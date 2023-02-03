9 Best Ice Fishing Rod Cases: Compare & Save

Hauling all of your ice fishing gear out onto the hard water is no easy task. When it comes to effectively storing and transporting your rod setups, an ice fishing rod case is an invaluable tool to own.
Our top list of the best ice fishing rod cases has highlighted a variety of different style carry systems that will enable you to bring all of your favorite combos out on the lake, without the hassle!
-
1. Editor’s Choice: Eskimo Ice Fishing Rod LockersPros:
Cons:
- Available in both 32 and 42-inch sizing
- Holds up to four ice combos
- No-Snag rod tubes eliminate eyelet interference and makes sliding rods in and out of the tubes easier
- Built with abrasion-resistant 600 denier outer fabric for longterm integrity
- Zippered middle gear locker with mesh storage sleeve accommodates and secures bait, tackle, and other gear.
- Adjustable securing straps keep rod combos in place
- Comfortable carry handle and integrated shoulder strap
- Premium and durable YKK zippers for no-nonsense operation
- Expensive option
- Outer material and inherent construction is water resistant, not waterproof
- No color options
The Eskimo Ice Fishing Rod Locker is our top pick for the overall best ice fishing rod case. Offering a safe and tangle-free rod storage system, ergonomic carry options, and loads of mindfully integrated storage for additional gear, this option is a brilliant go-to for most scenarios.
Available in 32 or 42-inch sizing depending on your rod combos, the Eskimo Rod Locker employs four No-Snag rod tubes which eliminate eyelet interference and makes sliding your rods in and out of the case a breeze. Each end of the case opens up to reveal two tubes, so you stash two rods on either side. The center zippered compartment remains free for storing tackle, bait, and other essential gear, while a mesh zippered sleeve for packing slimmer items further heightens organization potential.
Built with abrasion-resistant 600 denier outer fabric for long-term integrity, Eskimo has built a product here that’s intended to handle the abuses of ice fishing. Unlike hard cases, this rod locker is not totally waterproof, so keep that in mind and do your best to refrain from placing it in puddles and this should be a non-issue.
Equipped with both an ergonomic handle and an integrated shoulder strap, carrying this rod case out onto the hard water is made simple whether or not you employ an ice fishing sled.
A bit on the pricy side yes, but we nonetheless find this innovative option from Eskimo to be of excellent value for the die-hard ice angler.
Find more Eskimo Ice Fishing Rod Lockers information and reviews here.
-
2. StrikerICE Transporter Ice Fishing Rod CasePrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be utilized as a gear bag or as a backpack to accommodate a TON of ice fishing equipment
- Can fit and protect up to five 36-inch rods within 1.75-inch diameter rigid tubes
- Includes top access to a large compartment for tip-ups, skimmers, gloves, and other gear
- Four spacious side compartments for stashing additional gear
- Rigid construction featuring a rugged Endura fabric exterior
- External D-rings for securing more cumbersome pieces of gear
- Great travel bag due to gear capacity and backpack straps
- Expensive option
- Cannot accommodate longer ice rod combos greater than 36-inches
- No color options
The StrikerICE Transporter Ice Fishing Rod Case is without a doubt one of the ultimate options when it comes to BIG gear loads and a need for coherent organization. If you’re seeking a hands-free carry system for stashing lots of rods and a plethora of additional equipment, be sure to give this one a look!
This innovative backpack system can fit and protect up to five 36-inch rods within compartmentalized 1.75-inch diameter rigid tubes. Each ice combo has its own designated space, so you can gracefully place and remove your rigs from the case without worrying about tangling.
It also includes top access to a large compartment that’s perfect for stashing tip-ups, skimmers, gloves, and other gear. The brand has also equipped this beast with four spacious side compartments for mindfully packing additional accessories. External D-rings furthermore go on to offer a place to clip more cumbersome pieces of gear such as bait buckets or a fishing chair – so there is no shortage of storage and organization potential here.
It should be noted that the Transporter Case is a particularly stellar option for use as an ice fishing travel bag. If you’re chasing fish a long way from home, this is a wonderful travel companion for packing a large, organized gear load and plenty of rods!
