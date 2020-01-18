9 Best Heated Hats: The Ultimate List

Everyone knows that keeping your head warm is key to maintaining a comfortable body temperature when out in the cold. A toasty beanie, scarf, or earmuffs can do a lot when it comes to staying warm, but sometimes you need a little extra heat when the mercury really drops!
Our list of the best heated hats will point you in the direction of the top options on the market for ensuring complete and total head-warmth, no matter what mother nature throws your way!
- Three heat settings with a max hat of 130 degrees
- Max battery life of 4.5 hours
- Fleece-lined softshell is quite warm on its own
- Exterior is effectively water-resistant
- 5 Volt 3000mAh power bank is low profile and has a 4-LED battery life indicator
- Machine washable
The ActionHeat 5V Battery Heated Winter Hat is without a doubt one of the most reliable and highest quality options of heated hats on the market.
This option has three heat settings that reach up to 130 degrees F and a max battery life of 4.5 hours, so it provides some powerhouse warmth. The hat is furthermore quite cozy and warm on its own, built with a fleece-lined softshell.
The exterior material is effectively water-resistant so you won’t get damp or damage the internal wiring if things get wet, and the included 5 Volt 3000mAh power bank is nice and low profile and out of the way. There’s even a battery-life indicator integrated into the battery so you know just how much juice you have left.
A bit expensive yes, but all in all this option is likely the most reliable and top-performing bang for your buck.
-
- Three heat settings with a max heat of 131 degrees F
- Max battery life is about 8 hours
- 7.4V 2200mah polymer lithium battery is low profile
- Knitted shell and fleece liner
- Multiple color choices available
The SVSPT Battery Heated Beanie is one of the best value options on the market when it comes to a quality heated hat for the cost.
This is a very standard aesthetic beanie that’s offered in a few different colors. There is a knitted shell and a fleece liner, and the battery is effectively out of the way and low profile, making this a normal looking and feeling beanie despite the fact that it’s heated.
There are three heat settings, the most powerful reaching up to 131 degrees F, and an impressive max battery life of 8 hours. If you’re seeking a heated hat for all-day warmth, this is likely the best choice for you. Considering the fair price point of this option and quality construction, this hat truly has it going on.
-
- Three heat settings with a max heat setting just under 150 degrees F
- Max battery life of 6.5 hours
- 100% Acrylic fabric
- Several available color options
- Recommended hand wash
Autocastle builds some great quality heated hats for the price point that heat up warmer than most other available options if you’re seeking something truly toasty.
The Insulated Fleece Skull Beanie is an acrylic hat with a somewhat unique patterned-woven look to it. It might not be as soft and cozy to the touch as some of the alternative options listed here, but it is nonetheless a warm and well-constructed choice. Most importantly, the wiring and included battery are well rated for reliability and overall performance.
The max battery life is 6.5 hours, while the max temperature setting is a roasting 150 degrees F! Those who really want to crank the heat will find this is likely the heated hat worth buying.
-
- Three heat settings with a max heat setting just under 150 degrees F
- Max battery life of 6.5 hours
- 100% Acrylic fabric
- Two different style options
- Recommended hand wash
Here’s another heated hat option by Autocastle that’s quite comparable to the option previously listed when it comes to max heat and battery stats.
The Windproof Heated Hat is powered by the same strength battery as the model previously listed, and also built from the same acrylic material. The only real difference is the aesthetic of the hat.
There are two different styles to choose from, both of which provide some solid wind and wetness defense due to the materials used for construction. With a max heat of just under 150 degrees, Autocastle’s hats are truly some of the toastiest.
It should be noted that the heated hats built by this brand take up to five minutes to heat up rather than the 30 to 60 second rapid warm-up times not uncommon elsewhere in the industry. These hats are also recommended to be hand washed rather than machine washed, so there’s a touch more maintenance involved if that’s an important factor to you.
-
- Three heat settings with a max heat around 158 degrees F
- Polyester construction heats through carbon fiber filaments
- USB charging interface inside (5 Volt battery not included)
- Machine washable
The S28esong Heated Hat is a great budget option for those looking for a particularly affordable heated hat.
This is a standard, no-frills polyester beanie that does not include a battery for heating, so you’ll have to purchase a 5 Volt rechargeable battery if you don’t already own one. There is also a bit of wiring externally visible with this hat, so it’s arguably less attractive of an option depending on your preference.
