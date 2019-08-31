Surprising Cuts Follow Browns Big Trade With Titans

The Cleveland Browns traded for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Taywan Taylor on Saturday, which was followed by a series of moves that shook up the team’s wide receiver corps.

Taylor was a third-round draft pick in the 2017 draft out of Western Kentucky. He had 466 yards on 37 catches last season with the Titans, but only found the end zone once. In all, Taylor has 53 career catches for 697 yards in two seasons.

The #Titans traded WR Taywan Taylor to the #Browns. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2019

Cleveland gave up a seventh round pick for Taylor, according to Nate Ulrich of Ohio.com.

Taylor was reportedly on the bubble with the Titans after some tough drops in the preseason, including one against the Eagles that could have been a clear touchdown.

“That’s the one I should have had,” Taylor said after the game. “I feel like I could have went back to it, instead of just waiting on it. I think I was waiting on it. I’ve got to go attack it. I’ve got to attack that, plain and simple.”

It’s an interesting move for the Browns, who have Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry atop the wide receiver depth chart. Veteran Rashard Higgins has a hold on the No. 3 spot, but there is an opening behind him with second-year pass-catcher Antonio Callaway serving a four-game suspension to open the season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

The active wide receivers on the Browns roster include: Beckham, Landry, Higgins, Damion Ratley and Taylor.

Beyond the personnel perspective, it’s an interesting move, with the Browns play the Titans in Week 1 on Sept. 8.

Browns Cut Braxton Miller, Derrick Willies and Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi Following Trade

It wasn’t long after the trade was announced Braxton Miller and Derrick Willies would be cut.

Miller was a late addition to training camp but a fan favorite, having played both quarterback and wide receiver during his time with the Buckeyes in college. He was a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

In his collegiate career, he threw for 5,295 yards and 52 touchdowns with 17 interceptions. He also tacked on 3,315 rushing yards and 33 scores on the ground.

Among players the Browns have waived: WR Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi, WR Derrick Willies, TE Seth DeValve, RB Trayone Gray, WR Braxton Miller, DE Anthony Zettel — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 31, 2019

Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi — the feel-good story of the preseason — was also waived by the Browns.

Before landing on an NFL roster, Sheehy-Guiseppi was essentially homeless in Miami, calling a patch of grass his bed. He was once a former junior college All-American kick returner for Phoenix College, and had met a series of dead ends at tryouts for the CFL and Arena Football League.

However, through a series of savvy moves — including essentially lying his way into an NFL tryout — Sheehy-Guiseppi landed a roster spot with the Browns in April through pure determination.

He will always have his highlight reel kick return to remember from the Browns first preseason game — a play that he was wearing Beckham’s cleats for.

Browns Initial Cuts at WR Include Ishmael Hyman & Jalen Strong

Wide receiver Ishmael Hyman was one of the first cuts for the Browns on Saturday. He suffered a concussion for part of camp but bounced back in the Browns final preseason game, snagging five of 11 targets for 61 yards.

Earlier in the week, Jaelen Strong announced that he was released on his Twitter account and multiple reports confirmed the move.

Cleveland, thank you. Always gone have a place in my heart. I gave y’all my All everyday I promise you that. God got me — Strizzy (@JaelenStrong) August 26, 2019

He wrote: “Cleveland, thank you. Always gone have a place in my heart. I gave y’all my All everyday I promise you that. God got me.”