7 Best Golf Travel Bags: Compare, Buy & Save

If you play golf, you know the equipment can put a dent in your wallet. Between your golf bags, irons, driver and putter, there’s a good chance you’ve invested over $1,000 into your gear. That’s expensive. And if you’re a player who likes to take the game on the road, golf travel bags are a wise investment as they provide excellent protection during airline travel.
Travel bags, both hard cases and soft covers, are vital for the golfer who needs to use the baggage check at the airport. You certainly don’t want your clubs to get battered before a weekend golf trip with your friends. So we’ve come up with a list below of some of the most popular golf travel bags to help you decide which is the best one for you.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $289.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $84.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $57.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $139.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Sun Mountain ClubGlider MeridianPrice: $289.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Convenient leg mechanism easily extends and retracts
- Made of super durable 1200 Denier polyester
- Heavy duty dual-zipper system run the length of the bag
- Larger cart bags might not fit into this
- On the pricey side
- Might be a little heavy for some
Sun Mountain is a major player in the industry, especially when it comes to golf push carts and bags, and the ClubGlider Meridian is arguably the company’s top-rated travel bag. In fact, it has won an Editors’ Choice award from Golf Digest.
The Meridian’s leg mechanism extends and retracts in one simple motion, while the legs fold into the tray for easy travel. The wheels are castor and provide outstanding maneuverability.
The case, which is made of durable ballistic-style nylon (1200 Denier polyester), has 2 heavy duty full-length zippers to make getting your golf bag in and out very simple. It also features 2 exterior pockets to hold your shoes or other gear.
The internal dimensions measure 52 inches by 14 inches by 14 inches, large enough to hold a stand or cart bag. The ClubGlider Meridian also has extra padding on the top of the case to ensure your clubs stay protected, which is what you want when you’re traveling by airplane.
-
2. SKB Deluxe ATA Golf Travel CasePros:
Cons:
- TSA accepted and recognized locking latch system ensures safe and secure travel
- Form-fitting case is designed to accommodate standard and staff sized golf bags
- Durably made with military-grade, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene
- Some said the interior was too small to fit larger cart bags
- It is a bit heavy
- Only 1 color available
If you’re looking for a a case built to keep your golf clubs fully protected, then the SKB Deluxe ATA Travel Case could be what you’re looking for, thanks to its extremely durable construction.
As we all know, your luggage isn’t exactly handled with care all the time at the airport. But that’s OK with this case. It is made of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene, which is the same material required by the U.S. military for their cases and containers. It has industrial-strength latches and a TSA locking system, and you can apply for TSA-approved locks to ensure safe and secure travel.
Its internal dimensions measure 49 by 16 inches, so it will accommodate most golf bags and fits 48-inch drivers. Complete with wheels for easy rolling and maneuvering, the hard case is resistant to dirt, dust, and moisture.
A couple of other cool things: it comes with SKB’s million-mile guarantee, a lifetime warranty, and $1,500 for club coverage.
-
3. Samsonite Golf Hard Sided Travel Cover CasePros:
Cons:
- Durable ABS Shell provides protection from the wear and tear of air travel
- Padded quilted interior and extra foam cushioning on top provide added protection
- 4 multi-directional spinner wheels and 2 in-line skate wheels makes it easy to push or pull
- Some users experienced some durability issues (cracking, wheels)
- Some users thought the case was very large and they had difficulty fitting it in the car
- Some users said it felt too lightweight to be very durable
If you’re in the market for golf travel bags from one of the more reputable luggage companies, then the Samsonite Hard-Sided Travel Case could be the one for you. Samsonite, after all, has been in the business since 1910.
This lightweight hard-sided travel case has a durable ABS Shell which offers supreme protection for all your golf clubs and gear from the unpredictability and bumps of airplane travel. Measuring 54 inches in length by 12 inches in height and 16 inches in width, the case can accommodate larger golf bags (10.5 inches tops) and 48 inch clubs.
Inside the padded case there is extra foam cushioning on top to protect club heads, along with straps to prevent the bag from moving around. It also features 4 multi-directional spinner wheels and 2 skate wheels so it can be pushed or pulled for easy travel.
