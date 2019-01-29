10 Best Soft Tip Darts for Beginners: Compare & Save (2019)

If you’re new to darts there are two basic types — steel and soft tip. We’ve gone over the Best Steel Tip Darts for Beginners already. But what are the best soft tip darts for beginners? Well we’ve come up with a list below to help you learn more and narrow your decision.
There are a few different types of darts we’ll go over — mainly Brass, Nickel, and Tungsten barrels (Barrels, by the way, are the part of the dart you hold on to when you’re throwing). Brass and Nickel tend to be less expensive, while you’ll pay more for Tungsten. Tungsten, it should be noted, are much better quality. All of the sets below include soft tips, shafts, and flights, while some include more accessories.
Soft tip darts are best suited for electronic boards, so check out our post on the 5 Best Viper & Arachnid Electronic Dart Boards.
1. W.M Darts Nice Packing Box 18 / 20 Grams Darts SetPrice: $13.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for a beginner, the darts feature knurled brass barrels for an excellent grip and weight distribution
- You have the ability to change the soft tips (2 sets included) to steel tips (1 set)
- Lots of accessories like flights (3 sets), shafts (2 sets), dart tool and a case
- Probably not suited for more advanced players
- The case doesn't have fitted areas for all flight types (kite, in particular)
- Some users felt they experienced a lot of bounce outs when using the steel tips
If you're new to darts, the W.M. Darts Soft and Steel Tip Set is a great starter kit, which is both affordable and multi-functional.
First of all, the darts can be used with either soft or steel tips. The bundle includes two sets of soft tips and a set of steel tips if you're playing on a bristle board. The knurled brass barrels have excellent grip and weight distribution, very important characteristics for beginners. Depending on what tips you use, the dart weight casn be either 18 or 20 grams.
But you get much more from W.H. Darts. It comes with a case, 3 sets of flights (standard, thin, and lantern), 2 sets of shafts with 2BA threads (1 nylon set, 1 aluminum set), and a dart tool, all of which can fit in the case.
Need more accessories for these darts? Pick up some new 2BA Thread Soft Tip Dart Points from W.M. Darts at Amazon.
Find more W.M Darts Nice Packing Box 18 / 20 Grams Darts Set information and reviews here.
2. CyeeLife 15 Pack Soft Tip DartsPrice: $17.47Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- If these tips don't stick well in the board, CyeeLife will replace them with one of their different styles
- You get 15 total darts (with flights and shafts) for a great buy in bulk
- Rubber rings on the aluminum shafts help keep the shafts from becoming loose from the barrel
- All darts are the same weight -- 18 grams only
- These are probably best suited for beginners only; more advanced players might not find them effective
- Extra flights and shafts are not included
If you're a casual or new player and looking to buy in bulk while saving a few bucks, then the CyeeLife 15-Pack are some of the best soft tip darts for beginners you'll find. Available at under $20, you get 15 total darts (all 18 grams), enough for 5 players. You can choose between either Silver or Golden colored barrels.
Each dart comes with a standard sized flight and aluminum shaft with rubber rings. The rings are designed to keep the shaft tightly fastened to the dart barrel. A big bonus is that you get 180 extra dart tips, each measuing 1.2 inches (30mm) and that includes 2BA threads.
CyeeLife says if you're having trouble with the darts sticking into the board, they will replace them with a different set of their tips that they also sell on Amazon. They have the CL21 Style, the CL18 Style, and the CL04 Style.
Find more CyeeLife 15 Pack Soft Tip Darts information and reviews here.
3. Viper Black Magic Soft Tip DartsPrice: $12.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The barrels are available in coarse and medium knurling, both of which provide excellent grip and weighting
- Thin dart flights are included, which promote faster speeds and consistent flight for better accuracy
- The 2BA Tufflex Tips II have a reinforced cone for added durability
- No case included
- Extra flights, shafts, and tips not included
- Some felt the shafts and flights fell off often; you might need to buy "O" rings
Viper is a well-known brand in the business as they produce high-quality boards and darts, including these Black Magic Soft Tip Darts.
Weighing 18 grams, the darts come with aluminum shafts and thin flights, which help promote higher speeds and consistent flight path for better accuracy. They also feature 2BA Tufflex Tips with reinforced cones for added durability.
Another cool highlight is that two alloy barrel types are available -- coarse or medium knurling. Both provide excellent grip and weight displacement.
