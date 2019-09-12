Fantasy Football Week 2 Flex Rankings: Josh Jacobs Trending Up

Players such as rookie Josh Jacobs and career backup Austin Ekeler showed out in week one for their fantasy football owners. Jacobs and Ekeler have continued to climb the player rankings as their production and usage rates continue to go hand in hand.

How high can Jacobs and Ekeler get in our week two flex rankings? Plus, which players are bound to flop this coming week. All this and more below.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

Josh Jacobs vs. Kansas City

Jacobs was criminally under-utilized during his college career at Alabama. The Raiders made sure that would never happen again.

Josh Jacobs Racks Up 113 Total Yds & 2 TDs in NFL Debut | 2019 Highlights https://t.co/LdXipSXJCi pic.twitter.com/mgy1BPeA5z — GameDayBlog (@GameDayBlog1) September 10, 2019

Jacobs touted the rock 23 times for Oakland in week one, scoring two touchdowns. However, Jacobs was hardly given the opportunity to flex his prowess as a pass-catcher on Monday night, reeling in just one reception.

Jacobs was readily compared to Alvin Kamara coming out of college due to their similar playing styles.

This week Jacobs gets a Kansas City Chiefs defense which allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs a season ago. They finished as one of only ten teams to allow 90+ receptions to running backs in 2018.

Worse Than Usual

Phillip Lindsay vs. Chicago

There was chatter all offseason that the new Broncos coaching staff had taken a liking to second-year back Royce Freeman, we just didn’t know how much.

If week one was any indication, Phillip Lindsay is now in a complete time-share with the former Oregon Product.

Lindsay will have issues improving on his 66-yards total yards from last week vs. Chicago in week two. The Bears allowed an average of just 12 fantasy ppg. to opposing running backs a season ago, lowest in the NFL.

Week 2 PPR Fantasy Rankings: FLEX (RB/WR/TE)

Rank Player Opp 1. Christian McCaffrey (RB – CAR) vs. TB 2. Alvin Kamara (RB – NO) vs. LAR 3. DeAndre Hopkins (WR – HOU) vs. JAC 4. Julio Jones (WR – ATL) vs. PHI 5. Ezekiel Elliott (RB – DAL) @ WAS 6. Odell Beckham Jr. (WR – CLE) @ NYJ 7. Michael Thomas (WR – NO) @ LAR 8. Saquon Barkley (RB – NYG) vs. NO 9. Todd Gurley (RB -LAR) @ MIA 10. Travis Kelce (TE – KC) @ OAK 11. Josh Jacobs (RB – OAK) vs. KC 12. Davante Adams (WR – GB) vs. MIN 13. Zach Ertz (TE – PHI) @ ATL 14. Mike Evans (WR – TB) @ CAR 15. Le’Veon Bell (RB – NYJ) INJ ⬇️ vs. CLE 16. Nick Chubb (RB – CLE) @ NYJ 17. Keenan Allen (WR – LAC) @ DET 18. Julian Edelman (WR – NE) @ MIA 19. Derrick Henry (RB – TEN) vs. IND 20. JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR – PIT) vs. SEA 21. Cooper Kupp (WR – LAR) vs. NO 22. Chris Carson (RB – SEA) @ PIT 23. Austin Ekeler (RB – LAC) @ DET 24. Adam Thielen (WR – MIN) @ GB 25. George Kittle (TE – SF) vs. CIN 26. Chris Godwin (WR – TB) @ CAR 27. Mark Ingram (RB – BAL) vs. ARI 28. Brandin Cooks (WR – LAR) vs. NO 29. Dalvin Cook (RB – MIN) @ GB 30. Josh Gordon (WR – NE) @ MIA 31. Robert Woods (WR – LAR) vs. NE 32. James Conner (RB – PIT) vs. SEA 33. Tyler Lockett (WR – SEA) @ PIT 34. David Johnson (RB – ARI) @ BAL 35. Sony Michel (RB – NE) @ MIA 36. T.Y. Hilton (WR – IND) @ TEN 37. Kerryon Johnson (RB – DET) vs. LAC 38. Marlon Mack (RB – IND) @ TEN 39. Tyler Boyd (WR – CIN) vs. SF 40. Alshon Jeffery (WR – PHI) @ ATL 41. John Brown (WR – BUF) @ NYG 42. Leonard Fournette (RB – JAC) @ HOU 43. Damien Williams (RB – KC) @ OAK 44. James White (RB – NE) @ MIA 45. Evan Engram (TE – NYG) vs. BUF 46. Tyrell Williams (WR – OAK) vs. KC 47. DJ Moore (WR – CAR) vs. TB 48. Stefon Diggs (WR – MIN) @ GB 49. Matt Breida (RB – SF) @ CIN 50. Tarik Cohen (RB – CHI) @ DEN

