35 Best Gifts for Movie Lovers

From an early age, movies become an important aspect of most of our recreational lives. But for some, these flicks aren’t just a hobby – they’re a lifestyle. While gamers love to game, movie lovers live to watch movies. And for these latter folks, we’ve put together our list of the Best Gifts for Movie Lovers to help get them something they’re sure to love.
If you’re shopping for someone that has a legitimate theater set up in their home, this Custom Home Theater Sign from the Pretty Perfect Studio Store is just what they’ll need to put it over the top. It’s fully customizable so that you can personalize it for the person you’re giving it to. And there are numerous styles and sizes so that you can perfectly match it to any home theater’s motif.
When the weather is nice, it’s pretty awesome to take your theater experience outside. You can do just that with the KHOMO GEAR Jumbo 20-Feet Inflatable Outdoor and Indoor Theater Projector Screen. At 20-feet, the inflatable screen is sizeable enough for a whole party to enjoy. It comes in a carrier bag that makes carrying it a breeze. A quiet electric blower comes included, as do plastic stakes and six 12-foot ropes to hold it down. It deflates with a simple pull of a zipper. And the screen supports both front and rear viewing too. Just imagine watching flicks at the beach during a warm summer night!
If you want to win the heart of any cinephile out there, this BenQ TH685 4K HDR 1080p Projector should do the trick. It’s not the cheapest movie gift, but it does sport 3,500 Lumens of brightness, an integrated 5-watt speaker, 1080p 4K HDR readiness, and a built-in gaming mode that ensures super low input latency.
the BenQ projector can display 100-inch images at just over 8-feet away. Its color is fantastic. It’s game console compatible. It supports HDMI dongles such as Chromecasts, Apple TVs, and Firesticks. And it even comes with a 3-year warranty to reassure any purchase.
Those that spend a lot of time staring at the big screen know that a comfortable couch is a must. It’s a bit pricey, but the Seatcraft Anthem Home Theater Seating setup is super impressive. The leather sofa has powered recline functionality and adjustable powered headrests. There are fold-down tables built into the arms with charging ports inside. There is hidden storage in the arms as well for remotes and other accessories. Cupholders are included with ambient lighting for easy access in the dark. And because it’s made of genuine top-grain leather, it’s comfortable, looks great, and holds up to wear and tear. Or you could just go with a nice bean bag chair instead.
Any horror fan will instantly recognize this awesome 1980 Camp Crystal Lake Counselor T-Shirt. It’s a subtle tee that’s a shout-out to Friday the 13th and it’s available in a range of sizes from small through 3XL. It’s unisex in design so it’s a great gift for anyone. And it’s both comfortable and machine washable thanks to its 90% cotton/10% polyester blend.
Jaws lovers will surely dig the line of shark-themed tees from the Popfunk Store. With our favorite amongst them being this Quint’s Shark Fishing Jaws T-Shirt. Its low-key design may go unnoticed, but fans of the movie will no doubt catch on. And it even comes with a Jaws sticker that you can put wherever you like too.
This Unpaid Movie Critic T-Shirt lets the world know that you know your movie stuff – but with sass. You can order it in both men’s and women’s styles. Sizes range from small through 3XL to ensure it fits correctly. And it’s made of 100% cotton so you know it’s comfortable to wear.
There’s nothing more iconic to movie making than your standard-issue clapboard. This Clapboard Black Blanket from the Jekeno Store perfectly recreates the tool into blanket form. The blanket will warm both children and adults thanks to its 50-inch by 60-inch size. It’s comprised of high-quality microfiber polyester for comfort. And it’s machine washable for easy cleaning.
One of the best aspects of going to the theater is the aroma of fresh popcorn in the air. And, of course, it’s delicious to eat too. You can now get that same experience in the home, not via the microwave, but with this fantastic Nostalgia Vintage Professional Popcorn Cart. Its awesome retro look will stand out in any home theater. It pops up 32 cups of popcorn per batch. It has a built-in stirring system to mix up your flavors and seasonings. There’s a base compartment to store all your supplies. And its interior is lit so you can easily see what’s happening inside.
Any proper movie night needs to have popcorn at the ready. And the Urban Accents Movie Night Popcorn Kernels and Popcorn Seasoning Variety Pack provides you with everything you’ll need. The variety pack includes a trio of non-GMO popcorn types in fluffy white gold, crunchy ruby red, and a sweet tricolor blend. And five different flavorings are included to spice things up in buttery caramel corn, spicy chili lime, cheezy white cheddar, sizzlin’ spicy sriracha, and sweet & salty kettle corn.