Although utilizing your own battery is not ideal (and furthermore explains the low price tag) this hat can reach up to 158 degrees F, so it’s a super warm option compared to the competition overall. The battery life will depend on the strength of the battery you pair it with. This hat is also machine washable, which is definitely a bonus when it comes to brainless maintenance.
For those that already own a compatible battery, this is a supremely toasty choice offered at quite a reasonable price point.
-
- Three heat settings with a max heat of 131 degrees F
- Max battery life of about 8 hours
- 7.4V 2200mAh Li-ion battery slips nice and low profile into the neck portion
- External material is Polyester Elastane while the internal material is shake grain velvet
- Can be worn in a variety of styles
- Multiple sizes available
The Sun Will Battery Heated Balaclava is a great choice of heated headwear for those seeking a truly warm option for deep winter, full-coverage warmth.
Utilizing a balaclava is a game-changer when temps are really low. It provides you with the option to not only cover your head, but also your neck and face, effectively eliminating any cold drafts that might enter your torso from the top down. You can wear a balaclava in a variety of ways, allowing you to adapt to a wide range of conditions with more versatility than a heated hat.
The external material of this garment is built from a polyester elastane for weather resistance and stretch while the internal material is shake grain velvet for a nice and soft feel.
The highest of the three heat settings is about 131 degrees F, and the max battery life is an impressive 8 hours, so this bad boy is built with some impressive power and runtime. The battery is furthermore built nice and low profile as to be effectively out of the way no matter what you’re up to.
All things considered, this is a highly reliable, well-built option of heated headwear that offers greater versatility and overall function than traditional heated beanies.
-
- Three heat settings with a max hat of 130 degrees
- Max battery life of 4.5 hours
- Water-resistant softshell outer, heat-trapping insulated mid-layer, and breathable fleece lining
- 5 Volt 3000mAh power bank is low profile and has a 4-LED battery life indicator
- Multiple ways to wear
- Machine washable
The ActionHeat 5V Battery Heated Fleece Balaclava is the ultimate option of heated headwear for action-packed winter athletes seeking the best of the best when it comes to high-speed, low-drag warmth that won’t slow you down.
This balaclava is built to be exceptionally weather resistant as well as minimally bulky, so it’s a great layer for active outdoorsmen and women even before the added heat the 5 Volt 3000mAh power bank provides. There’s a water-resistant softshell outer, heat-trapping insulated mid-layer, and a breathable fleece lining, so this is mindfully built garment – not just a hat with some integrated heating elements.
The max heat setting is not the highest in the industry at around 130 degrees, but it still totally holds its own, especially when you consider the inherent added heat of a balaclava versus a beanie.
-
- Max heat between 100 and 108 degrees Fahrenheit
- About 5 hours of battery life
- Lightweight fleece construction is soft to the touch and warm on its own
- Adjustable, one size fits most design
The THERMO GEAR Heated Fleece Ear Warmer is a stellar option of heated headwear for those who are seeking some powered heat for their top half, but aren’t necessarily a fan of wearing hats.
This ear warmer is built with a lightweight fleece construction, so it’s quite low profile compared to traditional heated hats and furthermore warm on its own without turning on the power. The max heat is not particularly impressive at about 108 degrees F, but it’s perfect for giving your ears a heat-boost when you need it most.
It’s a highly adjustable option that will fit virtually any sized head, so this is a fit for you no matter who you are. Best of all, this garment packs nice and compact in a day pack or even jacket pocket so you can bring it along wherever it is that you’re battling the cold!
-
- Three different heating levels
- Max battery life around 7 hours
- Soft, micro-polyester fleece is quite warm on its own
- 5 Volt power bank can be used to charge other devices when not heating the scarf
- Machine washable
The Volt Rechargeable Heated Scarf is a great alternative to a heated hat that might be preferred for its versatile applications and style depending on who you are.
This heated garment has three heat levels and a max battery life of 7 hours – so it’s an all-day option. It’s furthermore built from a soft micro-polyester fleece making it super plush and cozy, even before powering it up. It’s an awesome added layer for keeping warm that gives you the option of adding in some powered heat without it even looking like a heated-garment.
The 5 Volt power bank can furthermore be used as a charger for your other devices, adding even more versatility to this nifty piece of apparel.