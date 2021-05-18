35 Best Gifts for Movie Lovers

If you want to win the heart of any cinephile out there, this BenQ TH685 4K HDR 1080p Projector should do the trick. It’s not the cheapest movie gift, but it does sport 3,500 Lumens of brightness, an integrated 5-watt speaker, 1080p 4K HDR readiness, and a built-in gaming mode that ensures super low input latency.

the BenQ projector can display 100-inch images at just over 8-feet away. Its color is fantastic. It’s game console compatible. It supports HDMI dongles such as Chromecasts, Apple TVs, and Firesticks. And it even comes with a 3-year warranty to reassure any purchase.