A movie night isn’t complete unless you have the appropriate snacks on hand. Not just any food will do. You’ll need so of the classic options that come in the Movie and Game Night Gift Basket. It’s pretty decked out at 40 plus pieces. There are multiple bags of popcorn, of course. But there’s also Oreos, cookies, Veggie Straws, Chex Mix, and Goldfish too to conquer those cravings.
Plenty of sweets are packed in as well. You’ll find bubble gum, Tootsie Pops, Twizzlers, Airheads, Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Fish, and more. A bucket for all of its contents (and the popcorn when popped), a deck of cards for game night, and a notepad too.
Sure, Top 100 Movies lists are totally subjective. But there’s no doubt the Enno Vatti 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster is loaded with gems. Whether you’re a movie connoisseur or just a recreational viewer, the selections here are well worth watching. And as you enjoy the various flicks on this poster, you can scratch them off to showcase your progress. It’s both a cool decoration as a movie poster and a badge of honor for your film resume.
James Scheibli’s Movie Quotes for All Occasions is the perfect kind of book to just have lying around a movie lover’s home. It’s nearly 200-pages of movie lines stemming from indie gems to blockbuster hits. Whether you want to give the book as a gift for inspiration – or to just have around for toilet time – it’s a quality read that will bring back all those iconic movie quotes to the forefront of the reader’s mind.
Cinephile is a card game that is perfect for parties loaded with seasoned cinema lovers. However, its trio of card levels ensures that any knowledge base will have fun giving the game a go. The box is filled with 150 cards that range from pop culture questions to more obscure film details. And best of all, the game is designed to be played in a variety of ways so no two rounds are really ever the same.
The Blockbuster Movie Board Game is designed to be a casual board game that everyone can enjoy. It bases its cards upon movie classics that most everyone knows and loves. You play through a buzzer-based head-to-head round. Other rounds focus on movie quotes, acting out scenes, and nailing movies based upon a single word. And it’s all packaged beautifully in a classic Blockbuster VHS case.
The Amazon exclusive Movie Trivia Party Game is a great option to accommodate a wide swath of movie knowledge. But while everyone can play, you’ll need to know current and classic hits to dominate your opponents. There are 880 questions which range from award winners and all-time great quotes. All within the categories of Horror/Sci-Fi, Drama/Musical, Action/Adventure, and Comedy/Animation.
The Movie Quotes Drinking Game is an awesome game to bust out when you have a few friends coming over to hang out for the evening. There are 54 cards in the box, each with a trio of movie quotes from a single film. The rules are simple, you roll the die to see which quote you or your friends will be reading. Whoever guesses correctly gets a point. If you don’t – you drink!
Pitchstorm is a super cool movie game with players thinking fast on their feet to deliver hilarious ideas based upon the cards they pull. There are character cards and plot cards that you’ll combine to make a movie premise. Once your premise is set, you’ll have to pitch it to your friends to see if your movie is worthy of release. It’s easy to learn, fun to play, and great for parties as large groups can play together at one time.
The Movies Trivia Game is just that, a challenge for movie nerds that covers film genres of all kinds. There are over 1,200 questions in the Movies Trivia Game box. With each card spanning the four different categories of Comedy/Cartoon, Action/Adventure, Drama/Musical, and Horror/Sci-Fi.
Marty McFly grabbing the Grays Sports Almanac from 2015 was what set the events of Back to the Future Part II in motion. This replica is 50-pages of sports stats covering “baseball, football, boxing, horseracing, and more”. And it serves as a perfect decoration or coffee table book for those that are diehard fans of the time traveling series.
This Star Wars The Black Series Luke Skywalker Battle Simulation Helmet is one of the coolest Star Wars props I’ve seen. But it’s not just good looks that it has going for it, it’s fully functional too. The helmet actually simulates the battles of Yavin and Hoth. There are three built-in speakers and LED lights for full immersion. You’ll hear blaster fire surrounding you and R2D2 freaking out. It’s an awesome piece of Star Wars merch that can be appreciated on your head or on your mantle. Once you place your order, make sure to order a Star Wars drone to fly while wearing it.
At the end of A New Hope, our heroes (Chewie was robbed) were rewarded with the Medal of Yavin following the destruction of the original Death Star. You can now have that same medal in your home thanks to this Medal of Yavin replica. It’s 1:1 in scale, so it looks straight out of the movie. It’s rare as only 500 were made for San Diego Comic-Con 2019. And the 24-carat gold pendant comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and display box too. Pair this with a Star Wars sweater to crush it during Christmas.
