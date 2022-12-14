30 Best Gifts For Ice Fishermen: The Ultimate List

Seeking a special and thoughtful gift for an avid ice fisherman or woman who lives for exciting days on the hard water? Our top list of the best gifts for ice fishermen has pinned down some stellar prizes for each and every style ice angler, no matter their experience or tactics. Featuring game-changing tools, gadgets, apparel, and more for making the most out of ice season, there’s bound to be something here for every sportsman and woman on your gift list!
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether the ice angler you’re shopping for utilizes a shelter on the ice or not, owning a portable radiant heater is an absolute game changer when it comes to remaining nice and warm while ice fishing. Outdoorsmen everywhere adore the Mr. Heater Portable Buddy for its ease of operation, mindful safety features, portability, and of course – heat output.
It’s no surprise that Mr.Heater is the industry leader in regard to camping and outdoor space heaters. Sportsmen and outdoor enthusiasts employ this unit inside their ice fishing shelters, hunting blinds, RVs, and camping tents all with great success. The Buddy Heater is the perfect blend of portability and warmth, putting out a potent 9,000 BTUs!
It’s great for smaller and larger sized tents, as well as for open-air, outdoor use, so it makes for a great place for a team huddle when you’re waiting for the fish to bite. Warm up your hands, or take a seat close by and feel the warmth hit your bones!
Not to be ignored when examining propane heaters – this brand is known for its attention to safety and ease of operation. This unit is a piece of cake to operate and includes both a tip-over sensor and an oxygen sensor. If the heater depletes the oxygen in an enclosed space, it will automatically turn off before atmosphere levels become unsafe. If the heater tips past approximately 45 degrees, it will also auto shut off. We find these features to be essential rather than helpful when searching for a fuel-powered tent heater.
This heater is powered by directly connecting a standard one-pound propane cylinder, and can also be fitted to an extension hose in order to run off of larger propane tanks. Having the option to use a larger capacity fuel source is especially handy for big fishing and camping trips, allowing you to share a propane tank between your grill and your heater. Alternatively, one standard propane cylinder will last about four hours on the low setting, not too shabby!
The Buddy Heater is just under 10 pounds and only about 15 inches long, so it’s very reasonably portable considering its strength. Mr. Heater does, however, carry an even smaller, more portable space heater as well as a larger, more powerful one if you’re looking for something a bit less bulky, or with greater heat output.
As with all camping or tent space heaters, make sure to always double-check that the space you’re heating is properly ventilated and that the heater is not near anything potentially flammable. This unit is equipped with several sensors to ensure there is no fire or Carbon monoxide risk, but nonetheless, be always be extra safe!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Don’t forget to consider some tools and gadgets for bringing the party onto the ice while gift shopping! The Tribit StormBox Blast Portable Speaker is an excellent quality waterproof speaker offering downright impressive volume output for pumping tunes in open environments as well as a long-lived rechargeable battery.
This 90W portable speaker provides distortion-free, rich, and balanced sound and up to a whopping 30 hours of playtime on one charge! It’s also IPX7 waterproof rated, so it won’t mind getting soaked, or even taking a dunk in the water, god forbid! This makes it one of our favorite boat speakers.
Advanced Bluetooth 5.3 technology furthermore ensures up to 150 feet of music connection, so your tunes shouldn’t cut out even when you go running after far-off tip ups! Arguably best of all, this speaker will also work as a powerbank, so you can use it to share your other electronics while out on the ice.
Featuring 32 (optional) LED lights that sync to the beat, the StormBox Blast will even provide your favorite ice fishermen with a light show when the bite is slow!
If the ice angler you have in mind typically utilizes an ice shanty or shelter and therefore doesn’t require this level of volume, then we would recommend a far less powerful speaker from the brand, such as the StormBox Pro.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 will make a brilliant gift for any ice fisherman who enjoys bringing all of their tools and toys onto the ice. Offering a 518-watt-hour (24Ah, 21.6V) capacity and a plethora of plug-in ports, this compact little power station is capable of running many appliances including mini coolers, heaters, projectors, lighting, and even TVs.
