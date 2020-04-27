11 Best Automatic Pet Feeders for Cats & Dogs

If work or play make it so you can’t be home at a consistent time to feed your dog or cat, an automatic pet feeder might be a good choice for you. Pets like a reliable schedule and will be less stressed in general if they can count on one, and tech-savvy pet owners know that a little technology can go a long way. For both weight control and schedule maintenance, learn more about the best automatic pet feeders on the market below.

What Is an Automatic Pet Feeder?

As the name implies, an automatic pet feeder or pet food dispenser is any device that makes food available to your pet without your intervention every meal time. This reduces stress for both owner and pet by ensuring a reliable feeding schedule no matter what happens in the course of a day.

These feeders take two primary forms: 1. Gravity dispensers like the Petmate Replendish, which constantly keep a food dish full by allowing food to fall from the hopper as needed. These are great for pets who don't overeat and can naturally eat until full and go about their day.

They are not good for pets who are overweight and need to have their meals portioned specifically. For that, you need to consider 2. Electric automatic pet feeders, like the PetSafe Smart Feed. These types break down into a further two sub-categories - smart feeders and timer-based feeders.

Smart automatic feeders are wifi enabled, sending information about your pet's meals to your smartphone and allowing you to initiate a feeding whenever needed. You can set up and modify the schedule remotely, and some even allow for two-way audio and camera feeds so you can check on your pet like you would with a pet camera.

Timer feeders simply allow you to set the clock on the unit itself and then tell it how much to feed at what times of day. These have no smart integration and aren't particularly advanced, but they do portion food effectively and tend to be cheaper.

Both types usually have a hopper so you can put multiple days worth of food in at once. This is good for convenience and for vacations or business trips.

Typically speaking, these are best used for dry dog food or dry cat food, though some models allow you to use wet pet food, as well.

How Does an Automatic Pet Feeder Work?

Electric models generally feature a hopper full of food which is metered by a portioning wheel that turns at the alloted time and drops food into the dish. Some models have more than one wheel so you can adjust for the size of the kibble, while virtually all of them allow you to specify how many portions to feed per meal.

The simple ones work just like an outlet timer or an alarm clock, actuating the feeder wheel at the specified time. The vast majority of these are for dry food, but models like the Cat Mate C500 use a rotating dish that reveals a new compartment at the specified time. In the case of that style, you still need to measure when you fill each compartment, but feedings are still timed appropriately.

If you set the portion size quite small and opt for a model with many feeding time slots available in a day - some only have three or four for normal meals, but some have more - you can also use these as a slow feed dog bowl. Your dog can only eat what's dispensed, so having the machine slow them down can also be useful.

Of course, the main attraction for these is for helping your cat to lose weight. Portion control can be difficult when attempting to help your cat get in shape, but you can take your mind off the struggle by setting up one of these devices and adhering to the programmed schedule.

It should be noted that these aren't a substitute for spending time with your pets. Much like pet cameras and self cleaning litter boxes, these machines aren't infallible, and at the end of the day, don't stimulate or take care of pets as well as you do. Still, if you're anxious and have an unpredictable schedule, this can make life easier for both of you.

