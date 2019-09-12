Fantasy Football Week 2 Flex Rankings: Josh Jacobs Trending Up

Fantasy Football Week 2 Flex Rankings: Josh Jacobs Trending Up

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
josh jacobs

Getty Oakland Raiders RB Josh Jacobs.

Players such as rookie Josh Jacobs and career backup Austin Ekeler showed out in week one for their fantasy football owners. Jacobs and Ekeler have continued to climb the player rankings as their production and usage rates continue to go hand in hand.

How high can Jacobs and Ekeler get in our week two flex rankings? Plus, which players are bound to flop this coming week. All this and more below.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Better Than Usual

Josh Jacobs vs. Kansas City

Jacobs was criminally under-utilized during his college career at Alabama. The Raiders made sure that would never happen again.

Jacobs touted the rock 23 times for Oakland in week one, scoring two touchdowns. However, Jacobs was hardly given the opportunity to flex his prowess as a pass-catcher on Monday night, reeling in just one reception.

Jacobs was readily compared to Alvin Kamara coming out of college due to their similar playing styles.

This week Jacobs gets a Kansas City Chiefs defense which allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs a season ago. They finished as one of only ten teams to allow 90+ receptions to running backs in 2018.

Worse Than Usual

Getty ImagesBroncos RB Phillip Lindsay

Phillip Lindsay vs. Chicago

There was chatter all offseason that the new Broncos coaching staff had taken a liking to second-year back Royce Freeman, we just didn’t know how much.

If week one was any indication, Phillip Lindsay is now in a complete time-share with the former Oregon Product.

Lindsay will have issues improving on his 66-yards total yards from last week vs. Chicago in week two. The Bears allowed an average of just 12 fantasy ppg. to opposing running backs a season ago, lowest in the NFL.

Week 2 PPR Fantasy Rankings: FLEX (RB/WR/TE)

[ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF & K]

Rank Player Opp
1. Christian McCaffrey (RB – CAR) vs. TB
2. Alvin Kamara (RB – NO) vs. LAR
3. DeAndre Hopkins (WR – HOU) vs. JAC
4. Julio Jones (WR – ATL) vs. PHI
5. Ezekiel Elliott (RB – DAL) @ WAS
6. Odell Beckham Jr. (WR – CLE) @ NYJ
7. Michael Thomas (WR – NO) @ LAR
8. Saquon Barkley (RB – NYG) vs. NO
9. Todd Gurley (RB -LAR) @ MIA
10. Travis Kelce (TE – KC) @ OAK
11. Josh Jacobs (RB – OAK) vs. KC
12. Davante Adams (WR – GB) vs. MIN
13. Zach Ertz (TE – PHI) @ ATL
14. Mike Evans (WR – TB) @ CAR
15. Le’Veon Bell (RB – NYJ) INJ ⬇️ vs. CLE
16. Nick Chubb (RB – CLE) @ NYJ
17. Keenan Allen (WR – LAC) @ DET
18. Julian Edelman (WR – NE) @ MIA
19. Derrick Henry (RB – TEN) vs. IND
20. JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR – PIT) vs. SEA
21. Cooper Kupp (WR – LAR) vs. NO
22. Chris Carson (RB – SEA) @ PIT
23. Austin Ekeler (RB – LAC) @ DET
24. Adam Thielen (WR – MIN) @ GB
25. George Kittle (TE – SF) vs. CIN
26. Chris Godwin (WR – TB) @ CAR
27. Mark Ingram (RB – BAL) vs. ARI
28. Brandin Cooks (WR – LAR) vs. NO
29. Dalvin Cook (RB – MIN) @ GB
30. Josh Gordon (WR – NE) @ MIA
31. Robert Woods (WR – LAR) vs. NE
32. James Conner (RB – PIT) vs. SEA
33. Tyler Lockett (WR – SEA) @ PIT
34. David Johnson (RB – ARI) @ BAL
35. Sony Michel (RB – NE) @ MIA
36. T.Y. Hilton (WR – IND) @ TEN
37. Kerryon Johnson (RB – DET) vs. LAC
38. Marlon Mack (RB – IND) @ TEN
39. Tyler Boyd (WR – CIN) vs. SF
40. Alshon Jeffery (WR – PHI) @ ATL
41. John Brown (WR – BUF) @ NYG
42. Leonard Fournette (RB – JAC) @ HOU
43. Damien Williams (RB – KC) @ OAK
44. James White (RB – NE) @ MIA
45. Evan Engram (TE – NYG) vs. BUF
46. Tyrell Williams (WR – OAK) vs. KC
47. DJ Moore (WR – CAR) vs. TB
48. Stefon Diggs (WR – MIN) @ GB
49. Matt Breida (RB – SF) @ CIN
50. Tarik Cohen (RB – CHI) @ DEN

READ NEXT:  Fantasy: Week 2 RB Rankings

Read More
, , , , ,