Equipped with 1 AC outlet (110V 500W 1000W Peak), 3 USB-A ports, 2 DC ports, and 1car port, there’s not really anything you can’t charge with this device. There is also an integrated LED flashlight for shedding light on the situation, as well as a power display which enables you to keep a close eye on remaining charge.
The Explorer series of power stations can furthermore be charged and used to recharge other electronics simultaneously, so there’s no reason it should ever be out of order. You can recharge the device via an AC or DC outlet, or by using the solar plug-in and compatible solar panel.
Easily brought along on an ice fishing sled or even carried due to its modest size and weight, this is a wonderful alternative to a gas generator that produces almost as much power without the loud noise.
Toss an Explorer Power Station in your shelter and hook it up to a projector to watch the big game while waiting on the fish to bite, or set up an extensive array of lighting for a solid night fishing setup – the applications are vast here! Perhaps even more practical, you could gift an Explorer Power Station and solar panel array for use in an off-grid fishing or hunting cabin where there is otherwise no power!
Don’t forget to consider the higher-powered Explorer 1000 Pro for even greater charging capabilities and energy output!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Deeper PRO+ 2 Sonar Fish Finder is a truly ingenious fishing gadget that will change the way your favorite ice angler chases fish.
This is a portable, go-anywhere fish finder with an astounding range of 330 feet. The Deeper device produces its own WiFi signal which your phone then connects to in order to display the sonar reading. Ice fishermen can simply plop it into their drilled holes to check out the depth and structure below, as well as to mark fish.
With a target separation of 0.4 inches while in narrow beam mode and 1 inch wide and mid beam mode, the PRO+ 2 can easily pinpoint target species and even track the tiniest of lures when vertical jigging. In other words, this technology looks and performs waaay more like a high-quality, boat-mounted fish finder than a portable sonar device.
Equipped with a flasher ice fishing mode as well as several other settings, you can do a lot more than just check for fish underneath your holes with this tool. The Deeper is so lightweight and portable, you can even cast it like a lure and retrieve it to get an accurate reading on the water below. Alternatively, you can clamp it to the rail of your kayak or boat – the applications are endless!
By putting together the data collected from any given water body, you can even create bathymetric maps from the shore, dock, or bank – all you have to do is cover some water and start mapping!
Be sure to check out some of Deeper’s other models here – the brand offers an array of different quality fish finders each with its own advantages.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Gerbing 7V Rechargeable Battery Unisex Heated Vest Liner is a stellar solution for adding some potent warmth to your insulating system during those extra chilly days on the ice. Perfect for long sits in the shanty or out in the open, this heated garment will make a world of difference when it comes to persisting in the outdoors through bitterly cold conditions.
One of our top picks within our list of the best hunting vests for its versatility and inherent quality, this is a great layer to own for all sorts of applications.
Featuring four temperature settings that heat up to 135 degrees F, Gerbing has utilized a powerful Microwire heating system here that incorporates three built-in heating panels strategically placed on the chest and back. Simply power on the vest when the cold starts creeping in, and feel the dramatic heat wash over you in moments!
While this vest is most strategically employed as a mid-layer in order to keep the generated heat trapped within your insulating system, Gerbing has designed this garment to be both wind and water-resistant, so it can be worn as an outer layer and exposed if you feel the need to.
Powered by a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery pack, the vest furthermore offers up to eight hours of run time on one charge – impressive in our book. If you mindfully turn the vest on and off as you need it, you’ll be able to extend its battery life in the field quite a bit further.