Find more StrikerICE Transporter Ice Fishing Rod Case information and reviews here.
-
3. Striker Ice Fishing Rod CasePrice: $73.74Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stores and protects up to four ice rods ranging from 32 to 38 inches
- Built from 600D Endura fabric with hard poly inner shell
- Includes a zippered fabric tackle compartment that attaches to the inside of the case via velcro
- Each rod slides into its own fabric sleeve for secure stowing.
- Equipped with four bait protectors; vinyl wraps with velcro to sheath any exposed tackle with potential to snag onto fabric
- Awesome lightweight option for minimalist anglers
- One continuous three-way zipper for easy opening.
- Fairly expensive option
- Lacks a shoulder strap or hands-free carry system
- No color options
The Striker Ice Fishing Rod Case is a unique and brilliantly designed innovation in rod and gear transport that nicely accommodates up to four 38-inch rod combos, as well as a fair degree of tackle. If you’re seeking a high-quality, minimalist option for safely storing and transporting your ice combos, this is a great go-to offering low weight and coherent organization that’s well worth the price point.
Built from 600D Endura fabric with a hard poly inner shell, the brand has made sure to engineer a rock-solid case here that will effectively shield your ice rods from harm. Each rod slides into its own designated fabric sleeve for secure stowing, so you furthermore don’t need to worry about your rigs tangling despite the slim profile and minimalist design here. Four bait protectors; vinyl wraps with velcro to sheath any exposed tackle, go on to further prevent frustrating snags within the case.
Arguably coolest and most practical of all, the brand has included a zippered fabric tackle compartment that attaches to the inside of the case via velcro. It’s a brilliant design feature that keeps your tackle neatly organized as opposed to case options which simply leave room for additional gear within the main storage compartment.
Our only real complaint here is the lack of a shoulder strap for hands-free carry considering the high-speed/low-drag design. This rod case is easily carried utilizing the integrated handle, but it would be nice to wear it as a sling due to its lightweight and slim profile.
Exceptionally portable and durable and sporting an impressive capacity for gear despite its very manageable size and minimalist design, Striker has no doubt engineered a winner with this one.
Find more Striker Ice Fishing Rod Case information and reviews here.
-
4. Eagle Claw Ice Rod & Accessory CasePrice: $86.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Measures 43 by 12 by 7 inches and accommodates up to six ice combos
- Adjustable foam inserts keep rods snug and secure
- Room for additional gear on each end of the case, as well as below the nested rods
- Fits longer ice rods nicely
- Four locking point latches
- Fair price point
- Size may be a bit cumbersome to carry longer distances without an ice fishing sled
- No hands-free carry option
- Complaints about the integrity of the latches
The Eagle Claw Ice Rod & Accessory Case is a 43 by 12 by 7-inch hard case that accommodates up to six ice combos. Featuring a high rod capacity and room for additional gear on each end of the case, as well as below the nested rods, this is a solid go-to for gear-heavy ice anglers.
Fishermen with particularly long ice rods will find a friend here due to the generous length, but keep the more cumbersome size of this option in mind if you don’t employ an ice sled and plan on carrying this case yourself – there is no hands-free carry option.
The inside of the box features handy adjustable foam inserts to keep rods nice and snug and secure, so they won’t rattle around in there while you’re on the move. The compartment for additional gear, however, should be strategically packed so as to not allow jumbling if the case is turned upside down in transit.
Eagle Claw has built this rod case with four locking point latches, so if you feel the need to slap a padlock on this box, you can.
All things considered, this is a highly versatile option for rod transport and beyond that will excel on the ice as well as in a variety of other situations.
Find more Eagle Claw Ice Rod & Accessory Case information and reviews here.
-
5. Plano Ice Rod TransportPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to six ice rod combos in addition to other gear
- Lightweight EVA construction with high-density protective foam ensures your gear is safe
- Roughly 38 by 11 inch interior provides a plethora of storage space
- Convenient carry handle
- Reverse coil zipper for smooth operating
- Expensive option
- Lacks any real interior organization
- No color options
The Plano Ice Rod Transport is a simple and straightforward option for carrying up to six rod combos and miscellaneous gear onto the ice that offers ample storage capacity, and a rock-solid construction. True to the brand’s reputation, this carry case is built to handle some heavy abuse and will last through many seasons of ice fishing.
