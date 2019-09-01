Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, September 1

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Saturday, highlighted by a massive day in the NFL that featured some big trades and unexpected cuts, including the Houston Texans shipping former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks.

We’ll also take a look a look at a thrilling Top 25 tilt between Oregon and Auburn to open up the first full weekend of college football and some action at the U.S. Open between two of the sport’s youngest stars, Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Sunday!

ROCKET-FUELD ACTION: Houston Makes Two Big Trades With Miami and Seattle

Houston had one of its busiest days in franchise history on Saturday, reshaping its roster with a pair of massive trades.

The day started with the Texans dealing former No. 1 overall pick and star pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks. The Texans received a 2020 third-round pick, DE/OLB Barkevious Mingo and LB Jacob Martin back in exchange, according to ESPN.

Clowney is an impact player on the edge, making his third consecutive Pro Bowl last season. 2018 with 47 tackles, nine sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also had 16 tackles for loss. Seattle was in need of an elite pass-rushing option after trading Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason for draft picks.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is happy Clowney will no longer be hunting him on the field.

Me: So you telling me you’re not chasing me anymore? @ClowneJD : “Nah bro…all other QBs” Me: okay we’re cool we’re cool.. 😎 Welcome to the squad bro! 🏈🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/jiU5lXt2Dw — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 31, 2019

But the Texans weren’t done just yet. Later in the day Houston reached a deal for franchise cornerstone offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills. The Texans sent two first-round picks plus a second-rounder in the deal. There were also some lesser-known players involved in the trade.

Official terms of now completed trade: Houston receives:

T Laremy Tunsil

WR Kenny Stills

2020 4th round pick

2021 6th round pick Miami receives:

2020 1st round pick

2021 1st round pick

2021 2nd round pick

T Julien Davenport

CB Johnson Bademosi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2019

As NFL Insider Ian Rapoport pointed out, the Dolphins have stockpiled picks in their rebuilding process. They have four first rounders, four second rounders and then two third-rounders in the next two drafts.

In the next two drafts, the #Dolphins have four 1st rounders, four 2nd rounders, and then two third-rounders with a potential third-rounder comp pick coming. That… is a LOT. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

What adds an extra layer to the trade is that there were reports that Dolphins players “would revolt” if Tunsil was traded. It could be a tough situation for first-year head coach Brian Flores to deal with.

Also on the trade front, the Los Angeles Chargers gave disgruntled running back Melvin Gordon permission to “seek a trade.”

CUT IT OUT: Some Big-Name Veterans Among NFL Roster Cuts

It’s known as the cruelest day of the NFL season for a reason. Cut day arrived and some well-known veterans were among the casualties. Heavy compiled a complete list of the cuts over the day.

Running back LeSean McCoy was the biggest surprise, being let go Bills. Buffalo has a slew of capable backs on the board, including talented rookie Devin Singletary.

McCoy’s longest rush of 2018 was just 28 yards. McCoy had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons before struggling last year. He started 12 games, rushing for a career low 514 yards and three touchdowns.

“It was very difficult,” Beane said. “I believed in LeSean the whole time and again, it was down to the last minute we decided to go in this direction.”

Another surprise cut was was Demaryius Thomas, who was let go by the Patriots. The five-time Pro Bowler is still recovering from an Achilles’ injury suffered at the end of the 2018 season. He played in one preseason game and showed up in a big way, catching seven passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. There’s a chance that the Patriots resign Thomas and could be contingent on the status of Josh Gordon, who recently returned from an indefinite suspension.

Some other surprising cuts included: Josh Doctson (WR, Redskins), Hard Knocks star Keelan Doss (Raiders) and 2019 third-round pick Jachai Polite (LB, Jets).

FOOTBALL IS BACK: Auburn Tops Oregon in Thrilling, Last-Minute Comeback

The majority of college squads started their seasons on Saturday and the premier matchup of the weekend was between No. 11 Oregon and No. 16 Auburn.

The Ducks led for nearly the entirety of the matchup, but true freshman quarterback Bo Nix led the Tigers in a massive comeback effort, connecting on a 26-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams with nine seconds left to give Auburn a 27-21 victory.

“He has some savviness to him, there’s no doubt,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said of the young quarterback after the game. “When the game is on the line, you’ve got to make plays, and that’s the one thing he showed.”

Nix didn’t have a stellar night, finishing 13-of-31 passing, with nearly a third of his completions coming on the game winning drive. He had 177 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert — who is anticipated to be one of the top picks in next year’s draft — was 28-of-37 passing for 242 yards with a touchdown.

EMOTIONAL MATCHUP: Naomi Osaka Comforts Coco Gauff After Ending Her U.S. Open Run

The match between Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff didn’t turn out to be that thrilling on the court, with the top-seeded Osaka rolling over the teen sensation in straight sets 6-3, 6-0 in the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday.

But the highlight of the night came after the match, when Osaka comforted an emotion Gauff, 15, following the loss.

“She told me it’s better than crying in the shower,” Gauff said after the match. “After the match, I think she just proved that she’s a true athlete. For me, the definition of an athlete is someone who on the court treats you like your worst enemy, but off the court can be your best friend. I think that’s what she did tonight.”

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Houston vs. Oklahoma

The first full week of college football will close with a bang as the high-powered Sooners meet up with Houston. Expect points, as Oklahoma led the nation in scoring offense last year and the Cougars were No. 7.

When: Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

TENNIS: U.S. Open, Round of 16

The biggest stars and tennis will be on the court for their Round of 16 matchups at the U.S. Open. Roger Federer will take on David Goffin to open the day, Novak Djokovic has a meeting with Stan Wawrinka on the schedule and Serena Williams will take on Petra Martić on the women’s side.

When: Today, with coverage starting at 11 a.m.

TV: ESPN/ESPN2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Notre Dame vs. Louisville

For the second year in a row, Louisville opens its season against a top 10 opponent, welcoming the No. 9 fighting Irish to Cardinal Stadium. It will be the first game for Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield, who came over from Appalachian State in the offseason.

When: Sunday, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Missed yesterday’s roundup? Click here.