Ice fishing aside, this is a wonderful winter garment to own for all sorts of cold weather applications and beyond, so wise sportsmen and women will find a friend here on many different fronts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Anyone who’s spent time exposed out in the cold knows that a chilly seat can suck the body heat right out of you. While a cushion or pad that separates you from the ground or cold surfaces is certainly helpful, a heated seat cushion is a real game changer for persisting through frigid temps. That being said, let us introduce you to the ActionHeat 5V Battery Heated Seat Cushion.
This is simply a battery-operated seat cushion that’s designed to be lightweight, water resistant, and of course, comfortable. Equipped with built-in, ultra-fine carbon fiber heat panels that are strategically placed to keep you warm for over five hours, this simple and straightforward device can turn an otherwise miserable day on the hard water into a more than tolerable outing.
A touch-button control regulates the three temperature settings ranging from 90 to 130 degrees F while the 5V power bank that powers the device displays a precise reading of the remaining battery life.
Easily portable with the included shoulder strap, this is a great companion for tailgating, driving, hunting, and much more, so chances are it will see lots of use both on and off the ice!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re shopping for a truly passionate ice fisherman who’s all business and no nonsense when it comes to their tools and tactics on the hard water, the Eskimo Quantum Auger Series should most definitely be on your radar for gifting.
Available as an 8 or 10-inch model, the Quantum Auger Series features a cold weather tested 33CC Viper 2-cycle engine, stainless steel blades, and an all-metal transmission for optimum gearing. A stainless centering point furthermore keeps the auger stable on uneven ice, or when re-drilling old holes.
In regards to ease of operation, this mindfully engineered auger offers foam-encased steel handlebars to absorb vibration, mitten-grip recoil that allows you to start the engine while wearing gloves or mittens, and a fingertip throttle trigger for precise power control. There is furthermore a muffler guard to protect you from hot areas during operation, as well as a transparent gas tank in order to keep a close eye on remaining fuel.
A truly powerhouse and impressively engineered auger complete with an industry-leading 5-year warranty, you simply can’t go wrong with this knock-out gift idea!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Mora Hand Auger by Strikemaster is an impressively efficient unit for drilling quick and clean holes that doesn’t run on anything other than man power! If you’re shopping for an ice fisherman or woman who prefers not to bring along mechanized gear, they will LOVE the efficiency and ease of operation offered by this high-quality tool.
Equipped with replaceable high alloy carbon steel blades and an adjustable shaft from 48 to 57 inches, this auger is a seriously effective drilling machine as long as you’re not punching through exceptionally thick ice layers (~12+ inches) If the angler you’re shopping for puts in a lot of days on the ice each winter, they’ll appreciate being able to replace their blades at the start of the season.
Powder-coated paint goes on to reduce ice build-up while actively drilling, while soft rubber grips provide a solid, ergonomic handle on the tool. It’s a mindfully designed auger that anglers everywhere insist gets the job done, so rest assured this model is a fan favorite.
This model is a bit heavier than some hand augers at around 9 pounds (for the eight-inch model), but the slightly heavier weight is negligible when you consider the long term durability here.
All in all a great choice from Strikemaster that your favorite ice fisherman should own for years with the proper care!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of our top picks from within our list of the best ice fishing bibs, the StrikerICE Trekker Bib is an extensively outfitted option for weather-proof warmth on the hard water that will make for a truly thoughtful, knock-out gift idea!
In the words of the brand, this bib is “the best option for early and late ice, as well as cold and windy tournament days on the boat.” This essentially points out that the Trekker bibs are modestly insulated compared to some of Striker’s warmer bib options, equipped with just 60g of Thermadex insulation.
The level of insulation here makes these a wonderful pair of bibs for those fair-weather days on the ice when you don’t want to overheat while chasing down flags and hauling your sled. They may not be heavily insulated, but if you pair these bibs with a warm base layer system, they will absolutely excel in some truly freezing conditions. Perhaps consider purchasing a size up so your favorite ice fisherman can leave room for extra layers if they need them.
There’s even a zippered venting system so you can offload any extra heat you generate in there – StrikerICE has not cut any corners when it comes to ensuring you find that climate control sweet-spot!
