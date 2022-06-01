11 Best Inflatable Kayaks: Your Buying Guide

Here’s a highly affordable boat from Intex for those looking for a minimalist option. The Challenger K1 is a great boat for the cost that’s super easy to assemble and operate.

At just 27 pounds it’s about as simple as an inflatable kayak gets but also includes a few features to enhance your experience on the water.

The cockpit is designed to give the paddler maximum space and there’s furthermore a cargo net on the bow for stashing some additional gear. Grab lines on either end of the kayak make jumping in and out of the boat easy and are also great for towing swimmers. The kids will love pulling each other around and wrestling over who has the helm.

The inflatable I-beam floors ensure this boat has reasonable stability and also give the Challenger a 220-pound weight capacity. This boat isn’t for the open ocean or fast moving currents, but it’s great for exploring your local lakes and slow moving rivers with a packed lunch and a backpack full of gear. That being said, I have found a fair amount of videos online of people taking their Intex Challenger out into the surf. It may not be recommended, but if you’re feeling adventurous it is possible!

Intex includes an 84-inch aluminum oar, a hi-output manual hand pump and a repair patch with this unit. It’s super easy for adults and kids alike to set up and operate which makes it the perfect summer family boat! Strap up your gear under the cargo net and get out there with the Challenger K1.