This Marvel Legends Series Captain America Shield is one of the coolest MCU props out there. Whether you’re going to actually wear it (yes, it comes with adjustable straps) or mount it on the wall, the full-size shield is going to look awesome thanks to its full 24-inch diameter and premium finish. We just wouldn’t recommend throwing it around the house though. Leave that to Cap himself.
Outside of Captain America’s Shield, Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet might just be the coolest MCU props out there. It’s completely wearable with articulated fingers. Or you can display it with fingers extended or in a fist thanks to a built-in lock. The Infinity Stones glow their appropriate colors. And it emits sound effects directly from Infinity War too. It’s a great decoration or just a fun superhero toy to mess around with.
The world of Jurassic Park was made possible when John Hammond thought to extract dinosaur DNA from ancient mosquitos trapped in tree sap. He was so proud of his discovery that he took one of those polished amber stones and placed it atop his walking cane. It’s an iconic movie prop, and one you can enjoy as a paperweight or as just a movie decoration for your home with the Jurassic Park Mosquito In Amber Resin Prop Replica.
If you were a child of the 80s or 90s, The Goonies most likely had a role in your movie rotation. One of the most significant items from the film was One-Eyed Willie’s treasure map and key. The Goonies Map and Key Replica Set is a perfect recreation of the iconic prop. And any fan of the classic would certainly love having this subtle decoration as part of their theater, bar, or anywhere else in their home.
The Ecto-1 is no doubt one of the most iconic movie vehicles to ever exist. Fans of the Ghostbusters series would love having this Ghostbusters ECTO-1 Metal Stamped License Plate that’s designed to exactly replicate the one seen on the converted ambulance. It’s a perfect wall decoration for home bars or theaters. And it’s one that even the flimsiest of fans will recognize.
It’s hard to name a vehicle more famous than Doc Brown’s DeLorean with its OUTATIME license plate. This replica is the perfect homage to Back to the Future. It’s comprised of metal, so it’s great quality. And it’s actually stamped so it looks completely authentic too. It even comes with movie-themed stickers too.
This Indiana Jones Holy Grail Cup is one of those under the radar type of items that most won’t appreciate until they’re told what it is. But fans of Indy will certainly catch the grail when they see it on display. It’s 1:1 in size and high quality too, as Bulex crafted it with a high-quality resin that gives it a proper metallic texture just like the one in The Last Crusade. Thought you should probably drink out of a thermos instead of the Holy Grail…
The world was first introduced to Henry “Indiana” Jones in the 1981 George Lucas and Steven Spielberg classic Raiders of the Lost Ark. In the first few moments of the movie, Indiana is seen obtaining a golden idol from a booby-trap riddled Peruvian temple. That idol turned was actually the Chachapoyan Fertility Idol, one that you can get for yourself as a cool movie decoration for your home in this Indiana Jones Idol Golden Fertility Statue. Everyone wanted to be just like Indy. But sadly, we’re more apt to utilize porch swings than whip swings.
The Dark Knight Rises was a great conclusion to Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy. So those that appreciate the Caped Crusader will certainly enjoy having this The Dark Knight Rises Movie Batarang replica prop in their home theater. It’s 9-inches in size, so it looks legit. And it comes in a case that would like great on a bar, table, or wall.
Many fans of the series will concur that lightsabers are one of the coolest aspects of the Star Wars universe. Obviously, for that reason, Disney has quite a few of these laser swords available for purchase. The line of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Legacy Lightsabers (Darth Vader’s is on display here) includes Ahsoka Tano’s blades, Darth Maul’s dual-sided saber, Count Dooku’s, Kylo Ren’s, Luke Skywalker’s, Mace Windu’s, Obi-Wan’s, Rey’s, and more. Each of which comes in a storage case that reflects the character it belongs to.
This Gizmo Deluxe Plush from Gremlins is as cute as in the real world as the Mogwai is on screen. It’s 6-inches tall and weighted on the bottom to sit up nicely while on display. Just be sure not to feed it after midnight…
There’s a lot of creepy things in Tim Burton’s iconic film, but the infamous sandworm just may be the most disturbing. For that very reason, this 6-inch tall Sandworm LED Mood Light makes for a fantastic decoration for any Beetlejuice fan. It runs on batteries, so there are no cords to worry about. And it’s officially licensed so you know it’s constructed with quality.
This The Godfather Movie Whiskey Glass is a movie-themed rocks glass that simply can’t be refused. It’s an officially licensed collectible that sports a permanent engraving of the movie’s logo and is totally dishwasher safe. And it holds 11-ounces of your favorite drink while looking cool doing so.