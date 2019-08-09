7 Best Golf Travel Bags: Compare, Buy & Save

Sun Mountain is a major player in the industry, especially when it comes to golf push carts and bags, and the ClubGlider Meridian is arguably the company’s top-rated travel bag. In fact, it has won an Editors’ Choice award from Golf Digest.

The Meridian’s leg mechanism extends and retracts in one simple motion, while the legs fold into the tray for easy travel. The wheels are castor and provide outstanding maneuverability.

The case, which is made of durable ballistic-style nylon (1200 Denier polyester), has 2 heavy duty full-length zippers to make getting your golf bag in and out very simple. It also features 2 exterior pockets to hold your shoes or other gear.

The internal dimensions measure 52 inches by 14 inches by 14 inches, large enough to hold a stand or cart bag. The ClubGlider Meridian also has extra padding on the top of the case to ensure your clubs stay protected, which is what you want when you’re traveling by airplane.