Built with a lightweight EVA design with high-density protective foam, this high-integrity rod-tote ensures your gear is safe to and from the ice, as well as in storage. Measuring roughly 38 by 11 inches, the interior compartment nicely accommodates longer ice rod combos and provides a plethora of storage space for additional gear – especially if you don’t max out the six rod capacity.
There is, unfortunately (or fortunately depending on your preference) a lack of interior organization potential, so the rod case is simply foam on the inside – almost like a gun case. The design snugs down on your rod combos nicely to prevent tangling but does not feature any designated space for stashing accessories, so you’ll have to pack extra items strategically.
Equipped with an ergonomic carry handle and a reverse coil zipper for continuous smooth operation, Plano has hit all the bases here when it comes to prolonged functionality.
A great choice for intensive ice fishing expeditions and casual days out on the lake alike, you can’t go wrong with this trusty rod case!
Find more Plano Ice Rod Transport information and reviews here.
-
6. MTM Ice Fishing Rod BoxPrice: $45.81Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 36 by 10.2 by 5.2 inch rugged polypropylene design holds up to eight rods with space for tackle and tip ups
- Notched foam padding securely holds rods
- Strong snapping, lockable latches
- Four additional small accessory compartments
- Large carry handle
- Made in the USA
- Great price point
- No hands-free carry option
- Must mindfully pack the accessory compartments in order to avoid your smaller pieces of gear rattling around
- Will not accommodate particularly long ice combos over 36-inches
The MTM Ice Fishing Rod Box is a stellar option for ice anglers who prefer to bring a plethora of rod combos out onto the ice. Able to accommodate up to eight rods with spare space for tackle and tip-ups, you can almost bring your entire arsenal out with this bad boy!
Featuring a 36 by 10.2 by 5.2-inch rugged polypropylene design, this rod case is built truly tough. The material won’t mind the coldest of conditions, so it should never crack or chip on you. Your rods are furthermore secured by notched foam padding, so they are nicely cushioned in the event you drop the case, or give it a good rattle while snowmobiling out to your favorite spot.
Four additional small accessory compartments are included in the design, but they will allow your gear to bounce and jumble around, so make sure to mindfully pack your items when utilizing them.
Equipped with strong snapping, lockable latches, you can furthermore place a padlock on this rod case for added security while traveling, or whenever you feel the need to.
Built in the USA and offered at a very reasonable price point considering the capacity for gear and durable construction method, we find the MTM Ice Fishing Rod Box to be an excellent value option for most ice-angling scenarios.
Find more MTM Ice Fishing Rod Box information and reviews here.
-
7. Nordic Legend Aurora Series 6-Rod Ice BagPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Padded compartment holds up to six rigged ice combos while exterior pockets offer storage for accessories
- Exterior dimensions measure 33 by 9 by 8 inches
- Interior hook 'n' loop strap closures secure your rods for increased organization
- Water-resistant 600D polyester construction
- Extra-large zippers resist freezing
- Includes a carry handle as well as a shoulder strap
- Fair price point
- Will not accommodate particularly long rod combos
- Storage-rich design is not ideal for ice fishermen seeking a minimalist carry system
- Some anglers might not like the graphic on the face of the case
The Nordic Legend Aurora Series 6-Rod Ice Bag is a brilliant option for gear-heavy anglers seeking a hands-free rod carry system with a high capacity for additional ice fishing accessories.
With exterior dimensions measuring 33 by 9 by 8 inches, the Aurora Series Bag has a capacity for up to six rigged ice combos, while exterior pockets offer ample storage for accessories. Interior hook & loop strap closures nicely secure your rods for increased organization, so you can avoid your rigs tangling within the bag.
Built with a water-resistant 600D polyester construction, this bag should handle the abuses of ice fishing just fine unless you’re particularly hard on your gear – so be mindful of the materials used here if you want to maximize life span.
