15 Best Dog Owner Gifts: The Ultimate List (2018)

Pet owners often include their animals in Christmas gift-giving. They buy stockings for them, leave presents under the tree from “Santa”, and give them festive treats. Sure, the animals don’t really understand, but they like it, anyway.

Dogs are perhaps slightly more able to pick up on human excitement than other pets. They’re happy when you’re happy, so when a celebration is taking place, they’re excited. Dog owners love spoiling their pooches, and they’re often just as happy to receive a present meant for the dog as they are one meant for them. Everything from practical items to funny clothes makes a great gift for a dog owner.

From collars to treats, here are our top 15 best Christmas gift ideas for the dog owners on your list:

1. Exclusively Pet Perfect Pooch Gift Pack

You can’t feed a dog sugar cookies. Well, you can, but you really shouldn’t. Much better to give this gift pack of treats with four different cookies in it, made especially for dogs. This pack includes 1 package of peanut butter wafer cookies, 1 package of beef and liver bits, 1 package of vanilla sandwich cremes, and 1 package of cheese-flavored bones. It even comes in festive packaging.

Price: $20.63 (17 percent off MSRP)

2. Kong Medium Cozie Dog Squeaky Toy

My dog has a rotation of three plush animals he brings anyone when they enter the house. Most dogs like to have a soft little buddy to drag around the house, so these make a great gift. Available in ten different characters including Buster the Squirrel and Rose the Rhino, there are enough options to please any dog. Or you could buy a few of them and gift a bundle — the price is certainly low enough.

Price: $4.99 (47 percent off MSRP)

3. Petmate 24494 Replenish Pet Waterer with Microban

If the dog lover on your list is still refilling the water bowl every day, introduce some convenience into their lives. I recently got this for my dog and I love it. It takes a 60 pound pitbull about three days to empty this, so if life is very hectic, I won’t have to worry as much about forgetting to give him water. This is the one gallon size and includes a charcoal filter in the bottle base, which is replaceable. The Microban is a nice touch, too.

Price: $21.99

4. PeeCee Waterproof Fleece Lined Reflective Dog Jacket

Winter can be a dangerous time for walking your dog. It’s dark earlier, and the glare can be especially bad on wet nights. To protect the dog on your list, consider this reflective dog jacket. It’s waterproof, which is good for the snow and rain, but it’s also warm for those cold nights. Includes fully adjustable velcro straps. A good marriage of function and fashion available in the full spread of sizes.

Price: $16.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

5. Flexi Durabelt Retractable Dog Leash

While we’re discussing walks, retractable leashes give dogs the right amount freedom without being off-leash. This Flexi unit is hands down the best retractable leash out there. I’ve used four others and found them wanting, but I’ve owned the Flexi for three years now with no complaints whatsoever. This is tough, and the locking mechanism is far better than the push-push system employed on other leashes. Absolutely worth every penny.

Price: $35.56

6. 4-Legger Certified Organic All Natural Dog Shampoo

A good dog shampoo can be hard to find. The pet store formulations are only okay, and human shampoo isn’t really made for dogs. Using rosemary and lemongrass essential oils, this organic shampoo will help deter fleas and ticks while leaving behind a lemon scent. This is meant as a mild cleanser, so it should be good for even sensitive dogs.

Price: $14.98 (40 percent off MSRP)

7. PetSafe Reflective Easy Walk Dog Harness

Returning briefly to the topic of walks, I also have a strong recommendation for harnesses. To go along with the Flexi leash, I use this Easy Walk harness. The key to this is that the leash attachment is in the front, which discourages pulling by turning the dog to face you. When the dog faces you, you can more easily communicate commands and work on proper leash etiquette. It doesn’t choke your dog like connecting the leash to a collar would, so both you and your dog will be less stressed on a walk. The multiple adjustment points make it easy to dial it in perfectly.

Price: $14.39 (52 percent off MSRP)

8. Blueberry Pet Holiday Season Chic Argyle All Over Dog Sweater

As we discovered at Halloween, dressing your dog up in silly clothes is half the fun of having a dog in the first place. It’s especially fun to toss a sweater on them for the holiday party. Give the dog on your list a festive sweater so they, too, can get in the spirit — or just match the decor. This argyle selection is quite fetching. (Get it? Fetchi– fine, forget it. Let’s move on.)

Price: $18.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

9. Musher’s Secret Invisible Dog Boots Wax-Based Cream

If the dog lover on your list lives in a snowy area of the country, chances are that dog’s paws encounter a lot of sand and salt on walks. Road salt can be painful for dogs to step on, and can lead to cracking paws and bleeding. Owners can protect those precious paws by applying this cream to them before a walk. This product will also work in situations where hot pavement might pose a problem. This is usually better tolerated than paw-protecting booties.

Price: $18.75 (6 percent off MSRP)

10. Kurgo Loft Hammock-Style Car Seat Cover

Dogs who ride in the back seat of the car necessarily make a mess. They can’t help it. They shed or their paws or dirty, leaving a trail on your upholstery. While you could relegate them to a carrier, these hammock-style seat covers are the more ideal option. They protect the seats while also containing the dog safely in the back. This one is reversible and waterproof, in addition to being machine washable. Available in gray and green and blue and orange.

Price: $69.99

11. Prima Pet Collapsible Silicone Food & Water Travel Bowl

When hiking or road-tripping, it can be difficult to get a dog to drink adequate water. There are a number of travel bowls out there, but this one is my favorite. I’ve used it extensively on hikes with my dog, and he loves to drink from it. The included carabiner makes it easy to toss on a leash or backpack. It comes in four colors so you can coordinate with other accessories.

Price: $7.49 (32 percent off MSRP)

12. Dingo Christmas Holiday Candy Cane Rawhide Treats

Every dog needs a foot-long candy cane to gnaw on while everyone opens their presents. Excellent as a stocking stuffer or just as a holiday season treat.

Price: $12.99

13. GreatArrivals Gift Baskets Ultimate Doggie Gift

Don’t let people have all the fun when it comes to Christmas gift baskets. Dogs are just as likely to love a basket piled high with goodies as the humans on your list. This basket includes a polyester bandanna, dog bag duffel, brush, fleece paw print pet blanket, Puppy Scoops Maple Bacon Ice Cream Mix, Pawsitively Gourmet Paw & Bone truffles, and a lot more for a total of eight pounds of goodies.

Price: $199.99

14. Outward Hound DayPak Dog Backpack

Does the dog owner in your life love adventure? Can you often find them hitting the trail with their pup? This dog backpack makes it easier to tote anything the dog (or human) may need while out in the wilderness, including extra food, water, first aid, and even cellphones and keys. Especially good for trail runners who don’t want to have to carry anything. A solid gift for any dog owner.

Price: $17.99

15. Chuckit! Ultra Grip Ball Launcher

Playing fetch can be slobbery work. After the first retrieval, the ball is covered with dog spit and grass and it doesn’t get better from there. If someone on your list has a dog who loves fetch, consider this ball launcher. This will assuredly wear out even the most hyperactive dog. Meant to be used with Chuckit! medium balls, but also good for tennis balls, this will provide hours of mess-free entertainment.

Price: $11.95

