LISTEN: DeMarcus Cousins Allegedly Threatens to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

This is the last thing DeMarcus Cousins needed in his life.

According to TMZ Sports, an audio record has leaked of what appears to be Cousins threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend — and mother of his 7-year-old son — by putting a bullet through her head.

The whole argument transpired due to his ex-girlfriend — Christy West — refusing to allow their son to attend his wedding with his current wife, Morgan Lang.

The exchange between the two begins calmly before the man — allegedly Cousins — starts to lose his temper by threatening West.

“I’m gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level,” the man says … “Can I have my son here, please?” Christy responds, “No” — and that’s when the man makes the alleged threat — “I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet in your f**king head.”

DeMarcus Cousins’ Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Has Choked Her Before

As TMZ details, West is seeking a restraining order against Cousins and has already filed a police report in Mobile, Alabama regarding the incident. She also claims that Cousins has previously shown a history of violence, reporting that he has choked her.

“That’s when the audio cuts off — but Christy has since filed court docs in Alabama seeking a restraining order against Cousins claiming he ALSO told her that he was going to kill her, “even if he didn’t have to get his hands dirty doing it.” In the court docs, Christy also claims Cousins had choked her during a previous incident — but she didn’t provide any specific details. She wants officials to keep Cousins away from her and their son — but she notes she’s open to allowing Boogie to have supervised visitation. Christy also went to the the Mobile Police Dept. and filed a report with cops. A police spokesperson tells us they have opened an investigation into the allegations.”

DeMarcus Cousins’ Life Has Been a Whirlwind

The past couple of weeks had been a whirlwind for the Los Angeles Lakers center. He suffered a torn ACL during a pickup game less than two weeks prior — effectively ended his season before he even played a single game for the Lakers.

The injury occurred just months after the 29-year-old had suffered a setback during his first-ever playoff series when he suffered a torn left quad. The injury sidelined him for two months before he returned during the NBA Finals. This was just a year after Cousins had suffered a debilitating Achilles tear that sidelined him for a full year.

But although things haven’t been pretty as of late for Cousins on the court, he experienced a major highlight in his personal life by getting married over the weekend. Former teammates such as Draymond Green, Matt Barnes and Anthony Davis attended the wedding.

“He’s been through a lot of late, so I’m happy to see him smile, be able to take his mind off his injury and enjoy his day,” Barnes told TMZ Sports.

However, just as things started turning a corner for the better, it now appears to be getting worse for the veteran center.

We’ll keep you updated regarding this latest incident surrounding Cousins, but it’s definitely not a good look.