The durable 600D endura Hydrapore shell employed here furthermore features a waterproof/breathability rating of 5k/5k, so the Trekker Bibs hold their own with the best of the best options when it comes to weather resistance. If nothing else – it’s seriously game-changing to own bibs for their wind-cutting ability alone!
Sureflote Technology is also built into the design here as an added safety feature. This keeps the average person afloat for up to two hours in the event of a breakthrough. Fast drain hems and reflective accents go on to boost the Trekker Bib’s safety stats even further.
Thigh pockets provide ample gear storage for stashing essential on-hand gear while integrated D-rings are also present for externally attaching tools.
The Trekker Bib’s only real downfall is the lack of padding on the knees and a seat for when you want to kneel or sit directly on the ice. The lack of insulation on the seat means the fisherman you’re shopping for may want to pair these bibs with a cushion or pad to dampen the chill of direct ice contact.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Built with 700-fill RDS-certified goose down insulation for unparalleled warmth and exclusive stretch-woven fabric for exceptional mobility, the StretchDown Pant by Mountain Hardwear is a must-have piece of apparel for cold-weather outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds. More or less a down jacket for your bottom half, don’t sleep on the countless benefits of down pants.
These ultra-toasty pants will wear wonderfully over long johns, and/or underneath a pair of bibs, taking your insulation game to the next level – and then some. If the angler you’re shopping for struggles to stay warm during the coldest of days, then this garment is bound to be their new best friend.
Best of all, woven pockets of down insulation from a single fabric further enhance the freedom to move here, so despite the fact that this is a down garment, it offers remarkable stretch for running and gunning on the ice or trail.
Equipped with an integrated webbed belt, two hand pockets, and a hidden zippered coin pocket, the brand has furthermore ensured you’re set up with all the features you can’t do without.
Available in a few cool color options, selecting the right aesthetic for the ice fisherman or woman you’re thinking of will be the hardest part of purchasing this gift!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The ice fisherman you’re shopping for almost certainly already owns a pair of boots for trudging out onto the lake, but we can more or less guarantee you that the Korkers Men’s Polar Vortex 1200 Winter Boots will be a tremendous upgrade for them.
The 100% waterproof construction here includes a waterproof/breathable bootie, waterproof leather, and tough webbing and stitching to keep the foot bone dry. The Polar Vortex’s ar furthermore insulated with 1200 grams of 3M Thinsulate insulation for unparalleled warmth during “less active adventures like ice fishing and snowmobiling”.
Korkers as a brand is known for its interchangeable soles, and this boot option includes two OmniTrax 3.0 interchangeable soles for customized traction at a moment’s notice. This purchase sets you up with SnowTrac Winter Rubber Lugs and IceTrac Studded Rubber Lugs with carbide studs (32 studs/pair) – so there are specialized outsole options for icy vs. snowy terrain.
Equipped with a unique and practical BOA M4 fit system for fast and effortless on/off action and for accommodating a custom fit, Korkers has truly engineered a mindful ice fishing boot with this one.
Not to be ignored, a premium aerogel frost barrier footbed with Fahrenheit Heat Warmer compatibility is also integrated here to keep your feet completely toasty on those especially icy cold days.
Without a doubt one of the most killer ice fishing gifts money can buy, the Polar Vortex Boots will remain a staple for many seasons to come in the gear locker of whoever it is that you’re shopping for.
If you’re shopping for a woman but love this gift idea, then be sure to check out the Verglas Ridge Winter Boots also from Korkers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Dr.Warm Rechargeable Heated Insoles are a brilliant ice fishing gift for any angler who struggles to keep their toes toasty. When the mercury drops especially low, owning a pair of heated insoles can be the difference between freezing and fishing on.
