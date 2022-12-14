30 Best Gifts For Ice Fishermen: The Ultimate List

Whether the ice angler you’re shopping for utilizes a shelter on the ice or not, owning a portable radiant heater is an absolute game changer when it comes to remaining nice and warm while ice fishing. Outdoorsmen everywhere adore the Mr. Heater Portable Buddy for its ease of operation, mindful safety features, portability, and of course – heat output.

It’s no surprise that Mr.Heater is the industry leader in regard to camping and outdoor space heaters. Sportsmen and outdoor enthusiasts employ this unit inside their ice fishing shelters, hunting blinds, RVs, and camping tents all with great success. The Buddy Heater is the perfect blend of portability and warmth, putting out a potent 9,000 BTUs!

It’s great for smaller and larger sized tents, as well as for open-air, outdoor use, so it makes for a great place for a team huddle when you’re waiting for the fish to bite. Warm up your hands, or take a seat close by and feel the warmth hit your bones!

Not to be ignored when examining propane heaters – this brand is known for its attention to safety and ease of operation. This unit is a piece of cake to operate and includes both a tip-over sensor and an oxygen sensor. If the heater depletes the oxygen in an enclosed space, it will automatically turn off before atmosphere levels become unsafe. If the heater tips past approximately 45 degrees, it will also auto shut off. We find these features to be essential rather than helpful when searching for a fuel-powered tent heater.

This heater is powered by directly connecting a standard one-pound propane cylinder, and can also be fitted to an extension hose in order to run off of larger propane tanks. Having the option to use a larger capacity fuel source is especially handy for big fishing and camping trips, allowing you to share a propane tank between your grill and your heater. Alternatively, one standard propane cylinder will last about four hours on the low setting, not too shabby!

The Buddy Heater is just under 10 pounds and only about 15 inches long, so it’s very reasonably portable considering its strength. Mr. Heater does, however, carry an even smaller, more portable space heater as well as a larger, more powerful one if you’re looking for something a bit less bulky, or with greater heat output.

As with all camping or tent space heaters, make sure to always double-check that the space you’re heating is properly ventilated and that the heater is not near anything potentially flammable. This unit is equipped with several sensors to ensure there is no fire or Carbon monoxide risk, but nonetheless, be always be extra safe!