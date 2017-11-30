Erica Herman, Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tiger Woods, who infamously cheated on his wife, Elin Nordegren, with multiple women, appears to have found love again. Erica Herman, 33, has been identified as the new woman in Woods’ life. The two have been spotted together in public a few times over the past several months.

Most recently, Woods and Herman stepped out together for a sushi date at Nobu in Malibu, California, on February 15.

Here is what you need to know:

1. She Has Been Dating Woods for Several Months

Herman is the latest woman to capture Woods’ heart. He split from his previous girlfriend, Kristin Smith, in 2017, confirming in August that they had parted ways. Woods and Smith were together for almost a year.

According to Radar Online, Woods and Smith parted ways because of his recent legal troubles.

“He screws up and she gets pulled into it and she can’t handle the pressure of it all. She seems very overwhelmed and stressed to people who really know her,” a source told the outlet.

Before that, Woods dated Olympic skier, Lindsay Vonn, for nearly three years.

Herman is no stranger to Woods’ sport of choice. Last year, she was spotted watching the Presidents Cup with her beau. Herman was seen wearing a “player spouse” credential and was also photographed arm-in-arm with Woods, which pretty much solidified their romance.

According to USA Today, neither Woods nor his agent would comment on the brunette who was walking Liberty National with the legendary golfer.

2. She Was on Woods’ Arm at a World Series Game in Los Angeles

.@TigerWoods returned to Dodger Stadium for Game 2 of the #WorldSeries last night, something he did back in 1988 with his father! #MLB pic.twitter.com/toSLI9vx56 — Proday Media (@prodayco) October 26, 2017

Last month, Woods attended Game 2 of the World Series with Herman. The two were spotted together at Dodgers Stadium, and watched the Los Angeles Dodgers fall to the Houston Astros 7-6.

“They’re having fun. He’s not looking for anything serious now. She’s cool and he likes her,” a source told People Magazine.

Two days later, Woods was scheduled to plead guilty to a reckless driving charge in Jupiter, Florida.

“Woods was arrested May 29 when officers found him unconscious in his parked Mercedes-Benz. A toxicology report showed he had the active ingredient for marijuana, two painkillers, a sleep drug and an anti-anxiety drug but no alcohol in his system,” the Associated Press reported.

3. She Works in the Restaurant Business & Was the General Manager of The Woods

Herman may have met Woods through her job. She has worked as the general manager of Tiger’s restaurant, located in Jupiter, Florida, for several months.

Back in February, Woods opened a pop-up restaurant at the Genesis Open at The Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, which opened back in February. The eatery was called The Woods at 10 and was a sort of mini-version of Woods’ larger restaurant called The Woods.

“TGR is debuting the first The Woods pop-up restaurant located just left of the exciting and drivable par-4 10th hole and near the driving range. It will also introduce a free interactive satellite Learning Lab for youth ages 9-17,” read a post on Woods’ website, the week of the pop-up’s grand opening.

Not only did Woods have executive chef Carmine DiCandia from The Woods in town for The Woods at 10, but general manager Erica Herman was also involved.

“We are bringing the TGR expertise and experience to a live event. It’s just a taste of our menu. This is a way of sharing what we have learned and done. It’s a great opportunity for people to see what we can do,” Herman was quoted as saying about The Woods at 10.

It is unclear if Herman still works at The Woods, but she held the position at least through October of last year. According to TMZ, however, she no longer works at the establishment.

4. She Was Previously Linked to Jesse Newton

Herman dated Jesse Newton long before she met Woods. According to Radar Online, Herman and Newton were a couple and were also business partners.

According to his LinkedIn page, Newton obtained a degree from the University of Central Florida. He is the president and CEO of Jin & Tonic Hospitality Group and works out of Orlando, Florida.

“A consummate professional with extensive experience in all facets of business and more specifically, the luxury brand, hospitality and tourism markets. Earned a Master of Science from the University of Central Florida’s Rosen School of Hospitality as well as nominated for Orlando’s Top 40 Under 40 from the Orlando Business Journal,” reads his bio on LinkedIn.

5. Radar Online Reported that She Has a ‘Troubled Past’

According to Radar Online, Herman has a “troubled past.” The site refers to Herman as a “hard partier” and a “gold digger.”

“Erica is a big partier,” a source told the outlet. That unnamed source allegedly worked with Herman for five years at a bar in Florida and added that Herman met Woods at a popular nightspot that he visited on a regular basis. “Erica was all over him,” the source added.

The source went on to say that Herman had her eyes on Woods for years and even suggested that Woods and Herman may have been acquainted whilst Woods was still married to Nordegren.

“Erica’s been chasing Tiger around like a puppy for close to 10 years. I’m not sure if his wife knew, but I’m not sure how she couldn’t know. I can’t believe Tiger’s out in public with her now,” the source explained.

Radar Online goes on to report that Herman’s family has been in trouble as well and that she has had family members arrested on drug-related charges. However, Radar had to dig for information. They cited a 2000 arrest of Herman’s brother, Scott, who was busted for marijuana possession. Radar says that Scott was arrested on suspicion of “peddling cocaine” years later.

Lastly, the site reports that Herman has had “financial woes” and a source told the outlet that many people believe that Woods helped her out of the hole at one point.