Equipped with the latest high-efficiency carbon fiber heaters and high-density lithium-polymer batteries, these insoles are simply trimmed to precisely fit your footwear. There are three different heat settings that range up to 150 degrees F, so there’s no reason your favorite ice angler should ever have chilly feet again.
With a maximum run time of 7 hours (on the lower heat setting), these insoles may not last for an entire day of fishing, but if you turn them on and off as needed to boost the warmth in your shoes or boots, they should have more than enough juice. Complete with a handheld remote control, powering these insoles on and off is a piece of cake without even having to remove your gloves.
Cushioned with an EVA base layer and soft velvet fabrics, it’s worth noting that these insoles are quite cozy on their own and offer solid underfoot support for running and gunning on the ice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A fishing hat is a must-have accessory no matter what style of angling you’re into. For cold season days on the ice, we find the Stormy Kromer Unisex Bergland Hat to be a fantastic hat choice and gift idea!
This 80% wool and 20% nylon fitted closure cap is cut and sewn in the USA and engineered to keep your noggin nice and toasty, while looking cool doing it. This is a classic, heritage aesthetic that’s suitable for both the guys and gals, so it’s a solid gift for any ice angler on your shopping list.
Polyester sherpa-lined fold-down earflaps ensure your ears don’t catch a breeze, while cotton flannel lining further boosts the comfort rating. Stormy Kromer has also of course incorporated antique brass snaps into the design here for a sharp aesthetic that’s even tougher than it is charming.
With a few different color options to choose from, you can snag a Bergland Hat for all of the ice fishing enthusiasts in your life!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We understand that a portable grill is a very personal piece of gear – but that being said, we find the Cuisinart CGG-180T Portable Tabletop Gas Grill to be wonderfully suited for ice fishing applications.
Offering 145-square inches of grilling space and foldaway legs, this model features both generous cooking space, as well as an especially portable (17 pounds) design. Able to cook 8 burgers, 8 steaks, 6 to 10 chicken breasts, or 4 pounds of fish, you can grill up breakfast or lunch for the whole gang with this bad boy!
Equipped with a 5,500 BTU stainless-steel burner and an even-heating porcelain-enameled grate, Cuisinart has engineered a fairly powerful grill for the size here. Alternative models like the Two Burner Gas Camping Stove from Primus and the Coleman Camp Propane Grill offer heating strength upwards of 10,000 BTUs, but for most grilling applications at this scale, the difference is not all that notable. If the ice fisherman or woman you’re shopping for is known to enjoy a thick steak while out on the lake, then perhaps consider a higher-strength option.
The integrated aluminum legs and stabilizing feet set up in seconds, while a built-in lid lock keeps the lid secure no matter what. Keep in mind that this model doesn’t stand very tall meaning you’ll have to either bend over to cook with it, or simply place it on top of a cooler or camping table.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of our top picks from our list of the best ice fishing sleds, the Shappell Jet Ice Fishing Sled is a brilliant tool for bringing along all the gear you need onto the ice.
Measuring 54 by 25 by 10 inches with a tow rope included, this is a suitable gear sled for hauling by hand or for towing behind an ATV or snowmobile. It’s built from rugged polyethylene for maximum abrasion resistance and minimal weight, and features molded runners for enhanced strength and even smoother gliding.
Not to be overlooked, this is a wonderful tool for transporting firewood, harvested deer, tools, and other equipment over snow and ice, so chances are this will be a versatile gift that sees all sorts of use!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Forget about traditional hand warmer packets that are expensive and disposable; Zippo’s HeatBank 9s Plus Rechargeable Hand Warmer has changed the game when it comes to retaining your dexterity and ensuring warm hands in cold conditions.
There are moments when you simply can’t wear gloves while ice fishing. Changing baits, tying knots, meal prepping, drilling new holes, and more often call for you to de-glove and embrace the raw chill. This is when owning a rechargeable heat bank is pivotal – allowing you to grasp a hot hand warmer and regain blood flow at the press of a button!
