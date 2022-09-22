11 Best Heated Pants: Compare, Buy & Save

Our top list of heated pants will steer you in the right direction whatever your cold-weather under or outerwear needs might be!

When temperatures get truly frigid, your bottom half is often overlooked. For those in need of some truly toasty apparel , a pair of heated pants or underwear is a must.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Heated Pants Are a Brilliant Tool For Many Contexts

There are many scenarios in which heated pants and underwear are an absolute game-changing tool for enduring the cold.

There are great options for active outdoor enthusiasts who battle the winter cold while skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and more that don't restrict motion, as well as some particularly toasty options for less active winter pastimes like ice fishing and still-hunting that really call for some added heat!

Outdoor winter chores are also made far more manageable when you don't have to freeze out there!

Whatever it is that you either endure or enjoy doing most during the cold months of the year, chances are a pair of heated pants or underwear will be a saving grace!

Heated Underwear

Your base layer is your first line of defense against the elements, so it goes without saying that it's a pivotal garment for trapping your body heat. While cotton, wool and synthetic base layer options have come a long way when it comes to insulation, if temps are truly frigid why not ensure your absolute warmth with a heated base garment?

We've tracked down a few different heated underwear options above that are suitable for a range of applications.

Heated Motorcycle Pants

Those who ride know that even mild temperatures can become unbearably cold with the added wind chill of highway riding.

Heated pants, pant liners, or underwear can make all the difference when it comes to keeping warm on the road, while many options are furthermore compatible with your bike's powersource meaning battery life and heat strength isn't an issue on long rides.

There are several options above great for use as a base, mid or outer layer while riding in low temps.

More or less any low profile heated base layer will work well for motorcycle riding, but Gerbing's 12V Motorcycle Heated Pant Liner can plug directly into your bike's power source, making it our top pick.

Some of our favorite options for heated motorcycle pants to be used as outerwear while exposed on the road include:

Heated Pants For Hunting

Late season hunters know how brutally cold it can get out there in the field - especially if you're still-hunting in a tree stand or blind. For those sportsmen that do battle with the cold in search of game, a pair of heated base layer bottoms beneath your waterproof hunting pants, or a heated exterior shell can be a game-changer.

Some of our favorite heated pants and base layers for hunting applications include:

Mobile Warming Women's Heated Ion Pant - a great antimicrobial base layer that's low profile and high heat, as well as Bluetooth controlled

Mobile Warming 7.4V Men's Primer Heated Baselayer Pant - a highly versatile antimicrobial, high-stretch heated base layer featuring long run times and Bluetooth control

If camouflage is not an issue on your hunts, some top options of heated weather-resistant shells include:

Don't overlook other heated garments if you're trying to set yourself up with a truly impermeable cold-defense system!

There are countless remarkably effective and discrete pieces of heated apparel on the market, including garments you may not think about having powered heat like heated gloves, hats, socks, insoles, and more!

Heated jackets and heated vests are furthermore a wonderful way to maintain the warmth of your core and will pair with your new toasty pants nicely. Make sure to check all the boxes of whatever your cold-weather hobbies call for!