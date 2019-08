T

he Kansas City Chiefs added running back Carlos Hyde in the offseason to add depth to their backfield. With roster cuts looming, the Chiefs decided to send the veteran back to Houston in exchange for an offensive lineman.

The Chiefs got back Martinas Rankin in the deal for Hyde. The Texans were reportedly going to cut their former third-round pick, but they decided to add a running back instead. Lamar Miller will miss the entire 2019 season with a torn ACL.