-
4. CaddyDaddy Constrictor 2 Golf Bag Travel CoverPrice: $84.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- External and internal cinch straps to keep your clubs secure
- Heavy-duty lockable zippers on main opening and side pockets for extra protection
- Made of extra strong 1800 Denier fabric construction
- Some users said the bag tore too easily
- Some feel the soft case isn't as protective as the hard case
- There are only 2 in-line wheels so maneuverability might not be as smooth as those with spinner wheels
If you’re on a budget, then the CaddyDaddy Constrictor 2 Golf Bag Travel Cover might be the right choice for you.
While you’re not going to get the protection of a hard case, the Constrictor 2’s exterior is made of 1800 Denier nylon and features internal and external straps to keep your clubs secure and padding at the top to protect your club heads.
Featuring in-line skate wheels, lockable zippers and four handles, the bag measures 50 inches by 13 inches by 15 inches and will accommodate normal club lengths.
It also comes with a 1-year full bag replacement warranty, which covers any damage caused by airplanes.
Buy the CaddyDaddy Constrictor 2 Golf Bag Travel Cover here.
-
5. CaddyDaddy CDX-10 Golf Bag Travel CoverPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Heavy-duty lockable zippers on the main opening and side pockets
- Padded top to helps protect club heads during flights
- Made of strong 600 denier nylon construction
- TSA locks not included
- Only 1 color available
- Some users might prefer a hard case; this is a soft case
When it comes to the best golf travel bags, CaddyDaddy makes the top of the list for many users. The CDX-10 cover can accomodate all golf bags, including cart bags with 10-inch tops.
Made of strong 600 denier nylon, the bag has heavy-duty lockable zippers on the main opening and side pockets, as well as 2 large side pockets with lockable zippers. It has a heavily padded top to protect the club heads, as well as external and internal cinch straps to keep your clubs extra secure. And it’s easy to manuever thanks to the inline skate wheels.
The CDX-10 weighs about 9 pounds and measures 13 inches by 50 inches by 15 inches. It can collapse for easy storage and comes with a 1-year replacement warranty if it gets damaged during your flight.
Find more CaddyDaddy CDX-10 Golf Bag Travel Cover information and reviews here.
-
6. AmazonBasics Soft-Sided Golf Club Travel BagPrice: $57.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds a full set of golf clubs in the inside and has 2 extra zippered exterior pockets for more storage
- The easy-rolling wheels make it simple to transport
- Made of durable and water-resistant canvas
- Some users complained of durability issues
- If you prefer a hard case, this model isn't for you (it's a soft case)
- Only 1 color available
The AmazonBasics Soft-Sided Travel Bag is all about storage as it can store a full set of clubs on the interior as well as other gear in the 2 exterior pockets such as golf shoes, apparel, and more.
It’s made of waterproof canvas and has a full-length zipper for easy access. As for transporting, the rolling wheels make it a simple and smooth operation.
The lightweight bag measures approximately 13 inches by 15 inches by 50 inches.
Find more AmazonBasics Soft-Sided Golf Club Travel Bag information and reviews here.
-
7. CaddyDaddy Enforcer Hard Top Golf Travel Bag CoverPrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Crush-resistant ABS provides extra protection for your clubheads
- Made of 1800 denier all-weather fabric that provides maximum durability
- The internal compression strap keeps your golf clubs securely fastened
- On the pricey side
- Doesn't collapse as small as full soft cases
- Some users felt the bag was tough to manuever
The highlight of the CaddyDaddy Enforcer Golf Travel Bag is that it features a crush-resistant ABS hard top that provides extra protection for your clubheads. The lower half is made of 1800 denier all-weather fabric.
Other features include inline skate wheels, an internal compression strap to keep your clubs secure, an ergomonic rubber handle at the top, and outdoor pockets to store your golf accessories and other gear.
It measures a generous 13 inches by 13 inches by 51 inches, weighs only 9 pounds, and comes with a 1-year replacement warranty.
Find more CaddyDaddy Enforcer Hard Top Golf Travel Bag Cover information and reviews here.
Also See:
15 Best Moisture Wicking Golf Shirts for Men
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.