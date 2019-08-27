Cristy West, DeMarcus Cousins’ Ex-Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cristy West is DeMarcus Cousins’ ex-girlfriend and the partner of 49ers safety Jimmie Ward.

In August 2019, West filed a police report saying that Cousins had threatened to “put a bullet” in her head. West said that Cousins was angry that West would not allow the son they share to attend the Los Angeles Lakers center’s wedding on August 24. Cousins married his long-term girlfriend Morgan Lang at the Atlanta ceremony.

In a statement regarding the allegations, the Lakers said, “We are aware of the allegation involving DeMarcus Cousins and, of course, take this claim seriously. We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. West Says She Only Wants Cousins to Have Supervised Visits With Their Son

Documents in the case say that a man can be heard saying on the phone to West, “I’m gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level. Can I have my son here, please?” When West says, “No.”

The man responds by saying, “I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet in your f*****g head.” Since then, West has filed a protective order against Cousins. West says that Cousins told her he would kill her “even if he didn’t have to get his hands dirty doing it.” On another occasion, West says that Cousins choked her during an argument. The incidents are being investigated by the Mobile Police Department. West said that she wants to restrict Cousins to supervised visits with her son.

2. West Grew Up With DeMarcus Cousins & Jimmie Ward

West grew up in Mobile, Alabama, along with DeMarcus Cousins and her current boyfriend, Jimmie Ward. Cousins attended LeFlore High School while Ward attended Davidson High School. On her Facebook page, West said that she attended C.F. Vigor High School. Numerous reports say that West dated Ward initially, before connecting with Cousins. One report says that Ward and West have been on-and-off-again for six years.

I teach my son that strong men respect women and girls. Now it’s your turn. How do u #LeanInTogether? pic.twitter.com/hvfE8nIpKo — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) April 1, 2017

In February 2019, West posted a photo showing him with West. The caption for the picture read, “Spend life with someone who makes you happy. Not with someone you have to impress.”

3. West Is Physical Science Graduate From Auburn

According to her Facebook page, West is a physical science graduate from Auburn University at Montgomery. Rumors from around the time that their son, Amir, was born in 2012 suggest that they may not have been a couple. In her restraining order against Cousins, West referred to herself as having once had a “relationship” with Cousins.

4. Christy Has Taken Their Son to Warriors Games in the Past

Previous posts on West’s social media pages showed her taking her son to Golden State Warriors’ games to watch his father in action. In June 2019, West posted a photo showing her son with Warriors star, Klay Thompson.

5. Cousins Is Not Expected to Play in the 2019/20 Season

It is not clear if Cousins will face an NBA suspension due to the allegations made by West. Cousins is not expected to play any part in the 2019-20 season after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee earlier in August 2019 during a pre-season workout. Cousins spent the 2018-19 season with the Golden State Warriors.

