Eagles’ Mack Hollins Makes Amazing One-Handed Catch [WATCH]

The Eagles receivers have gotten plenty of grief in recent weeks. Maybe it’s time to give them a little credit.

Mack Hollins was one guy that caught heat for dropping a key pass in the Eagles’ disappointing loss to the Lions in Week 3. To be fair, he did make four catches for 62 yards in that game and now has 10 catches for 125 yards on the season — ironically, that is more than halfway to his career total.

On Wednesday, Hollins was captured making a sweet one-handed catch during practice on a throw from Carson Wentz. His teammates hyped it up and seemed to enjoy watching the third-year receiver make a crazy highlight.

On second look, maybe Hollins slowed up to make it look more dramatic for effect. Either way, it was a nice grab for a young player that still has potential in the Eagles’ offense. He’s built a pretty strong rapport with Wentz over the past few weeks with several starting receivers missing time.

Carson Wentz Feeling Confident in Eagles Offense

Quarterback Carson Wentz has been putting together an MVP-caliber year. There, it’s out in the open. Wentz has been the highest-graded player at his position through the first four weeks of the season, per Pro Football Focus.

He’s on pace to throw for a career-high 3,852 yards, a number that would rank third all-time in franchise history for a single season. The high mark? Donovan McNabb threw for 3,916 yards in 2008.

On Wednesday, Wentz talked about his growth in the offense and what he’s improved on this season.

“I think just every year, mentally — pre-snap especially — I think I just understand the offense more and more, and just being able to process things quicker I think is something that every single year has improved,” Wentz told reporters. “I’m definitely not there, or have I arrived by any means, but I do feel more confident going forward every week in that area.”

Any New Update on DeSean Jackson?

Not really. It was already reported that DeSean Jackson will most likely miss Sunday’s game against the Jets. The speedy receiver missed Wednesday’s practice and hasn’t logged any practice reps since injuring his abdomen in Atlanta.

Instead, Jackson continues to rehab and work his way back from both an abdomen injury and a fractured finger. There has been a rumor floating around that he may have undergone secret surgery for a possible sports hernia.

Head coach Doug Pederson confirmed Jackson wouldn’t be returning to the field anytime soon, but he didn’t offer a new timeline.

“DeSean is still rehabbing. He won’t do anything today,” Pederson told reporters. “He’ll just continue to rehab today, and then we’ll progress from there.”

Jackson himself took to Instagram to post a cryptic update on his status by saying: Minor set bac for a major come bac !!

