, silicone seal
- Highly affordable
The Super Slim Fly Box by SF is an awesome value, highly affordable option that will fit up to 156 smaller sized flies.
This box does not feature a silicone interior for hook attachment like some of the higher-end Tacky boxes listed here, but the foam pad is perfectly adequate for long term use. If you rather spend your money on some more flies and don’t mind occasionally ripping up the foam pad when removing your bugs, then this unit will serve you just fine.
The interior might not remain impeccable over time like silicone pads do, but the box does, however, feature a silicone gasket that makes it effectively waterproof.
Those seeking a slim fly box for slipping into a fly vest or waist pack will love the low profile of this option. If you’re fishing almost exclusively small bugs, this is an excellent go-to or backup box for the cost.
- Small, six compartment fly box perfect for organizing terrestrials
- Highly affordable
Here’s a super simple, smaller sized plastic fly box by Discountflies that’s perfect for stashing a set of terrestrial bugs or larger nymphs.
Every angler needs at least one super straightforward fly box. This unit simply has six compartments to separate your bugs. You can put tiny nymphs and dries in here, but it’s best suited for quick and easy access to your bigger bugs for applications like dropper fishing.
There are furthermore 12 decent quality terrestrial trout flies included with this purchase so it already comes stuffed with bugs! Crickets, ants, hoppers, and beetles are all included, so this purchase will give you some fish-ammo as well as a simple, but reliable fly box.
- 6 by 3.5 by 1 inches
- “Wheatley” style, aluminum fly box
- Rippled foam on one side and 16 individual spring compartments on the other
- includes 50 dry/parachute flies and 50 nymphs/streamers
Here’s a killer large capacity fly box option for those that have a love for Wheatley style boxes containing individual spring compartments. You also get 100 assorted flies with this purchase, making it an excellent value buy for those who are just getting into fly fishing and need some tackle too!
This larger-sized box from Barnsley Fly Co. features a rippled foam pad on one side and individual compartments for housing smaller flies on the other. It’s a neat design that gives you two different ways to stash your bugs, allowing for a nice degree of organization.
It’s not a waterproof option, nor will it float if dropped in the water, so keep that in mind if you’re a highly active wade fisherman, or need something for use on the water.
There are 50 dry flies and 50 nymphs/streamers included with this purchase that are of impressive quality considering the price point here. The fly assortment gives you a bit of everything, so you’re more than ready to hit the water!
All in all, this choice of fly box is well worth the cost for the included flies alone – no doubt a great value buy from Barnsley Fly Co.
- 8.75 by 6.5 by 2 inches
- Double-sided, able to hold upwards of 400 flies
- Durable ABD plastic covers allow you to see your flies
- Waterproof and sealed with rubber gaskets so it floats if dropped in the water
- Fits both large and small flies nicely
Here’s a super high-capacity fly box option by Kingfisher that’s a perfect fit for your boat bag, float tube or fishing kayak compartment.
This waterproof unit can hold upwards of 400 flies and will float if dropped in the water due to the rubber gaskets. This makes it a great “on-the-water” option for boaters, SUP, kayak, or float tube fly fishermen. It’s nice knowing if your big box of flies goes overboard, you’re covered!
The foam inserts for flies are not of the best quality, but both sides of the box are more than adequate for longterm use. This option fits large flies nicely, so you can organize streamers and larger terrestrials/nymphs on one side, and your smaller dries and nymphs on the other.
For those seeking an affordable, high capacity fly box that will last through many seasons of fishing, this is a great go-to.
- 11 by 6 by 1.5 inches
- For big flies, with big hooks
- Includes a set of Tacky Wishbones for better organizing articulated flies
- Silicone mats with long slits for securing the biggest of flies
Here’s the tackle box you’re looking for if you need something to properly house your large saltwater streamers and sloppy articulated flies.
The Predator Box by Tacky is a large, 11 inch long, clear-top fly box with silicone slits running down the length of the box. This is the solution for those frustrating attempts at stuffing your big streamers into traditional size/style fly boxes.
Tacky even includes a set of “wishbones” for better organization/orientation of your articulated streamers.
This is definitely a larger, more cumbersome fly box that is not ideal to carry on your person but is a stellar option for bringing aboard your fishing vessel or float tube.
- Small size is 10.5 by 7.25 inches, Large size is 10 by 16 and XL size is 15 by 16 inches
- Simply rolls up to conceal and protect your flies!
- Low profile, high capacity option
- Built-in foam spacers prevent flies from being crushed and allow for airflow
- Foam pad for securing streamers and larger flies
Here’s a different approach to the traditional fly box by Fishpond that is a brilliant innovation in streamer storage. The Sushi Roll Streamer Storage System allows you to stash a ton of larger flies in a low profile and super easy to access rollable foam panel.
There is not a ton of organization potential with this one, it’s essentially just a single foam pad for securing flies. That being said, the Sushi Roll is meant for storing larger streamers and saltwater flies, so you shouldn’t have any issue identifying the patterns you’re looking for.
A unique but effective approach to fly fishing tackle storage that might be perfect for your needs depending on your angling style.
- 6 by 4 by 1.5 inches, 7 ounces
- Wood box featuring a classic fly inlay
- Built from black walnut, birdseye maple, cherry, sycamore, abalone shell and brass
- Can hold somewhere between 30 and 80 flies depending on the size (can accommodate larger flies)
- Latchless magnetic closure
Here’s a seriously classy fly box option by Orvis for the traditionalist fly fishermen out there who appreciate a sharp aesthetic.
The Blackfoot Fly Box from the A.L. Swanson River Series by Orvis is a gorgeous, medium-capacity option that’s suitable for most freshwater fishing applications. It’s crafted from black walnut, birdseye maple, cherry, sycamore, abalone shell, and brass, featuring a wet fly inlay on the front.
This fly box certainly isn’t cheap, but it has a striking aesthetic for the right type of angler, and would also make a wonderful and thoughtful gift for any fly fisherman or woman.
The rippled foam pads on either side of the fly box are capable of holding streamers and larger dries, but probably best suited for smaller bugs – especially if you want to maximize your space.
Good news is, the Blackfoot at least features latchless magnetic closure, so you get some of the sought after features of modern fly boxes!