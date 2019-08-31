Buffalo Bills Release Veteran RB LeSean McCoy [REPORT]

Final cutdown day in the NFL is bound to have its fair share of surprises.

But early Saturday, the Buffalo Bills dropped possibly the biggest shocker of the weekend by releasing veteran running back LeSean McCoy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Surprise cut: Bills are releasing LeSean McCoy, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2019

Buffalo loaded its backfield ahead of the preseason, but McCoy was expected to help pace the group. With Frank Gore, T.J. Yeldon, and rookie Devin Singletary in the backfield, there was no longer a need for McCoy.

The move is still a surprise given McCoy’s past. But his production has quickly declined over the last two seasons, especially last season. He rushed for only 541 yards on 161 carries (3.2 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.

He was especially limited in divisional play, rushing 71 times for 214 yards against AFC East opponents. Against the New England Patriots, he ran for 22 yards on only 18 carries.

McCoy’s longest rush of 2018 was just 28 yards. His struggle last season in 14 games was unexpected given a pair of 1,000-yard seasons the two years prior. His age showed most last year, and entering his age-31 season McCoy is on the back side of his career.