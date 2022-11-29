11 Best Fly Boxes: Your Buyer’s Guide

7 by 4 by 1 inches, 8 ounces

Holds 66 to 100 flies

Latchless waterproof closure

Molded silicone slits

Breathable design allows trapped internal moisture to escape

Here’s an interesting innovation in the fly box world from renowned outfitter, Tacky. The Flydrophobic SD Fly Box is a high-quality option that features a unique breathable design that allows your flies to dry out within the box when closed!

Putting your flies back into a waterproof fly box before they’re properly dry can cause hook rusting and potential damage to natural fibers – the idea of the Flydrophobic SD is to allow your bugs to breathe within the box to avoid any potential damage or corrosion! It’s a brilliant innovation that is well worth the cost when you consider the money you’ll likely save in the long run due to better tackle maintenance!

Aside from the unique breathable design, this Tacky box features a waterproof magnetic closure, molded silicone slits and up to a 100 fly capacity.

For the fly fishermen out there who are serious about on the water organization and maintaining their tackle, this is an excellent go-to.