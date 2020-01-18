9 Best Heated Hats: The Ultimate List

Three heat settings with a max hat of 130 degrees

Max battery life of 4.5 hours

Fleece-lined softshell is quite warm on its own

Exterior is effectively water-resistant

5 Volt 3000mAh power bank is low profile and has a 4-LED battery life indicator

Machine washable

The ActionHeat 5V Battery Heated Winter Hat is without a doubt one of the most reliable and highest quality options of heated hats on the market.

This option has three heat settings that reach up to 130 degrees F and a max battery life of 4.5 hours, so it provides some powerhouse warmth. The hat is furthermore quite cozy and warm on its own, built with a fleece-lined softshell.

The exterior material is effectively water-resistant so you won’t get damp or damage the internal wiring if things get wet, and the included 5 Volt 3000mAh power bank is nice and low profile and out of the way. There’s even a battery-life indicator integrated into the battery so you know just how much juice you have left.

A bit expensive yes, but all in all this option is likely the most reliable and top-performing bang for your buck.