This brilliant model from Zippo features dual-sided heat up to 120°F and six adjustable temperature settings in order to precisely control how fast you deplete the battery. The rechargeable 5200mAh lithium-ion battery offers up to 9 hours of battery life, and can furthermore be utilized as a power bank for your other devices. An integrated LED flashlight is also included.
All things considered, this is an invaluable tool for cold weather recreation in general that will make for a truly thoughtful and practical ice fishing gift.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
How about the gift of a windproof lighter that can be used to ignite fires, cigarettes, grills, and heaters no matter the weather conditions? The Survive Outdoors Longer Fire Lite Fuel Free Rechargeable Lighter is a super handy tool for go-anywhere fire lighting that’s both exceptionally portable and easy to operate.
Taken from our list of the best windproof lighters, this is a rechargeable dual arc plasma-lighter that offers 45 ignitions per charge. There is no fuel involved – simply charge it via micro USB.
When the wind is howling and the snow is coming down sideways, this little arc-lighter won’t know the difference, so it’s bound to prove itself useful in no time!
The brand has even integrated a 100-lumen LED light as well as a three-foot tinder cord as a lanyard, so this is a tactical piece of survival gear for the outdoors as well!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ok, we know this is a gift list for ice fishermen, but depending on who you’re shopping for, why not gift a pair of ice skates for fuel injecting even more fun into days on the lake! The American Athletic Shoe Co. Men’s Cougar Soft Boot Hockey Skate is a great value option that is comfortable to wear and fast to skate in without breaking the bank, making it a solid option for those who want to fish first and skate second.
Let’s be honest – multisport days are a blast, especially if there’s fishing involved. By wearing a pair of skates, your favorite ice fisherman or woman will win every race to triggered tip-ups, creating some fun and exciting competition on the ice! Ice skates are furthermore a great way to move around on quickly on frozen lakes for recon, and are of course simply a fun way to pass the time when the fishing is slow.
This model from American Athletic Shoe Co. is described as a soft boot hockey skate for non-competitive ice hockey and recreation, so it’s a great choice for casual skaters. It’s a multi-layered boot for enhanced ankle support featuring foam padding to boost warmth and comfort. Equipped with stainless steel hockey blades, these bang-around skates should last through many winters of fun on the ice!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ice fishing is of course a very high-light, bright, and blinding activity due to all of the sun reflection off of frozen water bodies. That being said, a quality pair of full-coverage sunglasses for combatting the effects of prolonged eyestrain is pivotal while enjoying the hard water.
The Shifter Sunglasses by bollé offer a cool and unique aesthetic, comfortable fit, and top-notch lens quality in regard to clarity and eye protection making them a stellar option for ice fishing applications.
Available in an array of different frame and lens colors, there’s an option geared towards the angler you have in mind. That being said, we recommend a mirrored lens for the best viewing experience in high-light environments such as frozen lakes.
Equipped with an anti-fog coating that not only incorporates permanent resistance to fogging, but also scratches and chemicals, the Shifters are truly built to take a beating. The temple tips, nose pads, and adjustable nosepiece are furthermore all made from the brand’s proprietary Thermogrip material, so these shades will always sit nice and snug on your face.
A head-turning pair of shades that are some how even more practical than they are aesthetically striking, the Shifters are a sure-shot gift idea if you’re stumped on what to purchase!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not all ice fishing tactics call for an abundance of tackle, but those that do will find a valuable companion in the Piscifun Fishing Tackle Backpack with 4 Tackle Boxes.
This extensively outfitted tackle bag offers a plethora of storage and organization potential – absolutely loaded with mindfully placed sleeves, pockets, compartments, and external attachment points for tools and gear. The purchase also includes four 3600 tackle trays.
Equipped with thoughtful features like non-slip rubber feet, an integrated deployable rain cover, and a customizable interior schematic, this is a no-nonsense fishing backpack that will support all sorts of fishing styles in stride.
