Redskins trim roster, part ways with WR Josh Doctson

Every NFL team had to pair down their respective rosters to 53 players by the 4 p.m. deadline and the Washington Redskins were leading the charge with big moves.

The Redskins parted ways with former first-round wideout Josh Doctson. Washington also released talented but inconsistent wide receiver Cam Sims and running back Samaje Perine.

Doctson is the big name among the players released, however. He was a major disappointment since his arrival back in 2016. The Redskins were hoping that the former Texas Christian All-American would be their true No.1 playmaker that could make the transition from star wideouts DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon easier.

Unfortunately for the Redskins, Doctson battled Achilles and heel issues during his rookie season that cost him 14 regular-season games. Over his next two seasons, Doctson played decent football but not at the level expected of a first-rounder.

Over three seasons Doctson pulled in 81 catches for 1,100 yards.

The Redskins are set to go in a different direction at the wideout position with 2019 fourth-round pick, Terry McLaurin replacing Doctson on the teams revamped but young receivers room.

Perine was the Redskins fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The former Oklahoma star never could consistently put together games that would help his cause as a starting back in Washington’s backfield.

Over his two NFL seasons, Perine produced 635 yards rushing.

Sims had become a fan favorite because of his size and preseason exploits. Last year during the preseason, the former Alabama product was leading the NFL in receiving yards before he suffered a season-ending ankle injury. This year, Sims was having a strong training camp but was inconsistent in making routine catches.

Washington decided to go with Kansas product Steven Sims Jr., who has been a pleasant surprise. Sims excels as a returner on special teams and that could have been what separated him in coaches eyes in making the final roster.

There were no real surprises on defense as the Redskins will have to make a few decisions with young players they may have to put on injured reserve.

Here is the final Redskins 53-man roster as of the 4 p.m. deadline:

OFFENSE (26 players)

Quarterback

Case Keenum

Dwayne Haskins

Colt McCoy

Running Back

Derrius Guice

Byron Marshall

Adrian Peterson

Chris Thompson

Shaun Wilson (IR)

Wide Receiver

Robert Davis

Kelvin Harmon

Terry McLaurin

Trey Quinn

Paul Richardson

Stephen Sims

Tight End

Vernon Davis

Jordan Reed

Jeremy Sprinkle

Offensive Line

Tony Bergstrom

Geron Christian

Erik Flowers

Wes Martin

Morgan Moses

Donald Penn

Ross Pierschbacher

Chase Rouiller

Brandon Scherff

DEFENSE (24 players)

Defensive Line

Jonathan Allen

Caleb Brantley

Matt Ioannidis

Daron Payne

Tim Settle

Linebacker

Ryan Anderson

Jordan Brailford (IR)

Jon Bostic

Shaun Dion Hamilton

Josh Harvey-Clemons

Cole Holcomb

Ryan Kerrigan

Cassanova McKinzy

Montez Sweat

Cornerback

Quinton Dunbar

Fabian Moreau

Jimmy Moreland

Josh Norman

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

Greg Stroman

Safety

Troy Apke

Landon Collins

Deshazor Everett

Montae Nicholson

Specialist (3 players)

Kicker

Dustin Hopkins

Punter

Tress Way

Long Snapper

Nick Sundberg

All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams (Reserve/Did Not Report list) and RB Bryce Love (Non-Football Injury Injury list) are still on the team but will not count against the roster.