Report: Texans and Dolphins Pull Off Blockbuster Trade, J.J. Watt Reacts

The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins have just pulled off a blockbuster trade prior to the start of the 2019 NFL season.

While every other team in the NFL was busy finalizing their 53-man rosters following roster cutdowns on Saturday afternoon, the Texans and Dolphins agreed to terms on a deal that will send former first-round draft selection Laremy Tunsil and former starting wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans in exchange for a number of draft picks — including a first-rounder, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Blockbuster: The #Dolphins are trading franchise LT Laremy Tunsil and WR Kenny Stills to the #Texans in exchange for a huge package of picks, including a first-rounder, sources tell me, @MikeGarafolo, and @TomPelissero. The moves are contingent on players passing physicals. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Dolphins are acquiring a first-rounder and two second-rounders.

The #Dolphins are getting a massive haul of picks back from the #Texans: two first-round picks and a second-rounder, sources tell me, @RapSheet and @TomPelissero — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 31, 2019

ST Johnson Bademosi and OL Julien Davenport will also be sent to the Dolphins as part of the trade, according to Rapaport.

There are #Texans players going to the #Dolphins as well, source said. I’m told they are ST Johnson Bademosi and OL Julien Davenport. Complicated trade. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

As more and more details pop up regarding the trade, there are more inclusions of draft picks in this trade — along with the specifics. The first-round picks take place in the 2020 and 2021 draft, according to Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald. The second-round draft pick takes place in the 2021 draft.

Furthermore, the Dolphins will also send a 2021 sixth-round draft pick. Albert Breer of NFL Network reviews and details the entire trade here.

Full terms of Texans/Dolphins trade, per source … Dolphins get: 2020 first-round pick, 2021 first-round pick, 2021 second-round pick, CB Johnson Bademosi, OT Julie'n Davenport. Texans get: OT Laremy Tunsil, WR Kenny Stills, 2020 fourth-round pick, 2021 sixth-round pick. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 31, 2019

The move comes as a major shock considering the Dolphins had been in play for DE Jadeveon Clowney. However, Clowney was eventually traded to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday morning as Clowney reportedly didn’t want to play for the Dolphins.

Follow the Heavy on NFL Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

There is no doubt this is a major move and it wasn’t the first move the Texans made when it came to trades on the day. They also made a major transaction in acquiring Lamar Miller’s replacement by trading for the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Carlos Hyde in exchange for offensive tackle Martinas Rankins. Miller, a Pro Bowler in 2018, suffered a torn ACL in the Texans’ third preseason game and will be out for the season.

Star defensive end J.J. Watt had a simple reaction to the major moves on the day made by head coach Bill O’Brien.

Kid on the golf course just broke news to me about my own team. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 31, 2019

As the Texans look to defend their AFC South crown in 2019, they’ll have a franchise left tackle to now block for DeShaun Watson and a solid running back to replace their injured Pro Bowl running back. Watson was sacked an NFL-high 62 times last season — it was the most times a quarterback had been sacked in a single season since Jon Kitna was sacked 63 times during the 2006 season.

O’Brien had spoke of his concern regarding his young quarterback getting sacked and hit at a record rate towards the end of the 2018 season, via Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle.

“No doubt about it,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. “We’ve got to figure that out. He’s getting hit too much. It’s taking us forever to figure it out, but we’ll keep trying.”

With a new franchise tackle and a fresh starting running back, I think it’s safe to say that the Texans emerged as the biggest winners on roster cutdown day, while the Dolphins cemented the fact that they’re tanking the 2019 season away.

READ NEXT: 2019 NFL 53-Man Roster Cuts Tracker: Every Cut for All 32 Teams