10 Best Soft Tip Darts for Beginners: Compare & Save (2019)

If you’re new to darts there are two basic types — steel and soft tip. We’ve gone over the Best Steel Tip Darts for Beginners already. But what are the best soft tip darts for beginners? Well we’ve come up with a list below to help you learn more and narrow your decision.

There are a few different types of darts we’ll go over — mainly Brass, Nickel, and Tungsten barrels (Barrels, by the way, are the part of the dart you hold on to when you’re throwing). Brass and Nickel tend to be less expensive, while you’ll pay more for Tungsten. Tungsten, it should be noted, are much better quality. All of the sets below include soft tips, shafts, and flights, while some include more accessories.

Soft tip darts are best suited for electronic boards, so check out our post on the 5 Best Viper & Arachnid Electronic Dart Boards.