Fantasy Football Week 2 Flex Rankings: Josh Jacobs Trending Up

Players such as rookie Josh Jacobs and career backup Austin Ekeler showed out in week one for their fantasy football owners. Jacobs and Ekeler have continued to climb the player rankings as their production and usage rates continue to go hand in hand.
How high can Jacobs and Ekeler get in our week two flex rankings? Plus, which players are bound to flop this coming week. All this and more below.
* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.
Better Than Usual
Josh Jacobs vs. Kansas City
Jacobs was criminally under-utilized during his college career at Alabama. The Raiders made sure that would never happen again.
Jacobs touted the rock 23 times for Oakland in week one, scoring two touchdowns. However, Jacobs was hardly given the opportunity to flex his prowess as a pass-catcher on Monday night, reeling in just one reception.
Jacobs was readily compared to Alvin Kamara coming out of college due to their similar playing styles.
This week Jacobs gets a Kansas City Chiefs defense which allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs a season ago. They finished as one of only ten teams to allow 90+ receptions to running backs in 2018.
Worse Than Usual
Phillip Lindsay vs. Chicago
There was chatter all offseason that the new Broncos coaching staff had taken a liking to second-year back Royce Freeman, we just didn’t know how much.
If week one was any indication, Phillip Lindsay is now in a complete time-share with the former Oregon Product.
Lindsay will have issues improving on his 66-yards total yards from last week vs. Chicago in week two. The Bears allowed an average of just 12 fantasy ppg. to opposing running backs a season ago, lowest in the NFL.
Week 2 PPR Fantasy Rankings: FLEX (RB/WR/TE)
|Rank
|Player
|Opp
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey (RB – CAR)
|vs. TB
|2.
|Alvin Kamara (RB – NO)
|vs. LAR
|3.
|DeAndre Hopkins (WR – HOU)
|vs. JAC
|4.
|Julio Jones (WR – ATL)
|vs. PHI
|5.
|Ezekiel Elliott (RB – DAL)
|@ WAS
|6.
|Odell Beckham Jr. (WR – CLE)
|@ NYJ
|7.
|Michael Thomas (WR – NO)
|@ LAR
|8.
|Saquon Barkley (RB – NYG)
|vs. NO
|9.
|Todd Gurley (RB -LAR)
|@ MIA
|10.
|Travis Kelce (TE – KC)
|@ OAK
|11.
|Josh Jacobs (RB – OAK)
|vs. KC
|12.
|Davante Adams (WR – GB)
|vs. MIN
|13.
|Zach Ertz (TE – PHI)
|@ ATL
|14.
|Mike Evans (WR – TB)
|@ CAR
|15.
|Le’Veon Bell (RB – NYJ) INJ ⬇️
|vs. CLE
|16.
|Nick Chubb (RB – CLE)
|@ NYJ
|17.
|Keenan Allen (WR – LAC)
|@ DET
|18.
|Julian Edelman (WR – NE)
|@ MIA
|19.
|Derrick Henry (RB – TEN)
|vs. IND
|20.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR – PIT)
|vs. SEA
|21.
|Cooper Kupp (WR – LAR)
|vs. NO
|22.
|Chris Carson (RB – SEA)
|@ PIT
|23.
|Austin Ekeler (RB – LAC)
|@ DET
|24.
|Adam Thielen (WR – MIN)
|@ GB
|25.
|George Kittle (TE – SF)
|vs. CIN
|26.
|Chris Godwin (WR – TB)
|@ CAR
|27.
|Mark Ingram (RB – BAL)
|vs. ARI
|28.
|Brandin Cooks (WR – LAR)
|vs. NO
|29.
|Dalvin Cook (RB – MIN)
|@ GB
|30.
|Josh Gordon (WR – NE)
|@ MIA
|31.
|Robert Woods (WR – LAR)
|vs. NE
|32.
|James Conner (RB – PIT)
|vs. SEA
|33.
|Tyler Lockett (WR – SEA)
|@ PIT
|34.
|David Johnson (RB – ARI)
|@ BAL
|35.
|Sony Michel (RB – NE)
|@ MIA
|36.
|T.Y. Hilton (WR – IND)
|@ TEN
|37.
|Kerryon Johnson (RB – DET)
|vs. LAC
|38.
|Marlon Mack (RB – IND)
|@ TEN
|39.
|Tyler Boyd (WR – CIN)
|vs. SF
|40.
|Alshon Jeffery (WR – PHI)
|@ ATL
|41.
|John Brown (WR – BUF)
|@ NYG
|42.
|Leonard Fournette (RB – JAC)
|@ HOU
|43.
|Damien Williams (RB – KC)
|@ OAK
|44.
|James White (RB – NE)
|@ MIA
|45.
|Evan Engram (TE – NYG)
|vs. BUF
|46.
|Tyrell Williams (WR – OAK)
|vs. KC
|47.
|DJ Moore (WR – CAR)
|vs. TB
|48.
|Stefon Diggs (WR – MIN)
|@ GB
|49.
|Matt Breida (RB – SF)
|@ CIN
|50.
|Tarik Cohen (RB – CHI)
|@ DEN