With features such as a built-in sunglasses case and retractable bottle-pocket, personalizing this pack to one’s specific fishing style is made easy.
Engineered with high-quality water-resistant 1200D high-density nylon, you can furthermore rest assured this backpack is in it for the long haul despite its more than reasonable price point.
To check out some additional fishing backpacks that might be even more suited for the ice fisherman or woman you’re shopping for, be sure to check out our list of the best fishing backpacks, and waterproof fishing backpacks!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ice fishing rod cases are underrated in our opinion depending on your fishing style. It’s one thing if you’re walking out on the hard water with a rod or two to hand-drill a hole and try your luck, but those who utilize an ice sled, ATV, or snowmobile to haul more extensive gear loads are wise to protect their rods with a dedicated system.
The Eskimo Ice Fishing Rod Lockers accommodate up to four rod and reel combos, while also offering a zippered middle gear locker for stashing bait, tackle, and other gear. Available in 32 or 42-inch sizing, you can precisely match your favorite ice angler’s needs with this well-built and practical accessory.
Best of all, a unique custom tube profile eliminates rod eyelet interference and makes sliding in and out of the tubes easier, so no more frustrating wrestling with your rod storage!
Built from durable, abrasion-resistant 600D fabric and outfitted with high-quality YKK zippers, you can furthermore rest assured this rod locker system is built to last through many seasons of fishing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a solid go-to ice fishing gift that’s bound to be a hit with virtually any angler who utilizes bait. The Frabill Bait Box with Aerator is a handy way of storing and maintaining the vitality of one’s live bait that’s mindfully designed for several fishing styles.
This is an 8-quart bait box that measures 15 by 8.5 by 8.5 inches, so it offers a generous capacity without taking up too much space on your ice fishing sled, snowmobile, or ATV. The included portable aerator easily clips onto the lid, boosting the live well into a thriving oxygen-rich environment. You can also of course pair this with your own bubbler or aerator if you have a preference.
Best of all, there is a brilliantly engineered lift-out net liner for super easy bait removal, so you can simply pull the net from within the bait box and briefly expose your bait in order to grab what you need without getting your hands wet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s no mystery that keeping your hands warm on the hard water is absolutely key to enjoying your day of ice fishing. Equipped with 3mm of Thinsulate insulation throughout, additional Polyfill on the back of the hand, and a micro-fleece cuff, the DSG Outerwear Women’s Arctic Appeal Ice Fishing Flip-Top Mittens are a solid go-to for the ladies!
This is a hybrid handwear option that combines the best of both worlds; the warmth of a mitten, and the dexterity of a fingerless glove. The fabric utilized here is effectively water resistant and won’t wet out, while integrated magnets securely hold back the “flip-top” finger portion and thumb. Simply put, this is a straightforward and reliable design built from quality materials that won’t let you down.
For some additional ice fishing glove options of varying warmth, dexterity, and functionality, be sure to check out our post on the best fishing gloves.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Glacier Glove’s Ice Bay Waterproof Fleece-Lined Neoprene Gloves are one of the most popular options of fishing gloves for a reason – they are exceptionally warm and waterproof.
Built from 2mm thick neoprene and featuring a fleece lining, the Ice Bay Gloves have been engineered for anglers who expect to get their hands wet. They are built tough, but most ice fishermen need to replace these gloves after a few seasons due to the nature of the neoprene exterior.
Blind-stitched and glued with a seamless palm design and sharkskin textured grip, these gloves are about as simple as they come, yet they outcompete just about every other option on the market in regards to keeping your hands and fingers comfortable out in the cold and wet.
No doubt a solid go-to gift that you simply can’t go wrong with!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This silly t-shirt will make for a charming stocking stuffer or add-on gift for a passionate ice fisherman with a silly sense of humor.
