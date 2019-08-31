Redskins trim roster, part ways with WR Josh Doctson

Every NFL team had to pair down their respective rosters to 53 players by the 4 p.m. deadline and the Washington Redskins were leading the charge with big moves.
The Redskins parted ways with former first-round wideout Josh Doctson. Washington also released talented but inconsistent wide receiver Cam Sims and running back Samaje Perine.
Doctson is the big name among the players released, however. He was a major disappointment since his arrival back in 2016. The Redskins were hoping that the former Texas Christian All-American would be their true No.1 playmaker that could make the transition from star wideouts DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon easier.
Unfortunately for the Redskins, Doctson battled Achilles and heel issues during his rookie season that cost him 14 regular-season games. Over his next two seasons, Doctson played decent football but not at the level expected of a first-rounder.
Over three seasons Doctson pulled in 81 catches for 1,100 yards.
The Redskins are set to go in a different direction at the wideout position with 2019 fourth-round pick, Terry McLaurin replacing Doctson on the teams revamped but young receivers room.
Perine was the Redskins fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The former Oklahoma star never could consistently put together games that would help his cause as a starting back in Washington’s backfield.
Over his two NFL seasons, Perine produced 635 yards rushing.
Sims had become a fan favorite because of his size and preseason exploits. Last year during the preseason, the former Alabama product was leading the NFL in receiving yards before he suffered a season-ending ankle injury. This year, Sims was having a strong training camp but was inconsistent in making routine catches.
Washington decided to go with Kansas product Steven Sims Jr., who has been a pleasant surprise. Sims excels as a returner on special teams and that could have been what separated him in coaches eyes in making the final roster.
There were no real surprises on defense as the Redskins will have to make a few decisions with young players they may have to put on injured reserve.
Here is the final Redskins 53-man roster as of the 4 p.m. deadline:
OFFENSE (26 players)
Quarterback
Case Keenum
Dwayne Haskins
Colt McCoy
Running Back
Derrius Guice
Byron Marshall
Adrian Peterson
Chris Thompson
Shaun Wilson (IR)
Wide Receiver
Robert Davis
Kelvin Harmon
Terry McLaurin
Trey Quinn
Paul Richardson
Stephen Sims
Tight End
Vernon Davis
Jordan Reed
Jeremy Sprinkle
Offensive Line
Tony Bergstrom
Geron Christian
Erik Flowers
Wes Martin
Morgan Moses
Donald Penn
Ross Pierschbacher
Chase Rouiller
Brandon Scherff
DEFENSE (24 players)
Defensive Line
Jonathan Allen
Caleb Brantley
Matt Ioannidis
Daron Payne
Tim Settle
Linebacker
Ryan Anderson
Jordan Brailford (IR)
Jon Bostic
Shaun Dion Hamilton
Josh Harvey-Clemons
Cole Holcomb
Ryan Kerrigan
Cassanova McKinzy
Montez Sweat
Cornerback
Quinton Dunbar
Fabian Moreau
Jimmy Moreland
Josh Norman
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
Greg Stroman
Safety
Troy Apke
Landon Collins
Deshazor Everett
Montae Nicholson
Specialist (3 players)
Kicker
Dustin Hopkins
Punter
Tress Way
Long Snapper
Nick Sundberg
All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams (Reserve/Did Not Report list) and RB Bryce Love (Non-Football Injury Injury list) are still on the team but will not count against the roster.