While these are best for Viper Electronic Dartboards, you can also switch out for steel tip to use on bristle boards.
Find more Viper Black Magic Soft Tip Darts information and reviews here.
4. Arachnid Professional Series Tungsten Soft Tip Dart SetPrice: $32.46Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Thinner barrels with dense Tungsten alloy helps promote better control, closer groupings and higher scores
- Extras include 7 extra tips, 3 flights, 3 shafts and a dart tool
- The deluxe SaleRide Case can hold extra flights, tips, and shafts and can clip to your belt
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt the shaft became loose from the barrel too often
- Some users felt the flights weren't very durable
When it comes to finding top quality darts, Tungsten barrels are the way to go. They are extra dense and allow the barrel to remain shorter and thinner, while maintaining the same weight as longer darts. The Arachnid Professional Series Tungsten Soft Tip Dart Set come in two different percentages of Tungsten -- 80 or 90 percent. Usually, the higher percentage the better.
So with smaller barrels and better weight distribution, you'll be able to cut down on bounce outs, have better control, an easier time getting closer groupings, and, ultimately, better scores. While they're probably best for more advanced players, darters of all skill levels can benefit from Tungsten darts.
These particular darts come with 7 extra tips, 3 extra shafts, 3 extra flights, and a dart tool, all of which can fit securely into the included SideRider Case, which you can clip to your belt for hands-free carrying.
If you're willing to pay a bit more and prefer Tungsten, the Arachnid Professional Series are some of the best soft tip darts for beginners and experienced players you can find.
These are best used on Arachnid Electronic Dartboards.
Find more Arachnid Professional Series Tungsten Dart Set information and reviews here.
5. Wolftop 12 Pack Soft Tip DartsPrice: $14.68Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish black-coated steel barrels have excellent grip and balance
- 2BA aluminum shafts offer extra durability
- Includes 12 darts and 36 extra tips, making a great bulk buy
- Might be too light for some at 17 grams
- Aluminum shafts sometimes come loose from the barrel too easily
- Comes packaged in a jar, but no traditional case is included
The Wolftop Soft Tip Dart Sets provides good value for a bulk purchase. In total you'll receive 12 darts (4 sets) in a handy jar for easy carrying and storage.
The barrels are made of nickel plated steel with a stylish black coating and are 50mm in length. Each set of darts has different colored standard sized flights and very durable 2BA aluminum shafts, which each measure 48mm. Each dart has a total weight of 17 grams.
Featuring durable 2BA tips, you'll also get a bonus of 36 extra tips with your purchase. Both the tips and shafts can be replaced with any 2BA style. This bundle is also covered by a 1-year risk-free warranty.
Check out more Wolftop Darts products at Amazon.
Find more Wolftop 12 Pack Soft Tip Darts information and reviews here.
6. GWHOLE Soft Tip Dart Set BundlePrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- For $15 you get 12 darts, extra flights and 200 soft tips for a great bargain buy
- The bundle includes 4 different styles of standard size dart flights designed for added control
- The aluminum dart shafts tend to be more durable than nylon ones
- Not recommended for advanced players
- Some users felt the darts didn't stick into the board very well
- Some felt the tips weren't very durable and broke too often
If extra tips is what you want, then this bundle from GWHOLE could be what you're looking for. This set comes with an extra 200 soft tips in addition to 12 darts (4 sets) at a very nice price tag (about $15).
And, of course, if you're a fan of the color blue, as both the standard sized flights and durable aluminum shafts are blue. Hey, it's a real thing. Many people like their darts to look a certain way.
The darts themselves weigh 18 grams and feature silver plated barrels which lend for excellent grip. These darts are great for beginners or the casual player. The purchase also includes a 90-day money back guarantee.
Find more GWHOLE Soft Tip Dart Set Bundle information and reviews here.
7. Cuesoul 18 Grams Swords Series Tungsten Soft Tip DartsPrice: $29.72Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The barrels weigh 18 grams and are 95 percent Tungsten great balance, control, and feel
- The standard size flights feature shaft rings to keep them from falling out
- The soft tips can be switched out for steel tips (2BA only)
- Only comes with 3 tips
- Some might feel the case is too small to hold other accessories
- Shafts are plastic; some prefer aluminum (but you can exchange them out on your own)
If you're looking for some of the best soft tip darts for beginners that are Tungsten and inexpensive, Cuesoul's Sword Series barrels are made of 95 percent Tungsten and are priced at just about $30.