The solid colors are 100% cotton, while the heather colors are 50% cotton and 50% polyester. Available in a wide array of sizing, you can select a shirt for every angler on your shopping list.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Fishing Caddy Fishing Bucket Storage or Bait Holder with Tackle Box Lid is a handy ice fishing companion that speaks for itself. Offering rod holders, a tackle box lid, an integrated cup holder, an LED light system, and regular bucket storage for stashing bait or the catch of the day, this is a wonderfully versatile and practical tool for ice fishing and many other angling applications in general!
This fishing bucket can hold up to 30 pounds of water weight and has a Quick Water Release System to rapidly drain the water from inside, so cycling fresh water for your bait or harvests is made easy. It can furthermore support up to 400 pounds, so it’s compatible with large and in charge ice anglers.
The 14-compartment tackle box lid is perfect for stashing your ice jigs, weights, hooks, tools, and more, so everything is right on hand! The LED lights will furthermore keep your fishing endeavors property illuminated if the bite is still hot after dark. Best of all, the built-in rod holders and cup holder ensure you won’t have to stand up much throughout the day!
A simple and wonderfully practical ice fishing accessory, it’s tough to beat the value of the Fishing Caddy Bucket Storage system!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Offering an especially quiet design and rechargeable Lithium-ion battery with a 36-hour battery life, the ENGEL Ultra Quiet Lithium-Ion USB Rechargeable Live Bait Aerator Pump is one of the best options money can buy. Whether or not the ice fisherman or woman you’re shopping for owns a bubbler or aerator for keeping bait alive and well, this model is bound to be an exciting upgrade for them.
This pump offers three running speeds, intermittent bubble options, is inherently water-resistant, and is even saltwater approved! Equipped with a host of features that set it apart from the competition, you can’t go wrong with this bad boy!
You can even run this aerator while charging it, or charge it via a battery pack or car adapter, therefore offering far greater versatility than standard battery-powered units.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What you see is what you get with The Original Bucket Stool. It’s a simple attachment for 3.5, 5, and 6-gallon buckets that provides you with an elevated place to sit, while still enabling access to the inside of the bucket you’re seated on.
Perfectly applied as a fishing seat, this simple bucket stool allows you to have your bait right on hand, or alternatively, provides you with a place to slide your harvests.
A very simple but mindfully designed accessory for fishing, gardening, automotive work, and much more, the ice fisherman you’re shopping for will likely find all sorts of applications for this versatile accessory!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
An ice fisherman’s pop-up shelter is arguably one’s most important piece of gear on the hard water. Offering protection from the elements as well as a place to set up a comfortable and organized base camp for fishing, pop-up shelters are impressively packable and remarkably practical for both amateur and expert ice anglers alike.
Whether the person you have in mind fishes 4 or 40 days on the hard water each season, every ice fisherman enjoys a warm and cozy setting to fish from. The THUNDERBAY Ice Cube Series Pop-Up Portable Ice Fishing Shelters are a wonderfully affordable and high-quality option that will make for an excellent gear upgrade or introduction to ice fishing shelters.
Available in two and three-person models offering insulated or uninsulated protection, these pop-up shelters are built from durable 300 denier fabric to effectively block the wind and weather, and deploy in just a few moments. They even pack remarkably lightweight and compact, easily loaded onto an ice sled or even carried on your person.
A blackout coating furthermore ensures the light stays out unless you want it in, heightening your senses while watching rods and electronics. Hook and loop fastened windows are easily adjustable if you want to let more light into the shelter or to allow a breeze in.
Including six self-tapping ice anchors for heightened security during wild weather and a carry bag for the shelter and accessories, you’re scoring an excellent value ice shelter here no matter which model you go with!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Portable grills, tent heaters, blow torches, and more, all typically call for propane fuel canisters; so be sure to consider the easy go-to gift of restocking your favorite ice fishermen’s gear locker with fuel. This four-pack of 16-ounce canisters from Coleman will keep the heat pumping and the burgers sizzlin’, so if you’re stumped on what to gift, look no further!