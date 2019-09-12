Fantasy Football Week 2 DEF & Kicker Rankings: Titans on the Rise

It’s everyone’s favorite fantasy football roster bottom-feeders, defenses and kickers. As boring as they may be, these two are some of the most crucial positions that can alter a game at any moment.

Week one saw both the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans defensive units put up at least 23 fantasy points, that’s more than the likes of Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley, and Julio Jones just to name a few. Twelve kickers reached or surpassed the double-digit mark in week one.

Let’s take a look at which defensive units can keep their stellar play going, and which kickers can kick you to a win this coming week in our week two fantasy rankings.

P.S. Whatever you do, do not, I repeat do not start the Miami Dolphins defense under any circumstance.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Better Than Usual

Panthers DEF vs. Tampa Bay Buccanneers

Bruce Arians’ arrival in Tampa was supposed to help take Jameis Winston to the next level. Instead, the 25-year old QB tossed three interceptions on opening weekend on his way to a 45.4 QB rating.

Winston has now tossed 17 interceptions over his last 14 games. Expect Carolina to get their hands on a ball or two on Thursday night.

Worse Than Usual

Jaguars DEF @ Houston Texans

If Jacksonville plays the way they did a week ago, they’ll never fit under this category again, because we’ll stop expecting better from their defensive unit. Jaguars allowed 40-points to Kansas City in week one.

Here's a 23 second loop of Sammy Watkins and Damien Williams taking turns embarrassing the Jaguars defense you're welcome 🤗 pic.twitter.com/w5YhcQ9nrM — Hog Maw Athletics (@hogmawathletics) September 9, 2019

They’ll have their hands full once again against the Houston Texans and QB Deshaun Watson who accounted for four touchdowns on his own in week one.

Week 2 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Defenses

[ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF & Kickers]

RANK PLAYER (POSITION – TEAM) MATCHUP 1. Patriots (DEF – NE) @ MIA 2. Ravens (DEF – BAL) vs. ARI 3. Bears (DEF – CHI) @ DEN 4. Bills (DEF – BUF) @ NYG 5. Panthers (DEF – CAR) vs. TB 6. Broncos (DEF – DEN) vs. CHI 7. Texans (DEF – HOU) vs. JAC 8. Titans (DEF – TEN) vs. IND 9. Cowboys (DEF – DAL) @ WAS 10. Browns (DEF – CLE) @ NYJ 11. Packers (DEF – GB) vs. MIN 12. Chiefs (DEF – KC) @ OAK 13. Chargers (DEF – LAC) @ DET 14. Colts (DEF – IND) @ TEN 15. Jaguars (DEF – JAC) @ HOU 16. Vikings (DEF – MIN) @ GB 17. Rams (DEF – LAR) vs. NO 18. Giants (DEF – NYG) vs. BUF 19. Eagles (DEF – PHI) @ ATL 20. Seahawks (DEF – SEA) @ PIT

Kicker Overview:

Harrison Butker led all fantasy kickers in week one with 17 points. Butker should keep stacking up the points against Oakland this week. As the Raiders allowed the third-most fantasy points to kickers a season ago.

Expect Butker and Greg Z to battle it out for the top spot in scoring this week for kickers. Zuerlein should be busy in what is expected to be a high-scoring affair in the Rams-Saints game this week.

Week 2 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Kickers

[ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF & Kickers]

RANK PLAYER (POSITION – TEAM) MATCHUP 1. Harrison Butker (KC – K) @ OAK 2. Greg Zuerlein (K – LAR) vs. NO 3. Stephen Gostkowski (K – NE) @ MIA 4. Will Lutz (K – NO) @ LAR 5. Justin Tucker (K – BAL) vs. ARI 6. Jake Elliott (K – PHI) @ ATL 7. Ka’imi Fairbairn (K – HOU) vs. JAC 8. Robbie Gould (K – SF) @ CIN 9. Matt Bryant (K – ATL) vs. PHI 10. Brett Maher (K – DAL) @ WAS 11. Matt Prater (K – DET) vs. PHI 12. Michael Badgley (K – LAC) @ DET 13. Mason Crosby (K – GB) vs. MIN 14. Dan Bailey (K – MIN) @ GB 15. Jason Myers (K – SEA) @ PIT 16. Adam Vinatieri (K – HOU) @ TEN 17. Chris Boswell (K – PIT) vs. SEA 18. Steve Hauschka (K – BUF) @ NYG 19. Austin Seibert (K – CLE) @ NYJ 20. Aldrick Rosas (K – NYG) vs. BUF

READ NEXT: Fantasy: Week 2 TE Rankings