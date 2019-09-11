Fantasy Football Week 2 WR Rankings: Sammy Watkins, Top 10 Lock?

Julio Jones has quietly become a touchdown machine for the Atlanta Falcons. Jones has now scored in five consecutive games, hauling in six receiving touchdowns over that span.

Can Jones top our week two fantasy football wide receiver rankings? Or will he be passed up by a Chiefs wideout coming off of a career performance? Find out below, as well as which players are destined for fantasy stardom this week, and which players are primed for disappointment.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Better Than Usual

John Brown @ New York Giants

John Brown has always been a burner. He flashed his big-play potential early on in 2018, becoming a waiver-wire darling before fizzling out down the stretch.

However, now in Buffalo, Brown looks to have long-term staying power. Serving as the Bills number one target, Brown’s speed and Josh Allen’s big arm complement each other perfectly. Brown also seems to have improved on his route running, leading to a record-breaking performance in his Bills debut.

Take a bow, John Brown. 👏 pic.twitter.com/0ZinooLgKI — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 9, 2019

The Giants young secondary looked like a bunch of chickens running around with their heads cut off last Sunday. New York surrendered 400+ passing yards and four touchdowns. Brown should be in for a big day.

Sammy Watkins @ Oakland Raiders

Remember when Tyreek Hill was facing a potential suspension this offseason? And how the Chiefs would struggle mightily to replace him? If Kansas City only knew how easy life without Hill would be. Obviously kidding, however, Sammy Watkins softened the blow of losing Hill exponentially.

Watkins played the best NFL game of his career last Sunday, finding the end zone three times and leading all fantasy players with 46.8 points.

Watkins faces off with an Oakland team who surrendered the most passing touchdowns in the NFL a season ago. The Raiders will also be down a man in the secondary, as first-round pick Jonathan Abram is likely headed towards the IR.

Worse Than Usual

T.Y. Hilton @ Tennessee Titans

T.Y. showed that life without Andrew Luck won’t be as damaging to his fantasy value as many had projected. Hilton scored twice vs. a Los Angeles Chargers team whose secondary is perceived by many as the best unit in football.

However, the tough matchups keep rolling in for Hilton, and this time might not be so welcoming to the Indy wideout.

The Tennessee Titans defense has the making of one of the most aggressive and stoutest units in the league. The Titans held the star-studded duo of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry to an average of just 69 receiving yards apiece. No Browns receiver found the end zone in week one.

Larry Fitzgerald @ Baltimore Ravens

Kyler Murray was smart to rely on wily veteran Larry Fitzgerald in his first NFL start. Fitzgerald rewards Murray and fantasy owners alike with 25+ fantasy points in week one.

Fitzgerald’s stat line could be in for a major dip in week two vs. the Baltimore Ravens. The Baltimore defense completely blanketed Miami receivers in week one. Holding all five ‘Phins wideouts to catch a pass a week ago to an average of just 26.2 yards.

Week 2 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver

[ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DST & Kickers]

RANK PLAYER (POSITION – TEAM) MATCHUP 1. DeAndre Hopkins (WR – HOU) vs. JAC 2. Julio Jones (WR – ATL) vs. PHI 3. Odell Beckham Jr. (WR – CLE) @ NYJ 4. Michael Thomas (WR – NO) @ LAR 5. Davante Adams (WR – GB) vs. MIN 6. Mike Evans (WR – TB) @ CAR 7. Sammy Watkins (WR – KC) @ OAK 8. Keenan Allen (WR – LAC) @ DET 9. Julian Edelman (WR – NE) @ MIA 10. JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR – PIT) vs. SEA 11. Cooper Kupp (WR – LAR) vs. NO 12. Adam Thielen (WR – MIN) @ GB 13. Chris Godwin (WR – TB) @ CAR 14. Brandin Cooks (WR – LAR) vs. NO 15. Josh Gordon (WR – NE) @ MIA 16. Robert Woods (WR – LAR) vs. NE 17. Tyler Lockett (WR – SEA) @ PIT 18. T.Y. Hilton (WR – IND) @ TEN 19. Tyler Boyd (WR – CIN) vs. SF 20. Alshon Jeffery (WR – PHI) @ ATL 21. John Brown (WR – BUF) @ NYG 22. Tyrell Williams (WR – OAK) vs. KC 23. DJ Moore (WR – CAR) vs. TB 24. Stefon Diggs (WR – MIN) @ GB 25. Calvin Ridley (WR – ATL) vs. PHI 26. Michael Gallup (WR – DAL) @ WAS 27. Allen Robinson (WR – CHI) @ DEN 28. Jamison Crowder (WR – NYJ) vs. CLE 29. Curtis Samuel (WR – CAR) vs. TB 30. DeSean Jackson (WR – PHI) @ ATL 31. Larry Fitzgerald (WR – ARI) @ BAL 32. Jarvis Landry (WR – CLE) @ NYJ 33. Kenny Golladay (WR – DET) vs. LAC 34. Mike Williams (WR – LAC) @ DET 35. Will Fuller (WR – HOU) vs. JAC 36. John Ross (WR – CIN) vs. SF 37. Antonio Brown (WR – NE) @ MIA 38. DeDe Westbrook (WR – JAC) @ HOU 39. A.J. Brown (WR – TEN) vs. IND 40. D.K. Metcalf (WR – SEA) @ PIT 41. Emmanuel Sanders (WR – DEN) vs. CHI 42. Marquise Brown (WR – BAL) vs. ARI 43. Terry McLaurin (WR – WAS) vs. DAL 44. Danny Amendola (WR – DET) vs. LAC 45. Mecole Hardman (WR – KC) @ OAK 46. Marquez Valdes-Scantling (WR – GB) vs. MIN 47. Sterling Shepard (WR – NYG) vs. BUF 48. Anthony Miller (WR – CHI) @ DEN 49. Christian Kirk (WR – ARI) @ BAL 50. Phillip Dorsett (WR – NE) @ MIA

READ NEXT: Fantasy: Week 2 RB Rankings