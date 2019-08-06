11 Best Fly Boxes: Your Buyer’s Guide

A trusty fly box is a massively underrated piece of fishing gear. Every angler requires a reliable and organized system of storing their flies!

There are many different styles of fly boxes that are geared towards different styles of fly fishing – check out our top list for the best available options for every angling scenario!

Whether you’re hopper-dropper fishing on your favorite creek or chasing saltwater species with big sloppy streamers, we’ve tracked down the best fly box options for you!