Equipped with a carry handle as well as a shoulder strap, both carrying and wearing this simple and straightforward option is made easy. The brand has also outfitted this case with extra-large zippers to resist freezing – a simple, but underrated feature in our opinion.
One thing to note here is the shorter 33-inch length – if you fish with ice rods that are longer than average, this carry system will not work for you.
All things considered, we find this option from Nordic Legend to be a stellar budget choice for gear-heavy ice fishermen seeking a rod case that offers ample storage and organization potential.
Find more Nordic Legend Aurora Series 6-Rod Ice Bag information and reviews here.
-
8. Vexan Ice Fishing Rod & Tackle BagPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 36.5 by 4 by 9 inch dimensions can accommodate up to eight rods
- Padded lightweight denier shell
- Velcro strapping system keeps your rods from becoming tangled
- Three external zippered pockets facilitate loads of extra gear such as tip-ups
- Includes an adjustable shoulder strap
- Fair price point
- A few color options to choose from
- Carry case is effectively water resistant and quick-drying, but not waterproof
- Long term integrity of the fabric is questionable
- Although it can accommodate upwards of eight rods, this is not a particularly large bag, so storing more than six combos might feel a bit cluttered
The Vexan Ice Fishing Rod & Tackle Bag is a wonderful budget option that’s great for the ice angler who’s known to carry a ton of rods out onto the hard water. Able to accommodate up to eight ice combos, this simple and straightforward carry option is built from a padded lightweight denier shell and includes three external zippered pockets to facilitate heaps of extra gear.
Measuring 36.5 by 4 by 9 inches, the Vexan Rod & Tackle Bag remains impressively compact and portable despite its generous capacity for gear. Most ice rods will fit just fine in there, but particularly long combos might max out the bag length.
Also in regard to the bag’s size, it should be noted that if you’re going to max this option out and pack it with eight rods, be sure to mindfully secure all of your rigging in order to avoid line and tackle tangles. A Velcro strapping system is integrated to keep your rods from becoming jumbled, but the smaller size of the bag means your rods will be inherently quite close to each other, so be aware of that fact.
Equipped with an adjustable shoulder strap, the brand has furthermore provided you with a hands-free carry option so you can really maximize what you bring out onto the ice – especially if you don’t employ an ice sled.
Available in a few different color options, you can even personalize this rod case to your preferred aesthetic, or color-match it with your shanty and other equipment.
Find more Vexan Ice Fishing Rod & Tackle Bag information and reviews here.
-
9. Celsius Basic Ice Rod Storage CasePrice: $32.33Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Budget carry system for up to three rods and assorted gear
- Approximate dimensions are 33 by 10 by 6 inches
- Exterior zippered pocket can be utilized to stash additional gear
- Includes interior velcro rod straps for keeping your rods and rigging apart
- Carry handle and shoulder strap included
- Does not offer any real padding for your rods and gear
- Length of the bag is not enough to accommodate longer ice rod setups
- Complaints that the interior velcro rod straps do not always effectively keep rigged rods from tangling
- Long term integrity is questionable
The Celsius Basic Ice Rod Storage Case is a budget option for effectively carrying up to three rods, as well as some additional gear. You get what you pay for with this one, so serious ice fishermen seeking a high-quality carry bag will want to look elsewhere. That being said, those ice anglers who only get on the hard water a few days a year will find a reliable friend here that performs just fine in most scenarios!
This is a soft case offering next to no padding for your rods, so you’ll still want to treat this option with care. The approximate dimensions are 33 by 10 by 6 inches, so be sure your ice combos don’t exceed the bag length before purchasing.
While this is a truly minimalist design, the brand has at least included interior velcro rod straps for keeping your rigging apart. There is also an exterior zippered pocket present that can be utilized to stash some small items and additional gear.
Where this ice fishing rod case really excels (aside from its low price point) is the fact that it features both a handle and shoulder strap, enabling hands-free carry when you have loads of other gear to haul.
For those anglers willing to leave the bells and whistles behind, this bare-bones option from Celsius will serve you just fine!
Find more Celsius Basic Ice Rod Storage Case information and reviews here.