Each barrel is thin and promotes better grouping and accuracy while weighing 18 grams. You also receive 2 sets each of standard size flights and 2BA medium length plastic shafts. Rings are also included so your flights hold better into the shaft. The soft tips are also 2BA. A compact case comes with the purchase and can hold all of the accessories.
Browse more Cuesoul Darts & Accessories at Amazon.
Find more Cuesoul Swords Series Tungsten Soft Tip Darts information and reviews here.
8. Wolmund Soft Darts BundlePrice: $17.65Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extras include 24 "O" rings, 48 flights, 120 soft nylon tips
- The 2BA aluminum darts shafts tend to be more durable over the long run than nylon or plastic
- Excellent bundle for beginners who prefer using electronic dartboards
- The dart barrels are brass, not Tungsten
- Advanced players might not find them effective
- Aluminum shafts, while durable, occasionally become loose from the shaft easily
It's all about the accessories when it comes to the Wolmund Soft Tip Darts Set.
In addition to the 12 darts (4 sets and more on them later), you get 3 sets (12 total) of thin flights and 12 sets (36 total) of standard size flights; 120 soft short tips; and 24 "O" rings which help keep the flight connected to the shaft. While you don't get a case, it does come with a storage bag.
Each dart has a brass barrel, which are knurled and have stategically placed grooves to enhance grip and feel on every throw. 2BA aluminum shafts are supplied for each dart and these tend to be more durable than plastic or nylon shafts over the long run. Each dart weighs 18 grams.
Coming with a 90-day money back guarantee, the Wolmund Dart Bundle is perfect for the new or casual player who prefers electronic boards.
Find more Wolmund Soft Darts Bundle information and reviews here.
9. Maxmau Soft Tip Darts — 18 Piece, 10 GramsPrice: $12.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The lightweight dart is ideal for beginners and casual players
- While this bundle doesn't include extra accessories, the shafts, tips, and flights can be replaced
- The skid-proof knurled barrel provides a good grip and feel when throwing
- Some might find the darts are too light (10 grams)
- Some might find these darts to be too short
- Doesn't include extra accessories or a case
If light darts are what you desire, then the Maxmau 18-Piece Set is what you need. Each dart weighs just 10 grams -- easily the lightest on this list -- and measures a little over 5 inches long fully assembled.
You'll need to get some zip on your throws with these as they're so light, but some players prefer that. Each dart has a standard size flight, nylon shafts, soft tips, and knurled barrel for an enhanced grip. While you don't get extra accessories, the tips, flights, and shafts can be replaced. The barrels have 2BA screw threads on each end.
While the 10 gram weight isn't for everybody, this size makes for some of the best soft tip darts for beginners or those who play casually and don't like throwing softly.
Take a look at more Maxmau Darts & Accessories at Amazon for other options.
Find more Maxmau Soft Tip Darts -- 18 Piece, 10 Grams information and reviews here.
10. Viper Element 90% Tungsten Soft Tip DartsPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of high density 90 percent Tungsten and 10 percent nickel barrels
- Choose from a Knurled, Ridgeback grooved, or Ringed grip on the barrel
- Lots of extras including such as flights, shafts, tips, dart tool, and hard cover case
- On the pricey side
- Aluminum shafts sometimes loosen from the shaft easily
- Only one weight available -- 18 grams
Just because you're a beginner, it doesn't mean you can't spend a little extra on quality darts. And the Viper Element Soft Tip Darts are certainly that as the barrels have 90 percent Tungsten (and 10 percent nickel). Each dart weighs 18 grams.
Good darts can take your game to another level. Sure, you need to throw properly, but the weight distribution and feel of Tungsten darts are far and away better than the less expensive brass or steel barrels.
The barrels are available in 3 different molds -- Knurled, Ridgeback Grooved, and Ringed. Each has a different grip and feel, but it's all a matter of personal preference for which is best for you.
Other features include 2 sets of shafts (1 aluminum, 1 nylon), 2 sets of thin flights, 2BA tips, a dart tool, and a hard cover case with space for all your accessories.
GLD Products have a ton of dart items on Amazon, so check out the Viper Darts, Boards & Accessories for more options.
Find more Viper Element 90% Tungsten Soft Tip Darts information and reviews here.
